Tuscaloosa, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wbrc.com

Community group formed to address problems in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A new community group is forming in Tuscaloosa to address concerns facing the city. The group is called the Transparency and Truth Coalition and it was formed by Jerry Carter, who served as president of Tuscaloosa’s NAACP branch for 10 years. He left the NAACP...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Essence

Alabama Schools Cancel Black History Month Event With Award-Winning Author

Author Derrick Barnes says he believes cancellations are part of a nationwide trend of limiting access to books that feature Black protagonists and that tell the truth about American history. Award-winning children’s book author Derrick Barnes was scheduled to visit three schools in Alabama during Black History Month. But just...
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Local students named to University of Alabama President’s, Dean’s Lists

TUSCALOOSA, Ala  – A total of 12,791 students enrolled during fall semester 2022 at The University of Alabama were named to the Dean’s List with an academic record of 3 5 (or above) or the President’s List with an academic record of 4 0 (all As).    The UA Dean’s and President’s Lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.  The 2022 fall lists include the following students:  Jonathan Blanks of Arab was named to the President’s List  Madeline Bunch of Arab was named to the President’s List   Kate Collins...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Guest opinion: Birmingham-Southern College alum asking hard questions about public bailout

As a 1982 graduate of Birmingham-Southern College, it pains me to see the financial condition it has fallen into that now threatens its viability as an institution. I count my four years on The Hilltop as some of the most formative and enjoyable years of my life. There, I learned much about myself and much about the world. One of the most significant things I learned there was that learning how to think for oneself is an essential component of being well-educated. So, despite my appreciation for my experience at BSC, it might surprise you to find I’m skeptical of the notion that public funds should be used to create some bridge to the future for my alma mater.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Mental health care expands at Tuscaloosa Co. Jail

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Mental health services are expanding at the Tuscaloosa County Jail. Sheriff Ron Abernathy told WBRC there are growing mental health concerns among inmates that need to be addressed. The Tuscaloosa County Commission approved a $150,000 contract extension with Capstone Health Services. A psychiatrist will now...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Edy Zoo

Gentrification in Birmingham: The impact of urban renewal on low-income communities

BIRMINGHAM, AL. - Urban renewal has been a common practice in many cities for decades, and Birmingham is no exception. The goal of urban renewal is to revitalize and modernize decaying urban areas. However, the reality is often different. Urban renewal often leads to gentrification, the process of renovating and modernizing a neighborhood, resulting in the displacement of low-income residents and the loss of cultural and community identity.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wcbi.com

Mississippi most prestigious high school looking for more students

COLUMBUS, Miss (WCBI) -Mississippi is ranked 43 in the nation in education, but there is some good news. The state recorded its highest graduation rate last year, and many schools are making changes to help their students succeed. But one school has seemingly hit upon the formula for success, and...
COLUMBUS, MS
wbrc.com

Homicide under investigation in Birmingham

IRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police responded to a call of a person down on Tuesday morning, Jan. 31, in the 4200 block of Fairmont Way. When officers arrived at the residence, they found a man suffering from visible trauma. Police say he was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Central Alabama pharmacies seeing shortage of diabetes drugs after gaining popularity for weight loss online

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. — A nationwide shortage of drugs that treat diabetes and prevent cardiovascular disease is hitting Alabama. Ralph Sorrell, a pharmacist at Ritch’s Pharmacy in Mountain Brook, said patients using GLP-1 injectable medicines like Ozempic lose 10-15% of their body weight. The drugs have recently gained popularity on social media for their weight loss effects. Sorrell said the demand is too great for the supply. Many are turning to Teledocs to be prescribed, which Sorrell said skews distribution.
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
Catfish 100.1

Catfish 100.1

Tuscaloosa, AL
Catfish Tuscaloosa plays the best classic country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

 https://catfishtuscaloosa.com/

