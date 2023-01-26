The Sean Payton saga appears to be over. According to multiple reports, Payton will return to the NFL as the next head coach of the Denver Broncos. Since Payton was still under contract with the New Orleans Saints when he retired, the Broncos had to trade for him. The Saints will receive a first-round pick in 2023, plus their second-round pick in 2024. In exchange the Broncos get Payton and a 2024 third-round pick. It’s worth noting that the first-round pick the Saints will receive is the No. 29 pick in the draft, not the No. 5 pick. The latter one belongs to the Seahawks now, since the Broncos traded it away in their blockbuster deal to acquire Russell Wislon. The Broncos acquired the No. 29 pick from the Dolphins in exchange for Bradley Chubb.

DENVER, CO ・ 5 HOURS AGO