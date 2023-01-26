ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian River County, FL

cw34.com

Two men arrested for attempting to steal lawn equipment in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Miami are behind bars after Martin County sheriff's deputies caught them attempting to steal expensive lawn equipment. According to the sheriff's office, 44-year-old Enrique Quintero and 33-year-old Vincent Monds traveled to Martin County in the middle of the night looking for equipment to steal.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Man arrested for stealing van with wheelchair-bound man inside

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — An arrest has been made after a van with a non-verbal, wheelchair-bound man inside was stolen on Monday. Criminal Investigations Division detectives identified the suspect as 46-year-old John Peloquin of New Hampshire. Detectives say Peloquin stole the van in an attempt to return...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cw34.com

Man's body found on the side of the road in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man's body was found on the side of the road in Vero Beach, leading investigators to determine how he died and how he got there. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said on Monday afternoon, the man's body was located off of State Road 60 and Mile Marker 8, east of the Turnpike and Yeehaw Junction.
VERO BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

21-year-old dies in Fort Pierce motorcycle crash involving SUV

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A 21-year-old is dead after a motorcycle crash involving an SUV in Fort Pierce Monday morning. Police said the crash happened at 9:50 a.m. at the intersection of Edwards Road and South U.S. Highway 1. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. The driver...
FORT PIERCE, FL
cw34.com

Gas leak in Fort Pierce temporarily closes surrounding businesses

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A gas leak in Fort Pierce had nearby residents seeking shelter indoors. The St. Lucie County Fire District said the gas leak was called in just before 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. When crews arrived to US-1 and Boston Ave., they worked to control the leak and turn it over to the Fort Pierce Utilities Authority.
FORT PIERCE, FL
cw34.com

wqcs.org

IRC Sheriff Deputies Seize a Pound of Meth and Arrest Davon Taylor on Drug Charges

Indian River County - Friday January 27, 2023: Indian River County Sheriff Detectives seized a pound of methamphetamines' and arrested Devon Taylor on drug charges. According to a release from the IRC Sheriff's Office, Detectives learned that the 25-year-old Taylor, of Oxford Florida, was scheduled to make a meth delivery on Monday January 23 "to an unknown source in the Whispering Palms neighborhood" of Sebastian. When Taylor arrived Monday evening, detectives closed in.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

FDOT Treasure Coast Traffic Report through Friday February 3

Treasure Coast - Monday January 30, 2023: The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) reports that Treasure Coast traffic will be affected this week by ongoing construction projects and maintenance work in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties. CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS. MARTIN COUNTY. (Hobe Sound, Palm City, City of Stuart, Stuart,...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

veronews.com

Orchid woman arrested in fatal island crash

More than eight months after the death of 89-year-old John’s Island resident Christopher Clark Ingraham from injuries sustained in the two-car crash on A1A in May, a 60-year-old Orchid woman has been arrested and charged with three serious felonies for striking the Ingrahams’ car from behind at 87 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone and operating a vehicle with an estimated blood alcohol level of three times the legal limit.
ORCHID, FL
YAHOO!

Body found in yard of Fellsmere home identified as 36-year-old man

FELLSMERE – Police identified a 36-year-old man as the person found dead at a Fellsmere residence late last week. The body of Jose Carmen Araujo was found in the backyard of a home and reported to law enforcement authorities, leading to the announcement of an unattended death investigation Jan. 19, according to the Fellsmere Police Department.
FELLSMERE, FL

