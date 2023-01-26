Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
News 12
Garden City Middle School safe following noncredible threat Monday
Students and staff are safe following a threat at a Nassau school. Garden City school officials say they became aware of a potential threat against Garden City Middle School Monday. They say police were called immediately and all students were evacuated. Following an investigation, police deemed the threat noncredible and...
Bridgeport man helps former prison inmates get jobs within the community
Rosario was also formerly incarcerated and founded Rosario Resource Group. It is a contracting company that hires people from “the second-chance community”.
Nanuet student arrested for bringing gun to school
The student has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds.
NYPD: 16-year-old stabbed; in critical condition
Police say the victim was approached by five unknown males at the intersection of West 195th Street and Jerome Avenue.
Criminal justice activists hold rally in Yonkers following the death of Tyre Nichols
Advocates are calling for federal police reforms and are using the rally to recognize all the people police have killed over the last five years.
Mother and son laid to rest after building fire in Yonkers
The 85-year-old mother and her 68-year-old son both died in the Mulberry Street fire on Jan. 19.
Headlines: Beacon stabbing, Yonkers shootings, Yonkers fire investigated as arson
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
News 12
South Blooming Grove sued by county for alleged unauthorized development while new info surfaces about 'missing mayor'
Gonzaga Park is 216 acres of untouched forest and hiking trails between two of the fastest growing municipalities in Orange County. The property is owned by the county, which has now filed a lawsuit against one of those municipalities, South Blooming Grove, and its contractors. News 12 obtained a copy...
News 12
Bed Bath & Beyond confirms Fairfield store, 3 other Connecticut locations closing
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing its doors, the national home furnishing chain confirmed Tuesday. Customers of the Bed Bath & Beyond in Fairfield say the store had posted signage in their windows on Monday which read “store closing.”. A customer sent News 12 a photo of the front...
Peekskill neighborhood on edge after deadly daylight shooting
When investigators arrived, they found a 35-year-old man who had suffered gunshot wounds.
Death of Tyre Nichols: Demonstrators at Nassau County Courthouse demand change in policing
Many said they were heartbroken over Nichols's death and disgusted with the body camera video recently released by the Memphis Police Department. They said institutional change needs to happen with policing nationwide and on the Island.
Police: Hicksville man arrested for 'menacing' 4 men with weapon in Bethpage
Police say Kyle Gritser was waving the weapon from his car and "menaced" four men in another vehicle.
News 12
Hempstead reverend encourages civic action in wake of Tyre Nichols's death
Rev. Sedgwick Easley addressed the death of Tyre Nichols during service at the Union Baptist Church on Sunday. In light of Nichols’s violent death, he encouraged congregants to make their voices heard and push for a change in laws. “We need laws on the books so that police officers...
News 12
Sewer director: Residents should not be affected by water main break in Newark
A large water main broke in Newark Tuesday morning on Littleton and South Orange avenues. News 12 New Jersey’s Lauren Due was across the street from University Hospital where at least 6 inches of water was seen rushing down the street, along Bergen Street. One Newark resident said he...
Bathgate-Fordham residents push back against planned homeless shelter in their community
The Department of Homeless Services proposed for the new shelter to be built at 2248 Webster Ave., just steps away from an elementary school.
Brooklyn anti-gun violence advocate urges residents to be vigilant as he recovers from shooting
Brownsville resident Taronn Sloan found himself at the center of a situation he usually tries to prevent last Tuesday when he was struck by a bullet at his own home at the Tilden Houses.
'I was in shock' - Bridgeport mother says a bullet was fired through her kitchen window
Lozada says it went right passed her refrigerator, where she and her daughters could easily have been standing nearby.
News 12
Bed Bath & Beyond to close Elmsford location
Bed Bath & Beyond has confirmed they'll be closing their Elmsford location in the coming months. The company previously announced the Mount Vernon store would close as well. The Yonkers store remains open. The Elmsford location is just one of more than a hundred stores across the U.S. that have...
NYPD: Brooklyn man in custody following fatal shooting in Queens
A man is now in custody and facing multiple charges after police say he murdered a 26-year-old man in Queens.
Police: Mahopac man charged with attempted murder in stabbing
Police say two men in their 20s were fighting at the Cloud House Smoke Shop in Carmel on Monday night.
