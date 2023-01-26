Read full article on original website
Authorities capture 2 Virginia inmates in Tennessee
ABINGDON, Va. (AP) – Two inmates who fled a southwest Virginia jail are being held without bond after authorities said they were captured in northeast Tennessee. The Washington County, Virginia, sheriff’s office said that officers located Johnny Shane Brown and Albert Lee Ricketson in a barn on Friday in Rogersville, Tennessee, and arrested them without incident.
Georgia faces hurdles to get foster children out of hotels
ATLANTA (AP) – Dozens of Georgia’s most troubled foster children are housed in hotels or state offices each night, because the state can’t find a better place for them to stay. But officials trying to end the practice face fights with the state’s own insurer and a lack of treatment beds.
