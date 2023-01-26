Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can applyMark StarIllinois State
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Home Invasion Suspect Critically Shot By 80-Year Old Homeowner In ChicagoWestmont Community NewsChicago, IL
Related
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Video: Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Message For Joe Burrow Is Going Viral
Patrick Mahomes is done hearing about all this "Burrowhead" talk. During his postgame interview on Sunday night, Mahomes took a shot at Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The Chiefs quarterback made it clear it's called Arrowhead Stadium. “We showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not ...
Drake places $1.1 million bet on Chiefs over Bengals in AFC title game
As if an ankle injury wasn’t bad enough, Patrick Mahomes now needs to overcome the “Drake Curse” against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Drake took to Instagram late Saturday night and posted a screenshot of a $1.1 million bet on Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs to beat the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.
Sean Payton lands head coach job
The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Super Bowl 57 point spread, betting odds for Chiefs vs. Eagles
The stock market might have been closed Sunday night but oddsmakers wouldn’t have been able to tell the difference. They posted the opening point spread for Super Bowl 57 minutes after the Kansas City Chiefs clinched the AFC championship, and took a lot of action for the matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Ariz. in two weeks.
Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach
Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
How Bears projected cap space went from $118M to $93M
The NFL informed teams that the 2023 salary cap figure will be a record $224.8 million per team. That's over $16 million higher than in 2022 and up $42.3 from 2021. But some how the Chicago Bears' estimated cap figure seemed to drop from well over $100 million earlier this month, to under $100 million now.
Higgins trade unlikely to be Bears' answer to No. 1 WR problem
Sunday's AFC and NFC championship games were a reminder of everything needed to get to the precipice of glory in the NFL. A reminder of everything Bears general manager Ryan Poles has to find as his rebuild efforts begin. You can point to the power of the Eagles' offensive line...
49ers tie season quarterback mark with Bears
The San Francisco 49ers rode into the NFC Championship game on the back of the hot hand at quarterback, Brock Purdy. Purdy was the 49ers' third quarterback to start a game this season and was on an unbelievable run. But he was injured early in the NFC Championship game, and...
Patrick Mahomes thought the Bears were going to draft him
The success of Patrick Mahomes continues to torment Chicago Bears fans. After clinching his third trip to the Super Bowl in his fifth season as a starter, the Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback's father said he “wholeheartedly thought” he was going to be Chicago. And he added that...
Sapp's Fields trade rumor start of Bears' offseason circus
From the second Davis Mills connected with Jordan Akins on a 28-yard touchdown pass to lift the Houston Texans over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18, it was clear the NFL offseason would run through Chicago. The Bears enter the offseason armed with the No. 1 overall pick and around...
Super Bowl 57 impact players not named Mahomes or Hurts
Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts are set to make history at Super Bowl LVII as the first African American starting quarterbacks to lead their respective teams and play against one another for a chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. The quarterbacks of the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are...
Where Jalen Hurts ranks among youngest QBs to start in a Super Bowl
Jalen Hurts entered the NFL as a backup to Carson Wentz. Just a few years later, he's set to start in a Super Bowl. Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles continued their magical season with a 31-7 rout of the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. The victory clinched Philadelphia's second Super Bowl berth in six seasons.
Brothers Jason and Travis Kelce will make history in Super Bowl 2023
Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce are going where no pair of brothers -- not the Mannings, not the Barbers and not the Watts -- have gone before: The Super Bowl ... against each other. In a league filled with fraternal matchups, the Kelces will make history as the first pair...
Reports: Saints trade Sean Payton to Broncos
The Sean Payton saga appears to be over. According to multiple reports, Payton will return to the NFL as the next head coach of the Denver Broncos. Since Payton was still under contract with the New Orleans Saints when he retired, the Broncos had to trade for him. The Saints will receive a first-round pick in 2023, plus their second-round pick in 2024. In exchange the Broncos get Payton and a 2024 third-round pick. It’s worth noting that the first-round pick the Saints will receive is the No. 29 pick in the draft, not the No. 5 pick. The latter one belongs to the Seahawks now, since the Broncos traded it away in their blockbuster deal to acquire Russell Wislon. The Broncos acquired the No. 29 pick from the Dolphins in exchange for Bradley Chubb.
Vucevic keeps producing big games in contract year
It seemed fitting that Nikola Vucevic continued his recent stretch of strong play with a monster game in Orlando Saturday night as the Chicago Bulls downed the Magic 128-109. After all, Vucevic, who posted his 12th double-double in 14 games with a bulging box score of 26 points, 13 rebounds and six assists, is in a contract year. Just like he was in 2018-19 when he averaged 20.8 points, 12 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Magic.
2023 NFL Draft guide for fans
We are less than three months away from one of the biggest events on the NFL calendar. The 2023 NFL Draft is set for late April, as the league will get an infusion of young talent. After making its first ever stop in Las Vegas in 2022, this year’s draft...
Chip Caray follows grandpa's footsteps as voice of Cardinals
Longtime broadcaster Chip Caray is taking over as the television play-by-play voice of the St. Louis Cardinals, more than five decades after his grandfather and Hall of Fame broadcaster Harry Caray became a baseball staple with the same club. Bally Sports Midwest announced Caray's hiring in a statement Monday. The...
Mavs are 'Zach LaVine fans' with trade deadline looming
The Chicago Bulls just gave Zach LaVine a max contract, and he could be traded away already?. There have been some rumblings surrounding a LaVine trade. Most recently, ESPN's Tim MacMahon discussed the Dallas Mavericks' interest in the Chicago star on The Lowe Post podcast. Zach Lowe prefaced the conversation...
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0