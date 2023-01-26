ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Related
abc7amarillo.com

Deep freeze continues for days for the south Plains with dangerous wind chills

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect this morning for the northern half of the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles until 9 a.m.. Wind chill values are being observed between -5 and -15. If going outside, it will be an unpleasant experience to be out there for more than 15 minutes. The overall threat for hypothermia and frostbite are low but not zero. Make sure to cover up as much skin as you can before heading outside.
abc7amarillo.com

"Misaligned time zones" linked to increased highway deaths in West Texas

Researchers at Eastern New Mexico University recently published a study linking “erratically drawn time zones” to increased highway deaths. On Monday morning they presented their findings at the Amarillo Public Library. “We found an apparent connection between misaligned time zone boundaries and a heightened risk of death on...
abc7amarillo.com

Motorcyclist dies after hitting concrete median

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in southwest Amarillo. According to police, Travis Duvall Mitchell, 29 was riding a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on Western Street. Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Mitchell hit the center concrete median at Western and SW 34th Street.
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo pastor first to file for City Council Place 1

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An Amarillo pastor is the first candidate to file for City Council Place 1. Margie Gonzales, an Associate Pastor at VIDA Church and Chaplain at Heal the City, filed her ballot application Monday afternoon. According to her LinkedIn page, Gonzales earn a business degree from...
abc7amarillo.com

Former Amarillo Globe-News publisher running for city council

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The former publisher of the Amarillo Globe-News announced his candidacy for city council. “I’m running because I love Amarillo and care about the people who live here," said Les Simpson. "It shouldn’t be hard to get the City’s attention. I want to listen and help change that. Every voice counts."
abc7amarillo.com

DPS operation to combat violent crime leads to several felony arrests, drug seizures

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Texas Department of Public Safety led a multi-agency operation resulting in nearly two dozen felony arrests last week, officials said on Monday. On Friday and Saturday, Texas DPS Criminal Investigations Division (CID) Special Agents and DPS Highway Patrol, along with the Amarillo Police Department (APD) Special Operations Division, APD Criminal Investigations Division, Potter County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), Randall County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) and the Lubbock Texas Anti-gang Unit Officers, conducted an operation to combat the city’s violent crime.
