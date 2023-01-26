MIAMI - A Miami Police officer announced her retirement over the radio Thursday morning, which is common. What sergeant Madelin Garcia shared was uncommon."You are a liar, a snake in the grass, cancer to this department," said Garcia in the radio call.At 10:18 Thursday morning, Garcia didn't hold back her thoughts about Major Daniel Garrido. "Amazing department to work for until the backstabbing and personal attacks started from my immediate supervisor and the first," said Garcia.The Miami Police Department says it's aware of the radio transmission. They intend to review the matter after Garcia sounded off in her final sign-off...

MIAMI, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO