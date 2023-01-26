ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

DPS releases February sobriety checkpoint list

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sobriety checkpoints will be held in 15 different South Dakota counties in February 2023. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety announced checkpoints will be scheduled for: Beadle, Brookings, Brown, Clay, Codington, Douglas, Fall River, Jackson, Lawrence, Lincoln, Lyman, Minnehaha, Pennington, Roberts and Walworth Counties.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
mprnews.org

How cold before school is canceled in Minnesota? All depends on the district

When the temperature drops, students and parents might wonder how cold it has to get before their school calls off classes. Turns out, it all depends on the school district. Minneapolis Public Schools policy states it considers holding an e-learning day if wind chill forecasts for the following morning reach negative 35 degrees or colder with winds of at least 5 to 10 mph around 6:30 a.m.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Blackout plates, popular in other states, may be headed for Minnesota

Minnesota could soon add a new specialty license plate that officials believe will quickly become a popular option. Gov. Tim Walz is recommending authorization of what are known as blackout plates — license plates with a dark or black background and white lettering. The Minnesota agency that issues plates...
MINNESOTA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Multiple northeast Nebraska counties remain in winter storm warnings

WAYNE, Neb. -- Several counties in the northeast Nebraska area are in winter storm warnings. According to the National Weather Service, winter storm warnings have been issued for 13 counties in northeast Nebraska. The counties involved are Antelope, Boyd, Brown, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Holt, Keya Paha, Knox, Pierce, Rock, Thurston,...
NEBRASKA STATE
KELOLAND TV

SD House panel sends Karr’s sales-tax cut forward, too

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The governor’s proposed 0% tax rate on groceries now has at least one rival. Republican Rep. Chris Karr saw his proposal to reduce South Dakota’s state sales tax rate of 4.5% down to 4% win support Tuesday from the House Taxation Committee. The...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KARE 11

Judges uphold Minnesota's 'Clean Car Rule'

ST PAUL, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on May 21, 2021. The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday upheld the state's “Clean Car Rule,” which ties the state's vehicle emission standards to California regulations, as judges accepted assurances that California's planned phaseout of gasoline-powered cars won't automatically apply in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota lawmakers file Gov. Kristi Noem’s anti-China farmland ban

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Legislation that would give South Dakota’s governor authority to block transactions involving foreign acquisitions of agriculture land was filed Tuesday. Republican Sen. Erin Tobin and Republican Rep. Gary Cammack are prime sponsors of SB-185 on behalf of Governor Kristi Noem. The bill’s introduction comes...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Free 3-day state park pass offered at libraries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many local public libraries and academic libraries around the state will allow residents to check out South Dakota State Park passes, according to state officials. The check-out passes can be used for three days at state parks, the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
reviewofoptometry.com

Nebraska Introduces Bill to Allow Optometrists to Perform SLT

If LB 216 is passed, Nebraska will become the 11th state to allow optometrists to perform SLT. Photo: Nathan Lighthizer, OD. Click image to enlarge. Though the year is young, states have already set efforts in motion to push scope expansion legislation for optometrists. Advocates in one trailblazing state, Nebraska, are actively working to pass a bill (LB 216) this year that would allow the state’s ODs to perform selective laser trabeculoplasty (SLT), a non-invasive intraocular pressure (IOP)-lowering procedure that’s increasingly being recognized as a first-line treatment for glaucoma. The bill was introduced on January 10th and since has been voted on by the state’s Board of Health and heard by Nebraska Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee, where it’s now awaiting committee member votes.
NEBRASKA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Higher lodging tax edges through SD House panel

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A proposal to double the $2 maximum room-occupancy tax that municipalities can allow remains alive in South Dakota’s Legislature. The House Taxation Committee voted 7-5 on Tuesday to send HB-1109 to the full House for consideration. That could come as early as Wednesday afternoon.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Nearly $2.7 million on hand after Noem’s re-election

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Republican Governor Kristi Noem’s re-election campaign closed 2022 not only with a big win but also with a lot of money left to spend. Noem reported a year-end balance of $2,686,768.96, according to her most recent campaign filing to the South Dakota Secretary of State office.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

WATCH: Scary Video Of Driver Sent Airborne After Struck By Sliding Car In Minnesota

Cold temps and snow do not pair well for Minnesota roadways. Watch a video of a person who got sent airborne after a car slid into them. In December of 2022, Minnesota Department Of Transportation cameras caught more than 500 crashes, spinouts, and jackknifes that were reported on Minnesota roads. Honestly, driving in the winter gives me the most anxiety I've ever experienced as mother nature can be relentless. You never know what's going to happen when ice begins to form on roads.
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Special education numbers increasing in SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota is above the national average in the percentage of students enrolled in special education, the Department of Education said last week. Linda Turner, the director of special education for the DOE, told the joint committee on appropriations at a Jan. 26 meeting...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy