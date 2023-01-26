Read full article on original website
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo passengers impacted by brutal ice storm hitting southern, central United states
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo passengers were impacted Tuesday by a brutal ice storm hitting parts of the South and central United States. More than 1,800 flights were canceled and many more delayed nationwide. As wintry conditions affected an area from Texas to West Virginia, FlightAware reported more than...
Deep freeze continues for days for the south Plains with dangerous wind chills
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect this morning for the northern half of the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles until 9 a.m.. Wind chill values are being observed between -5 and -15. If going outside, it will be an unpleasant experience to be out there for more than 15 minutes. The overall threat for hypothermia and frostbite are low but not zero. Make sure to cover up as much skin as you can before heading outside.
"Misaligned time zones" linked to increased highway deaths in West Texas
Researchers at Eastern New Mexico University recently published a study linking “erratically drawn time zones” to increased highway deaths. On Monday morning they presented their findings at the Amarillo Public Library. “We found an apparent connection between misaligned time zone boundaries and a heightened risk of death on...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers features 2016 Hyundai Azera stolen Sunday on 'Stolen Auto Day'
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for the community's help finding a Hyundai Azera reported stolen on Sunday in west Amarillo. According to police, a 2016 silver Hyundai Azera was reported stolen from the 3000 block of Curtis Drive on Sunday, Jan. 29. The car should...
Motorcyclist dies after hitting concrete median
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in southwest Amarillo. According to police, Travis Duvall Mitchell, 29 was riding a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on Western Street. Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Mitchell hit the center concrete median at Western and SW 34th Street.
Amarillo pastor first to file for City Council Place 1
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An Amarillo pastor is the first candidate to file for City Council Place 1. Margie Gonzales, an Associate Pastor at VIDA Church and Chaplain at Heal the City, filed her ballot application Monday afternoon. According to her LinkedIn page, Gonzales earn a business degree from...
Amazon warehouse worker files to run for Amarillo City Councilwoman Freda Powell's seat
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An Amazon warehouse worker filed to run for Amarillo City Councilwoman Freda Powell's seat. Sherie Lynn Wood filed her ballot application for Place 2 on Friday. Powell announced earlier this month she is running for Mayor. Wood said her "visions for a greater Amarillo" are:
Fatal Crash: Car veers of US-287, catches fire after vaulting over railroad tracks
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A fatal crash happened 11 miles west of Clarendon on Friday at 11:30 p.m. The deceased was a 39-year-old man from Fort Worth who was pronounced dead at the scene by a Donley County Justice of the Peace. The man was not wearing a seatbelt...
Amarillo police looking for Chevrolet Impala driven by suspect in first homicide of 2023
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are looking for a Chevrolet Impala driven by the suspect in the city's first homicide of 2023. Around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, police officers were called to the 4100 block of South Travis Street for a report of gunshots. They found Markell Damarion Toombs-Reed,...
Former Amarillo Globe-News publisher running for city council
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The former publisher of the Amarillo Globe-News announced his candidacy for city council. “I’m running because I love Amarillo and care about the people who live here," said Les Simpson. "It shouldn’t be hard to get the City’s attention. I want to listen and help change that. Every voice counts."
DPS operation to combat violent crime leads to several felony arrests, drug seizures
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Texas Department of Public Safety led a multi-agency operation resulting in nearly two dozen felony arrests last week, officials said on Monday. On Friday and Saturday, Texas DPS Criminal Investigations Division (CID) Special Agents and DPS Highway Patrol, along with the Amarillo Police Department (APD) Special Operations Division, APD Criminal Investigations Division, Potter County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), Randall County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) and the Lubbock Texas Anti-gang Unit Officers, conducted an operation to combat the city’s violent crime.
