Newburgh, NY

News 12

Garden City Middle School safe following noncredible threat Monday

Students and staff are safe following a threat at a Nassau school. Garden City school officials say they became aware of a potential threat against Garden City Middle School Monday. They say police were called immediately and all students were evacuated. Following an investigation, police deemed the threat noncredible and...
GARDEN CITY, NY
News 12

Bed Bath & Beyond to close Elmsford location

Bed Bath & Beyond has confirmed they'll be closing their Elmsford location in the coming months. The company previously announced the Mount Vernon store would close as well. The Yonkers store remains open. The Elmsford location is just one of more than a hundred stores across the U.S. that have...
ELMSFORD, NY

