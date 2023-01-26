Read full article on original website
cw34.com
Two men arrested for attempting to steal lawn equipment in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Miami are behind bars after Martin County sheriff's deputies caught them attempting to steal expensive lawn equipment. According to the sheriff's office, 44-year-old Enrique Quintero and 33-year-old Vincent Monds traveled to Martin County in the middle of the night looking for equipment to steal.
cw34.com
Man arrested for stealing van with wheelchair-bound man inside
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — An arrest has been made after a van with a non-verbal, wheelchair-bound man inside was stolen on Monday. Criminal Investigations Division detectives identified the suspect as 46-year-old John Peloquin of New Hampshire. Detectives say Peloquin stole the van in an attempt to return...
cw34.com
Sheriff: Wanted felon who fled to North Dakota will be extradited back to Florida
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man wanted since 2011 will be extradited back to Indian River County after he was caught in North Dakota. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said on Jan. 12, the Street Crimes Unit and the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force were notified of an active case involving Patrick O’Rourke.
veronews.com
Vehicle found in Sunday hit-and-run crash that left jogger seriously hurt
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Deputies found a vehicle Monday they said was involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a woman seriously injured over the weekend. Sheriff’s officials said the vehicle was found at the suspect’s residence. It was unclear if the driver has been arrested. “We...
cw34.com
Non-verbal wheelchair-bound man and van found, search continues for thief: Police
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police have safely found the non-verbal wheelchair-bound man, along with van. However, the thief is still at large. Police said at 1:55 p.m. officers responded to a convenience store on SW Bayshore Blvd. near SW Lakehurst Dr. to a report of a stolen vehicle. Little did police know this would turn into something much bigger.
cw34.com
Man's body found on the side of the road in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man's body was found on the side of the road in Vero Beach, leading investigators to determine how he died and how he got there. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said on Monday afternoon, the man's body was located off of State Road 60 and Mile Marker 8, east of the Turnpike and Yeehaw Junction.
WPBF News 25
21-year-old dies in Fort Pierce motorcycle crash involving SUV
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A 21-year-old is dead after a motorcycle crash involving an SUV in Fort Pierce Monday morning. Police said the crash happened at 9:50 a.m. at the intersection of Edwards Road and South U.S. Highway 1. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. The driver...
cw34.com
Gas leak in Fort Pierce temporarily closes surrounding businesses
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A gas leak in Fort Pierce had nearby residents seeking shelter indoors. The St. Lucie County Fire District said the gas leak was called in just before 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. When crews arrived to US-1 and Boston Ave., they worked to control the leak and turn it over to the Fort Pierce Utilities Authority.
cw34.com
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — One person is dead following a crash in Fort Pierce. Around 9:50 a.m. on Monday, the driver of a Chevy Equinox SUV traveling north along S. U.S. 1 attempted to make a left turn onto Edwards Road when a motorcyclist crashed into the side of their vehicle, per Fort Pierce police.
wqcs.org
IRC Sheriff Deputies Seize a Pound of Meth and Arrest Davon Taylor on Drug Charges
Indian River County - Friday January 27, 2023: Indian River County Sheriff Detectives seized a pound of methamphetamines' and arrested Devon Taylor on drug charges. According to a release from the IRC Sheriff's Office, Detectives learned that the 25-year-old Taylor, of Oxford Florida, was scheduled to make a meth delivery on Monday January 23 "to an unknown source in the Whispering Palms neighborhood" of Sebastian. When Taylor arrived Monday evening, detectives closed in.
wqcs.org
FDOT Treasure Coast Traffic Report through Friday February 3
Treasure Coast - Monday January 30, 2023: The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) reports that Treasure Coast traffic will be affected this week by ongoing construction projects and maintenance work in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties. CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS. MARTIN COUNTY. (Hobe Sound, Palm City, City of Stuart, Stuart,...
veronews.com
Man charged with trafficking methamphetamine
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A man was jailed after deputies said he attempted to deliver one pound of methamphetamine to an unknown individual in the Whispering Palms neighborhood. Davon Quadre Taylor, 25, of Oxford, was arrested on a variety of charges including trafficking a controlled substance; unlawful use of...
cw34.com
Bicyclist sent to the hospital after being hit by a car in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is in the hospital after being hit while riding his bicycle in Port St. Lucie on Monday morning. Port St. Lucie police say they responded to a call around 6:45 at SW California Boulevard and SW Idaho Lane. On scene, authorities...
cw34.com
Deputies: Man arrested on his way to a drug deal, 1 pound of meth found
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A delivery gone wrong. On Jan. 23, detectives with the Special Investigations Unit learned of a narcotics delivery scheduled to take place in the Whispering Palms neighborhood. Detectives were able to confirm that Davon Taylor, 25, would be traveling to Indian River County...
veronews.com
Orchid woman arrested in fatal island crash
More than eight months after the death of 89-year-old John’s Island resident Christopher Clark Ingraham from injuries sustained in the two-car crash on A1A in May, a 60-year-old Orchid woman has been arrested and charged with three serious felonies for striking the Ingrahams’ car from behind at 87 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone and operating a vehicle with an estimated blood alcohol level of three times the legal limit.
click orlando
19-year-old arrested in shooting near Cocoa gas station, sheriff’s office says
COCOA, Fla. – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 19-year-old man for a shooting near a Cocoa-area gas station over the weekend. Terrance Skinner, Jr. was arrested Tuesday in the shooting, which happened Saturday in a wooded area near the Chevron gas station at 600 Clearlake Road.
veronews.com
Woman jailed after driving intoxicated, crashing vehicle with kids inside
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A woman was jailed last week after deputies said she crashed her car into another vehicle while her two kids were inside. The woman – who deputies said was intoxicated – did not stop after the wreck, reports show. Deputies said they found...
cw34.com
IRC Board of Commissioners: Potential utility issue in Sebastian's land annexation plan
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of Sebastian agreed to the annexation of the nearby Graves Brothers property in 2019, with the intention of turning the approximately 2,000 acre property into more than 10,000 housing units. However, that plan was given a reality check by the Indian...
Mother killed at MLK Day event in Fort Pierce laid to rest
Friends and family members gathered Saturday to honor the life of a Fort Pierce mother who was killed in a mass shooting at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event earlier this month.
YAHOO!
Body found in yard of Fellsmere home identified as 36-year-old man
FELLSMERE – Police identified a 36-year-old man as the person found dead at a Fellsmere residence late last week. The body of Jose Carmen Araujo was found in the backyard of a home and reported to law enforcement authorities, leading to the announcement of an unattended death investigation Jan. 19, according to the Fellsmere Police Department.
