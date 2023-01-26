ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sean Payton lands head coach job

The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach

Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
DALLAS, TX
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
How Bears projected cap space went from $118M to $93M

The NFL informed teams that the 2023 salary cap figure will be a record $224.8 million per team. That's over $16 million higher than in 2022 and up $42.3 from 2021. But some how the Chicago Bears' estimated cap figure seemed to drop from well over $100 million earlier this month, to under $100 million now.
CHICAGO, IL
49ers tie season quarterback mark with Bears

The San Francisco 49ers rode into the NFC Championship game on the back of the hot hand at quarterback, Brock Purdy. Purdy was the 49ers' third quarterback to start a game this season and was on an unbelievable run. But he was injured early in the NFC Championship game, and...
CHICAGO, IL
Reports: Saints trade Sean Payton to Broncos

The Sean Payton saga appears to be over. According to multiple reports, Payton will return to the NFL as the next head coach of the Denver Broncos. Since Payton was still under contract with the New Orleans Saints when he retired, the Broncos had to trade for him. The Saints will receive a first-round pick in 2023, plus their second-round pick in 2024. In exchange the Broncos get Payton and a 2024 third-round pick. It’s worth noting that the first-round pick the Saints will receive is the No. 29 pick in the draft, not the No. 5 pick. The latter one belongs to the Seahawks now, since the Broncos traded it away in their blockbuster deal to acquire Russell Wislon. The Broncos acquired the No. 29 pick from the Dolphins in exchange for Bradley Chubb.
DENVER, CO
Vucevic keeps producing big games in contract year

It seemed fitting that Nikola Vucevic continued his recent stretch of strong play with a monster game in Orlando Saturday night as the Chicago Bulls downed the Magic 128-109. After all, Vucevic, who posted his 12th double-double in 14 games with a bulging box score of 26 points, 13 rebounds and six assists, is in a contract year. Just like he was in 2018-19 when he averaged 20.8 points, 12 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Magic.
CHICAGO, IL
2023 NFL Draft guide for fans

We are less than three months away from one of the biggest events on the NFL calendar. The 2023 NFL Draft is set for late April, as the league will get an infusion of young talent. After making its first ever stop in Las Vegas in 2022, this year’s draft...
ALABAMA STATE
Mavs are 'Zach LaVine fans' with trade deadline looming

The Chicago Bulls just gave Zach LaVine a max contract, and he could be traded away already?. There have been some rumblings surrounding a LaVine trade. Most recently, ESPN's Tim MacMahon discussed the Dallas Mavericks' interest in the Chicago star on The Lowe Post podcast. Zach Lowe prefaced the conversation...
CHICAGO, IL
