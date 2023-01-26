Read full article on original website
New PS5 DualSense Controllers Seemingly Leaked
It seems like Sony itself may have accidentally leaked two new PS5 DualSense controllers that will be available to purchase in the future. Since the launch of the PS5 back in 2020, Sony has slowly been expanding the number of different color schemes that the DualSense is available in. And while the recent DualSense Edge has been the most prominent new PS5 controller this year, it looks as though Sony will soon have some new colors that will be available down the road.
Constantine 2: Keanu Reeves Says He Annoyed Warner Brothers Until Studio Agreed to Sequel
A sequel to 2005's Constantine is finally in development, with filmmaker Francis Lawrence set to direct Keanu Reeves in the role again. For Reeves, this is the end result of years of campaigning to return to the role -- first privately, within Warner Bros., and later publicly. Whenever asked, Reeves has said that he would love to revisit Constantine, including a famous interview clip with CBS's Stephen Colbert, in which Reeves has to convince a surprised Colbert that his name alone wasn't enough to get a sequel greenlit.
Demon Slayer Cosplay Shows Out Tengen's Flamboyant Style
If there is one thing we know about the Sound Hashira, it is that the fighter is flamboyant. Tengen Uzui was not shy about his love for all things flashy when he showed up in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, after all. The manga and anime made sure to give the slayer all the limelight he could want after being introduced. And now, one cosplaying is channeling that spirit in a viral Instagram post.
Viral Gundam Cosplay Brings Witch From Mercury's Aerial to Life
The Mobile Suit Gundam franchise recently caught fire with even more fans than ever before with its newest series, The Witch From Mercury, and one awesome cosplay has gone viral by bringing its main Gundam unit, Aerial, to life and took it out snowboarding! Although Mobile Suit Gundam has been running for a very long time with a number of new TV anime series, feature films, and specials under its belt, it wasn't until last year that the it really took off with fans. This was due to the strength of the anime's newest series, The Witch From Mercury.
Hulu Cancels Fan-Favorite Reboot After One Season
Reboot won't be getting a second chance at Hulu: the streamer has canceled the meta-comedy series after a single eight-episode season. But the show-within-a-show — about the dysfunctional cast of an early 2000s sitcom who must face their unresolved issues when they reunite for a modern-era reboot on Hulu — could see a second season on another platform. According to Deadline, series creator Steve Levitan (Modern Family) and Disney's 20th Television are looking to shop the Hulu original elsewhere. The outlet reports another streamer has already requested to read scripts from the planned season 2.
New Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Live Action Trailer Revealed
A new live-action trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has appeared online. Near the end of 2022, both PlayStation and Insomniac Games confirmed that the sequel to 2018's Marvel's Spider-Man would be launching on PlayStation 5 in fall 2023. Since that time, no new information on the game has come about, which has left fans feeling quite eager. Luckily, it seems like this silence could soon be coming to an end as Sony looks to be beginning the marketing push for the title.
John Wick: Chapter 4 Releases New Images
Lionsgate has released new images from John Wick: Chapter 4. The images come via Total Film as part of the magazine's cover story on the upcoming movie. The new images include shots of returning stars Keanu Reeves as John Wick, Ian McShane as the Continental manager Winston, and Laurence Fishburne as the Bowery King. There's also a new look at Donnie Yen, playing blind assassin Caine, one of Wick's old allies and a member of the High Table. That likely means that he'll be making trouble for Wick in the sequel after Wick went against the High Table in the previous films.
New Like a Dragon: Ishin Trailer Revealed Before Release
Prior to its launch in just a few short weeks, a new trailer for Like a Dragon: Ishin has today been unveiled by Sega. In a general sense, Sega and developer RGG Studio have already announced that three new games in the Like a Dragon (formerly Yakuza) franchise are now in the works. And while details on two of these titles are still quite sparse, Sega is now beginning to show off a lot more of Ishin prior to its arrival.
Dragon Ball Hypes Year of the Rabbit With New Bulma Funko
Nearly a month has passed since the new year arrived, and 2023 is shaping up to be an interesting one for anime. Between recent delays and upcoming premieres, there is a lot keeping the industry afloat. Of course, the year is also keeping IPs on their toes thanks to the Year of the Rabbit. Plenty of series are celebrating the zodiac, and Dragon Ball is joining in with its own Bulma tribute.
New Steam Game Will Soon Be Unplayable Forever
A fairly new Steam release is soon going to be delisted from the PC digital storefront and unplayable forever. The announcement comes from Konami, the publisher of the game, and the company best known for games and series like Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, Bomberman, and Castlevania. That said, for fans of its iconic series, it's thankfully not a game from any of these famous and, in some cases, dormant IP. Rather, the game in question is a smaller release called Crimesight, a title developed and published by Konami, and that was just released on April 14, 2022.
Booster Gold: Could Blue Beetle Appear in the DCU's HBO Max Show?
The future of the DC Universe was unveiled on Tuesday, with DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran outlining their plans for new movies and HBO Max-exclusive television shows. One of the most surprising — and long-awaited — entries in that list is Booster Gold, a television series that will follow the titular hero from the future. The prospect of seeing Michael Carter / Booster Gold in his own solo project has enticed fans for quite a while now, and while we know next-to-nothing about the series, there are definitely some tropes from Booster Gold comics that could make their way onscreen. Chief among them might be: could we see one or more characters from DC's Blue Beetle mantle appear in the show?
Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Reveals Major Change From Next Generation
Paramount+ is getting ready to release the next season of Star Trek: Picard and it'll be eventful to say the least. From what we've seen in the first trailer for the new season, we'll see plenty of fan favorites returning with showrunner Terry Matalas revealing that he wants it to be a continuation of Star Trek: The Next Generation. Matalas also commented on the possibility of a spin-off series revealing that there actually aren't any plans at this time. Now the executive producer is revealing something else. During a new conversation on Twitter, Matalas revealed to a fan that the series will feature a major change.
PlayStation VR2 Pre-Orders Disappoint Sony
Sony has reportedly dialed back its expectations for launch sales of the PlayStation VR2 headset ahead of its February release due to disappointing pre-order numbers. According to a new report, the forecasted shipments for the virtual reality device have been halved with Sony now expecting to ship out around 1 million units after the PS VR2 launches on February 22nd. This news comes not long after PlayStation unveiled its launch lineup for the PS VR2 which consists of totally new games as well as some familiar IPs expanding into VR.
Xbox Live Gold Free Games for February 2023 Revealed
The free games with an Xbox Live Gold subscription for February 2023 have been revealed, and once again Xbox Live Gold subscribers are getting two Xbox One games. Xbox Series X|S games continue to not be included in the offer, and as of last year, classic Xbox and Xbox 360 games are also no longer included. This wouldn't be a problem if the Xbox One games were high quality, but they very rarely are. Where PlayStation Plus offers both high-quality PS4 and PS5 games, Games With Gold usually offers smaller indie games. Sometimes these games are decent, other times they are downright insignificant. This month it's a mix of the two.
Chainsaw Man Reveals Denji's Unbreakable Rules
Chainsaw Man's second part has finally given fans a look at Denji's current home life together with the new Control Devil, Nayuta, and the newest chapter of the series has revealed the unbreakable rules he constantly has to live under! One of the biggest reveals at the end of the first half of Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series was that after Makima's defeat, the Control Devil was brought back to life as a new character, Nayuta. He's been tasked with keeping an eye on her growth, and Part 2 of the series has been building to her return.
New Halo Report Details Massive Overhaul to 343 Industries
A new report tied to Xbox's Halo franchise has shed more light on what is happening behind the scenes at developer 343 Industries. Earlier this month, Microsoft suffered substantial layoffs across multiple segments of the company. Some of these layoffs ended up hitting 343 Industries, which led to speculation from fans about what would happen with Halo in the future. And while 343 itself has already said that it will continue working on Xbox's flagship franchise, it sounds like there are still major changes transpiring.
One Piece Reveals Stussy's Succubus Powers
One Piece has officially moved the mysterious Stussy into action with the newest chapters of the series, and now that she's showing off her abilities, the newest chapter is revealing more of her succubus powers! The first arc of the final saga of Eiichiro Oda's long running series has started to reveal some of the huge mysteries that fans have been questioning for a long time. As Luffy and the Straw Hats make their way through Dr. Vegapunk's laboratory on Egghead island, they are getting some big clues filling in some pieces from the past. This includes the scientist's own role in it.
Xbox Game Pass Getting One of 2023's Biggest Annualized Releases
Xbox Game Pass subscribers can now look forward to getting one of the biggest annualized releases of 2023 on the first day of its launch. Any given calendar year, video game fans can come to expect new versions of games like NBA 2K, Madden, FIFA, and more often than not, Call of Duty. And while Xbox Game Pass hasn't been a stranger to harboring titles like this in the past, this trend is now confirmed to be continuing in the coming year.
The Flash Confirmed To Reset The Entire DC Universe
It's a new era in the DC Universe. This past fall, Warner Bros. branded its superhero division under one specific umbrella, DC Studios, led by The Suicide Squad director James Gunn and Shazam! producer Peter Safran. While things remained relatively abstract in the subsequent months, it was clear that in order for the DC Universe to progress further, some of its past must be retired. That began with Henry Cavill's Superman, as the British actor confirmed that despite his cameo in Black Adam, he would not be part of the DC Universe going forward.
Next Nintendo Direct Rumored for February 2023
A new Nintendo Direct presentation is rumored to be taking place during the first week of February 2023. As history has shown us time and time again, Nintendo often ends up holding new Direct events in the early portion of each year. With this in mind, Nintendo fans have already been expecting that a Direct would be announced by the company in the near future. And while no such announcement has yet come about, it sounds like we could hear more very soon.
