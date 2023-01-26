AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect this morning for the northern half of the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles until 9 a.m.. Wind chill values are being observed between -5 and -15. If going outside, it will be an unpleasant experience to be out there for more than 15 minutes. The overall threat for hypothermia and frostbite are low but not zero. Make sure to cover up as much skin as you can before heading outside.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO