Maine State

101.5 WPDH

5 Powerball Tickets Worth About $2 Million Sold In New York State

New York State residents continue to strike rich playing Powerball and Mega Millions. The Powerball jackpot continues to soar. New York State Residents Could Win Nearly $700 Million. The Powerball jackpot was last won on November 19, 2022. Monday's drawing, Jan. 30, was the 31st drawing in the jackpot cycle.
103.9 The Breeze

Very Popular Store Closing 8 More New York State Locations

A very popular department store just confirmed plans to close down 8 more stores in the Hudson Valley and across the Empire State. On Monday, Bed Bath & Beyond officials confirmed plans to close 87 more stores. Bed Bath & Beyond To Close 87 More Stores. The popular department chain...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Massive Vegas Style Casino Coming To New York?

New York State has made million in tax revenue from online sports betting and casinos and soon there may be a "Vegas" style casino located in the state. Currently, there are 12 land-based casinos in the state which are overseen by the New York State Gaming Commission. Also within the state border are 15 tribal casinos that are regulated by the Native American tribes that run them.
NEW YORK STATE
101.5 WPDH

-30 Degree ‘Artic Blast’ Coming To Hudson Valley, New York State

New York State residents are being told to prepare for a freezing dangerous arctic blast. Tuesday morning many Hudson Valley residents woke up to some snow. In parts of Orange, Dutchess and Ulster counties, the snow didn't stick to roads, but in other parts of the Hudson Valley, the snow did cause some schools to have delayed openings.
101.5 WPDH

New York State Says “This” About Selling Flavored Vape Items

Do you vape? Then you are probably an aficionado of all the types of vaping liquid and where to buy them. While there have been some reports about vaping and how it is not particularly healthy for users, that will not be debated in this article. If you vape, you vape. But wait one minute, New York State has something that they want you to know about their stance on vaping.
Syracuse.com

Upstate NY restaurant named one of the 100 best places to eat in U.S.

An Upstate New York restaurant has been named one of the best places to eat in the nation. The Rossi & Sons Rosticceria Deli in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., is one of the 100 best restaurants in the U.S. for 2023, according to a new list published by Yelp. The review website said it based its rankings on the most popular and most highly rated eateries; Rossi Rosticceria was the only one in New York state to make the cut, ranking 79th overall.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Attempted Robbery in New York State Stopped by a Nun

Don't mess with this sister. Fox is reporting that two suspects allegedly tried to rob a center in New York state that provides food for the poor. However, their plans went south when they were suddenly stopped by a "quick-thinking" individual who happened to be at the center that morning as well.
BUFFALO, NY
Beth Torres

Someone in New York is $20 million richer thanks to a $2 lottery ticket

“Buy low / sell high.” Whoever saw their $2 purchase of a Mega Millions lottery ticket become a $20 million lottery prize certainly followed this advice. A ten million to one gain is nothing to sneeze at! The New York Lottery has announced that one prize-winning ticket was sold at the January 17, 2023 drawing.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Have You Seen These On The New York Thruway?

If you have driven on the New York State Thruway over the last couple of months, you may have seen teepees placed in a field on the west bound side. While they will be taking them down soon, they have stood for a very important reason since November. The history...
WIBX 950

10 Items Goodwill Stores In New York State Won’t Accept

If you're getting ahead of your 'spring cleaning' and have been making a pile of stuff to donate to a Goodwill store here in New York, you should know there are items they won't accept. You might think that Goodwills will accept anything, but that's not the case. As someone...
nystateofpolitics.com

Bottle deposit law expansion urged for New York

Advocates in New York are trying to build momentum for a bill that would once again expand New York's bottle deposit law, touting the backing of 150 community groups in the state that want to see the measure included in a final budget deal in the next two months. At...
OREGON STATE
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
