Police: Crash near Ovid kills boy, 14, and seriously injures two other people

DUPLAIN TWP. − A 14-year-old boy was killed and two other people, including a 12-year-old boy, were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash Thursday morning north of Ovid.

The two boys were riding in a Pontiac Grand Prix driven by a 46-year-old woman, the Clinton County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. All three people are from Ovid.

The car was northbound on Hollister road, north of Kinley Road, about 7:25 a.m. when the driver lost control and crossed into the path of a southbound Chevrolet Equinox, officials said. A southbound Ford F-150 pickup truck then rear-ended the Equinox, officials said.

The 14-year-old boy was riding in the front passenger seat of the Grand Prix and was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. The 12-year-old was riding in the back seat and was ejected from the vehicle.

The younger boy and the car's driver were taken to Sparrow Hospital and were in critical but stable condition, officials said.

The driver of the Equinox, 59, was taken to Memorial Healthcare in Owosso with minor injuries. The driver of the pickup, 38, refused medical treatment, officials said.

Police said both of those drivers are Elsie residents but did not give their genders.

Police could not be reached for comment on Thursday afternoon, and it was unclear if road conditions were a factor in the crash.

