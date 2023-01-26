Read full article on original website
Iowa Lawmakers’ Property Tax Calculation Error Could Force City Governments To Redo Budgets
(Des Moines, IA) Iowa’s lawmakers are looking to fix an error in the formula that calculates property tax rates. Due to a miswritten bill in the 2021 session, property owners could pay hundreds of dollars more in property taxes than initially intended. A Senate bill would correct the error for taxpayers but would reduce cities’ and counties’ projected income, most of which created budgets and contracts based on the error.
KCCI.com
Gov. Kim Reynolds approves money for Iowa Veterans Trust Fund
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Veterans Trust Fund is getting $440,000 to take care of a backlog of grants to help local veterans. Gov. Kim Reynolds approved the money on Tuesday, which comes from American Rescue Plan Act funds. KCCI previously reported the fund ran out of its...
KCCI.com
Iowa man previously convicted in Jan. 6 attack accused of recording women
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa — A man convicted for his role in the Jan. 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol is now accused of secretly recording women. Daryl Johnson, of St. Ansgar, was one of the first Iowans sentenced in the Capitol attacks. He was sentenced to one month in jail and ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution and an added $2,000 fine.
Iowa State Auditor Issues Advisory On Student Activity Funds
(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand is issuing an advisory on student activity funds urging community school districts to put attention on collection and handling of the funds. He says the advisory is due to misuse of funds and misunderstandings of Iowa law. The Iowa Auditor of State Office found during special investigations over the past ten years nearly 269-thousand dollars were misused by community school districts.
Online pharmacy fined, barred from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients
The Iowa Board of Pharmacy has fined an online pharmacy $10,000 and temporarily barred it from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients.
ourquadcities.com
Cuts to SNAP benefits in Iowa could be tough to pass
GOP chair of Health & Human Services Committee says it goes too far. We’re starting to need a scorecard to keep track of the politicians caught with classified documents where they shouldn’t have them. Illinois is a signature away from requiring businesses to provide paid leave for their...
Teenager Tumbles From Car on Iowa Interstate On-Ramp [WATCH]
A teenager fell from a moving vehicle in central Iowa as the car was making its way from one Iowa interstate to another. Thank goodness that's where the incident occurred. The scary moment happened late in the morning on a busy January workday earlier this month. As a car was taking the southbound I-35 ramp to head west on I-80 in the Des Moines metro, the rear passenger door of the vehicle opened. Shortly after, a teenager falls to the pavement.
KCCI.com
Iowa Democratic Party elects Rita Hart as new chair
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Democratic Party elected Rita Hart as the new chair on Saturday. Most recently, Hart ran against Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks for a seat in the House of Representatives in 2020. In 2018, she ran for Lieutenant Governor as Fred Hubbell's running mate. Hart served as a state senator for the 49th district from 2013 to 2019.
KCCI.com
New program provides court date text reminders
A new program will send text reminders of upcoming court dates and payment plan due dates to Iowans. The free program is provided by the Iowa Judicial Branch for defendants, plaintiffs, witnesses and other interested parties. You can receive reminders a week before, three days before and one day before...
KCRG.com
Six Iowa care facilities placed in receivership after owner says they can’t to continue operate
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Four nursing facilities and two assisted living facilities have been place in receivership with the State of Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA) after the owner notified them that they were unable and/or unwilling to continue operating. On January 23rd, the owner of Blue...
KCCI.com
6 nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa closing
Six nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa are shutting down. The facilities are all owned by Blue Care Homes, LLC. They were previously owned by QHC Management. They are located in four different cities, including Fort Dodge, Winterset, Humboldt and Maquoketa. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA)...
kmaland.com
Critical Number of Rural IA Nursing Homes Close
(KMAland) -- Health-care professionals say low pay and a worker shortage have led a dramatic number of nursing homes in rural Iowa to close their doors. They hope increased government funding and more focus on rural health care this year will help. Looking at a graph that shows the number...
KCCI.com
Jamaican man sentenced to life in prison for murdering Iowa missionary in 2016
The man who killed an Iowa missionary in Jamaica has received a life sentence. Randy Hentzel and Harold Nichols, another missionary, were killed in 2016. Randy Hentzel's widow, Sara Hentzel, told KCCI that one of the suspects pleaded guilty. He will be eligible for parole in 28 years. The other...
KCCI.com
Iowa law enforcement react to new video that shows beating of Tyre Nichols
DES MOINES, Iowa — Newly released video that shows the beating of Tyre Nichols was made public Friday night. He died three days after the Jan. 7 police beating in Memphis, Tennessee. Law enforcement in Iowa are reacting to the newly released video. Des Moines police chief Dana Wingert...
Proposal would remove age limit to serve alcohol in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — The days of needing to be 18 to serve alcohol may be coming to an end in Iowa. A bill in the state legislature would eliminate the age requirement to serve in restaurants and bars as well as sell alcohol in stores. Right now, anyone can take an alcohol order but an […]
Iowa House Education Committee passes Student Right to Know bill
(Griswold) The Iowa House Education Committee last week passed House File 11 with an amendment. House File 11 is the “Student Right to Know” bill that requires the Board of Regents to publish a report that includes information on income, debt and post-graduate decree completion that is searchable by major, institution, and class. It also provides that students at the Regent Institution must take part in career planning.
Iowa lawmakers back off SNAP food restrictions
Iowa Republicans say they plan on amending a bill that would have severely restricted what food SNAP recipients could buy at the store.After a debate yesterday morning, the bill will just restrict candy and non-zero calorie pop purchases, pending USDA approval.Driving the news: The first draft of House File 3 prompted national outrage due to a section limiting the foods SNAP recipients could purchase to a state-approved WIC list.WIC, which is meant to be a supplemental aid for women, infants and children, doesn't allow for the purchase of a wide range of basic groceries, such as fresh meat and...
KCCI.com
Iowa real estate business uses artificial intelligence for listing descriptions
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — JJ Johannes said he’s found a way to perform more work for his real estate business with artificial intelligence tools, which use computer science and robust datasets to enable problem-solving, like ChatGPT, KCRG reports. According to data from Google, the number of people...
KARE
Iowa GOP proposed cuts to SNAP-eligible foods; no federal bill
Iowa Republicans introduced a bill that would make staples like fresh meat ineligible for SNAP benefits. But the proposal would not affect other states.
bleedingheartland.com
Questions for lawmakers who voted for "school choice"
Dianne Prichard of DeWitt taught in public schools for 33 years before becoming a pastor. I have questions for the legislators who voted for the "school choice" bill, which Governor Kim Reynolds signed into law on January 24. 1. How will you support our public schools?. As House File 68...
Comments / 7