5 Powerball Tickets Worth About $2 Million Sold In New York State
New York State residents continue to strike rich playing Powerball and Mega Millions. The Powerball jackpot continues to soar. New York State Residents Could Win Nearly $700 Million. The Powerball jackpot was last won on November 19, 2022. Monday's drawing, Jan. 30, was the 31st drawing in the jackpot cycle.
Very Popular Store Closing 8 More New York State Locations
A very popular department store just confirmed plans to close down 8 more stores in the Hudson Valley and across the Empire State. On Monday, Bed Bath & Beyond officials confirmed plans to close 87 more stores. Bed Bath & Beyond To Close 87 More Stores. The popular department chain...
Massive Vegas Style Casino Coming To New York?
New York State has made million in tax revenue from online sports betting and casinos and soon there may be a "Vegas" style casino located in the state. Currently, there are 12 land-based casinos in the state which are overseen by the New York State Gaming Commission. Also within the state border are 15 tribal casinos that are regulated by the Native American tribes that run them.
Population Declining In New York State More Than Most Of America
Officials are starting to worry that rate of new Empire State residents is declining more than most of the country. Earlier this month, Hudson Valley Post reported more people are leaving New York State than any other state. New York State Loses More Residents Than Any Other State, Again. New...
-30 Degree ‘Artic Blast’ Coming To Hudson Valley, New York State
New York State residents are being told to prepare for a freezing dangerous arctic blast. Tuesday morning many Hudson Valley residents woke up to some snow. In parts of Orange, Dutchess and Ulster counties, the snow didn't stick to roads, but in other parts of the Hudson Valley, the snow did cause some schools to have delayed openings.
Friends Killed In 100 MPH Crash In Lower Hudson Valley, 1 Jailed
Two Hudson Valley residents were killed when an alleged unlicensed driver drove at speeds of over 100 MPH with no headlights. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Mount Vernon resident was arraigned on an indictment charging him for causing a high-speed fatal crash. Two Killed In...
Annoying Change To ‘World’s Most Famous Arena’ in New York State?
The owner the New York State's most famous revenue is hinting at a major change that is sure to anger many. James Dolan, the CEO of Madison Square Garden, dropped a major bombshell this week that upset many Empire State Residents. Madison Square Garden May Stop Selling Alcohol. During an...
New York State Says “This” About Selling Flavored Vape Items
Do you vape? Then you are probably an aficionado of all the types of vaping liquid and where to buy them. While there have been some reports about vaping and how it is not particularly healthy for users, that will not be debated in this article. If you vape, you vape. But wait one minute, New York State has something that they want you to know about their stance on vaping.
Multi Million Dollar Payday Waiting For Someone In New York
Thousands of New Yorkers had their dream crushed or extended last night depending on how you like to look at life.
Upstate NY restaurant named one of the 100 best places to eat in U.S.
An Upstate New York restaurant has been named one of the best places to eat in the nation. The Rossi & Sons Rosticceria Deli in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., is one of the 100 best restaurants in the U.S. for 2023, according to a new list published by Yelp. The review website said it based its rankings on the most popular and most highly rated eateries; Rossi Rosticceria was the only one in New York state to make the cut, ranking 79th overall.
Residents In 8 New York State Hometowns Among Smartest in America
Residents in these New York State hometowns can brag they are smarter than everyone else in the state and most of America. The team at personal-finance website WalletHub recently reached out to Hudson Valley Post to tell us about its study into the most and least educated cities in the United States.
Capital Region Cannabis Store Will Be 1st to Open in Upstate NY
As we get closer to marijuana shops being legal, it looks as if the first one in Upstate New York will be opening soon in the Capital Region. The owner already had a CBD store and will expand into a recreational cannabis store. Where is The CBD Store and Who...
Attempted Robbery in New York State Stopped by a Nun
Don't mess with this sister. Fox is reporting that two suspects allegedly tried to rob a center in New York state that provides food for the poor. However, their plans went south when they were suddenly stopped by a "quick-thinking" individual who happened to be at the center that morning as well.
Someone in New York is $20 million richer thanks to a $2 lottery ticket
“Buy low / sell high.” Whoever saw their $2 purchase of a Mega Millions lottery ticket become a $20 million lottery prize certainly followed this advice. A ten million to one gain is nothing to sneeze at! The New York Lottery has announced that one prize-winning ticket was sold at the January 17, 2023 drawing.
Have You Seen These On The New York Thruway?
If you have driven on the New York State Thruway over the last couple of months, you may have seen teepees placed in a field on the west bound side. While they will be taking them down soon, they have stood for a very important reason since November. The history...
New Bill Would Raise Speed Limit Across New York State
I can't drive 55! Things might be getting a little faster across the state if a new proposed bill is passed. This could be good news for some, especially those who may be running a few minutes late. Could the speed limit in New York actually be raised?. According to...
10 Items Goodwill Stores In New York State Won’t Accept
If you're getting ahead of your 'spring cleaning' and have been making a pile of stuff to donate to a Goodwill store here in New York, you should know there are items they won't accept. You might think that Goodwills will accept anything, but that's not the case. As someone...
Could New York State Increase The Speed Limit To 70 MPH Soon?
Will New York State approve increasing the speed limit to 70 miles per hour this year? Let's be honest, most of us already drive faster than 70 miles per hour sometimes. I mean, who's really going 55 miles per hour? There is currently a bill in the New York State Senate to make the speed limit around the state go up to 70 mph.
Need money to feed your family? About $234 million for New York households via Nutrition Program: See who's eligible
According to a report, more than 1,882,500 people sleep hungry and are facing serious food problems in New York. Out of these 1,882,500, around 596,060 are children. Also, every one out of seven kids remains hungry or is provided with unhealthy food.
nystateofpolitics.com
Bottle deposit law expansion urged for New York
Advocates in New York are trying to build momentum for a bill that would once again expand New York's bottle deposit law, touting the backing of 150 community groups in the state that want to see the measure included in a final budget deal in the next two months. At...
