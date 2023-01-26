ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Dodge, IA

KCCI.com

Iowa man previously convicted in Jan. 6 attack accused of recording women

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa — A man convicted for his role in the Jan. 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol is now accused of secretly recording women. Daryl Johnson, of St. Ansgar, was one of the first Iowans sentenced in the Capitol attacks. He was sentenced to one month in jail and ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution and an added $2,000 fine.
CLEAR LAKE, IA
KCCI.com

Sheriff: Suspects broke into bar, gas station

ZEARING, Iowa — The Story County Sheriff's Office needs your help to track down two burglars that broke into a bar and gas station. Deputies say video shows the masked pair broke into the bar Monday morning and then broke into the gas station Tuesday morning. A vehicle observed...
STORY COUNTY, IA
more1049.com

Investigation Leads To Drug Charges in Emmetsburg

Emmetsburg, IA (KICD)– Two people have been charged with drug-related offenses following an investigation by the Palo Alto County Sherrif’s Office last week. Sheriff John King tells KICD News deputies went a home northwest of Emmetsburg on Tuesday evening where illegal substance and drug paraphernalia were reportedly discovered.
EMMETSBURG, IA
KCCI.com

Ankeny police plan crackdown at 2 roadways where speeding is common

ANKENY, Iowa — The Ankeny police traffic unit will be keeping a close eye on speeders along two major roadways this week. The department tweeted they'll have officers patrolling Southwest Magazine and Southwest Prairie Trail Parkway all week. According to the department, recent speed studies found 85% of drivers...
ANKENY, IA
KIMT

Investigation underway in NW Iowa after child death

EMMETSBURG, Iowa - An investigation is underway after a report of an unresponsive child who later died in northern Iowa. The Iowa Department of Public Safety said a 911 call was received Jan. 19 from 1605 8th St. in Emmetsburg in Palo Alto County. “Emmetsburg Police and EMT’s responded to...
EMMETSBURG, IA
KCCI.com

A world-record ride? RAGBRAI leaders want Ames to Des Moines to be biggest

DES MOINES, Iowa — Could it be a world record?. The 50th anniversary ride is expected to be RAGBRAI's biggest, but one particular day with a planned route of Ames to Des Moines could be the largest bicycle parade ever. The current record is 48,615 set in Italy on July 11, 2000. RAGBRAI ride director Matt Phippen estimates 100,000 could ride the 50-mile route from Ames to Des Moines.
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Waukee woman allegedly brains roommate with gumball machine

A Waukee woman was arrested Wednesday on a Dallas County warrant in connection with a Jan. 6 incident in which she allegedly assaulted her roommate in their Waukee apartment. Rosemary Denise Abrams, 21, of 1255 S.E. University Ave., Waukee, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness.
WAUKEE, IA
algonaradio.com

Two Casinos Fined by IRGC

Two Iowa casinos were fined last week for violations involving self-ban regulations. Racing and Gaming administrator Brian Ohorilko, says the Diamond Jo Dubuque Casino was late in uploading the new list of those who banned themselves from gambling. Ohorilko says casinos can be fined up to 20-thousand dollars for these...
EMMETSBURG, IA
KCCI.com

Hazardous wind chills across Central Iowa through Tuesday morning

DES MOINES, Iowa — The snow from Saturday's storm has completed fallen across most of the state and now the cold temperatures have settled in Sunday morning. Local storm reports are still trickling in, but we managed to get 1 inch in Des Moines (this may be updated). Three inches was reported in Ames, and totals along the Highway 20 corridor measured up to 5-6 inches for places like Waterloo and Fort Dodge. Portions of Northwest Iowa received upwards of 9-10 inches of snow.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

911 system upgrades in the western metro

It's a change you probably won't notice, but it could help save your life. The 911 system used by Clive, Urbandale, West Des Moines and Waukee received an important upgrade on Tuesday. The Westcom Emergency Dispatch Center's upgrade allows it to tie all its resources into one system. It includes...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
more1049.com

Two Area Traffic Stops Result in Drug Charges

Northwest Iowa (KICD)– Two men have been charged with various drug offenses following separate traffic stops. The first stop came on the afternoon of January 14th when the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office stopped a pickup about three miles south of Pocahontas where 30-year-old Cory Northup of Independence, Missouri was charged with possession of a controlled substance and for allegedly carrying a dangerous weapon as an ineligible person.
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Winter storm to impact north central Iowa on Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Snow will be moving in Friday night from the northwest to the southeast. Snow will begin around midnight in far northwest Iowa. As we get closer to 4-6 a.m., snow will likely begin in the metro area. Heaviest banding of snow will be focused near U.S. Highway 20, with some neighborhoods from Sioux City to Fort Dodge picking up 6-9 inches of snow.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa State releases 2023 football schedule

AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State Cyclones football team has a number of notable matchups in 2023. The Big 12 Conference announced Iowa State's schedule Tuesday. The Cyclones will host the Iowa Hawkeyes at Jack Trice Stadium on Sept. 9 in the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series. Iowa State will...
AMES, IA
KIMT

Latest update on the snow moving through the area today.

He snow is falling across Iowa this morning, and will continue through the day. The heaviest of the snow is aiming for our North Iowa counties, where Cerro Gordo, Hancock, and Kossuth fall under a Winter Storm Warning. 3-6" of snow is expected along and south of I-90, with pockets of higher totals possible where the Winter Storm Warning is present. North of I-90, anywhere between a trace and 3" of snow is expected. Expect road conditions to deteriorate through the day as roads become completely snow covered. The snow will gradually taper off overnight tonight and the colder air will settle in. Highs will be in the single digits by Sunday and overnight temperatures will be dipping below zero. Expect wind chill factors into the -20s and -30s by Sunday and Monday, with cold temperatures holding through next week.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Cyclones squander 23 point second half lead in overtime loss

LUBBOCK, Texas — No. 13 Iowa State lost to Texas Tech 80-77 in overtime Monday night. Iowa State led by as many as 23 points in the second half before seeing the lead slip away in the final minute of the game. The Cyclones shot 57% from the free...
AMES, IA

