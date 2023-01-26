Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Frye-Mueller speaks out; Cold last days of January; Sunday Boredom Busters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, January 29. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A member of the South Dakota legislature is speaking out against being suspended from her duties in the state senate. The...
KELOLAND TV
DPS releases February sobriety checkpoint list
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sobriety checkpoints will be held in 15 different South Dakota counties in February 2023. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety announced checkpoints will be scheduled for: Beadle, Brookings, Brown, Clay, Codington, Douglas, Fall River, Jackson, Lawrence, Lincoln, Lyman, Minnehaha, Pennington, Roberts and Walworth Counties.
Creepy! A Face Appeared In The Ice On Lake Superior Near Minnesota’s North Shore
Our recent cold weather is leading to Lake Superior forming some new ice. Aside from a handful of days, this winter has largely been pretty warm, so there hasn't been a ton of ice formation going on out on Gitche Gumee. While a vast majority of the lake is still...
mprnews.org
How cold before school is canceled in Minnesota? All depends on the district
When the temperature drops, students and parents might wonder how cold it has to get before their school calls off classes. Turns out, it all depends on the school district. Minneapolis Public Schools policy states it considers holding an e-learning day if wind chill forecasts for the following morning reach negative 35 degrees or colder with winds of at least 5 to 10 mph around 6:30 a.m.
KELOLAND TV
Bill to prohibit trans care for minors in South Dakota passes to House floor
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota lawmakers in the House Health and Services Committee on Tuesday advanced a bill along party lines that would ban certain health care for transgender kids in the state. House Bill 1080, which supporters call the “Help not Harm” bill, would prohibit certain types...
mprnews.org
Blackout plates, popular in other states, may be headed for Minnesota
Minnesota could soon add a new specialty license plate that officials believe will quickly become a popular option. Gov. Tim Walz is recommending authorization of what are known as blackout plates — license plates with a dark or black background and white lettering. The Minnesota agency that issues plates...
News Channel Nebraska
Multiple northeast Nebraska counties remain in winter storm warnings
WAYNE, Neb. -- Several counties in the northeast Nebraska area are in winter storm warnings. According to the National Weather Service, winter storm warnings have been issued for 13 counties in northeast Nebraska. The counties involved are Antelope, Boyd, Brown, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Holt, Keya Paha, Knox, Pierce, Rock, Thurston,...
KELOLAND TV
Plea deal in rape case; Testimony before Senate Select Committee; Ban on care for transgender minors advances
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the top stories of the day First@4 in KELOLAND On The Go. There are new developments in a Hughes County rape case against the 2015 Harrisburg School shooter. Mason Buhl is now 23 years old and has reached a plea deal.
KELOLAND TV
SD House panel sends Karr’s sales-tax cut forward, too
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The governor’s proposed 0% tax rate on groceries now has at least one rival. Republican Rep. Chris Karr saw his proposal to reduce South Dakota’s state sales tax rate of 4.5% down to 4% win support Tuesday from the House Taxation Committee. The...
Judges uphold Minnesota's 'Clean Car Rule'
ST PAUL, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on May 21, 2021. The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday upheld the state's “Clean Car Rule,” which ties the state's vehicle emission standards to California regulations, as judges accepted assurances that California's planned phaseout of gasoline-powered cars won't automatically apply in Minnesota.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota lawmakers file Gov. Kristi Noem’s anti-China farmland ban
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Legislation that would give South Dakota’s governor authority to block transactions involving foreign acquisitions of agriculture land was filed Tuesday. Republican Sen. Erin Tobin and Republican Rep. Gary Cammack are prime sponsors of SB-185 on behalf of Governor Kristi Noem. The bill’s introduction comes...
KELOLAND TV
Free 3-day state park pass offered at libraries
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many local public libraries and academic libraries around the state will allow residents to check out South Dakota State Park passes, according to state officials. The check-out passes can be used for three days at state parks, the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks...
reviewofoptometry.com
Nebraska Introduces Bill to Allow Optometrists to Perform SLT
If LB 216 is passed, Nebraska will become the 11th state to allow optometrists to perform SLT. Photo: Nathan Lighthizer, OD. Click image to enlarge. Though the year is young, states have already set efforts in motion to push scope expansion legislation for optometrists. Advocates in one trailblazing state, Nebraska, are actively working to pass a bill (LB 216) this year that would allow the state’s ODs to perform selective laser trabeculoplasty (SLT), a non-invasive intraocular pressure (IOP)-lowering procedure that’s increasingly being recognized as a first-line treatment for glaucoma. The bill was introduced on January 10th and since has been voted on by the state’s Board of Health and heard by Nebraska Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee, where it’s now awaiting committee member votes.
KELOLAND TV
Higher lodging tax edges through SD House panel
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A proposal to double the $2 maximum room-occupancy tax that municipalities can allow remains alive in South Dakota’s Legislature. The House Taxation Committee voted 7-5 on Tuesday to send HB-1109 to the full House for consideration. That could come as early as Wednesday afternoon.
KELOLAND TV
Nearly $2.7 million on hand after Noem’s re-election
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Republican Governor Kristi Noem’s re-election campaign closed 2022 not only with a big win but also with a lot of money left to spend. Noem reported a year-end balance of $2,686,768.96, according to her most recent campaign filing to the South Dakota Secretary of State office.
newscenter1.tv
Flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of former state Representative and state court Judge John Jones
PIERRE, S.D. — On Tuesday, Gov. Kristi Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol from sunrise until sunset on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in honor of former state Representative and state court Judge John Jones. Jones served in the South Dakota State Legislature from...
WATCH: Scary Video Of Driver Sent Airborne After Struck By Sliding Car In Minnesota
Cold temps and snow do not pair well for Minnesota roadways. Watch a video of a person who got sent airborne after a car slid into them. In December of 2022, Minnesota Department Of Transportation cameras caught more than 500 crashes, spinouts, and jackknifes that were reported on Minnesota roads. Honestly, driving in the winter gives me the most anxiety I've ever experienced as mother nature can be relentless. You never know what's going to happen when ice begins to form on roads.
KELOLAND TV
Special education numbers increasing in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota is above the national average in the percentage of students enrolled in special education, the Department of Education said last week. Linda Turner, the director of special education for the DOE, told the joint committee on appropriations at a Jan. 26 meeting...
