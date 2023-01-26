Read full article on original website
Related
KCCI.com
Iowa man previously convicted in Jan. 6 attack accused of recording women
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa — A man convicted for his role in the Jan. 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol is now accused of secretly recording women. Daryl Johnson, of St. Ansgar, was one of the first Iowans sentenced in the Capitol attacks. He was sentenced to one month in jail and ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution and an added $2,000 fine.
KCCI.com
Sheriff: Suspects broke into bar, gas station
ZEARING, Iowa — The Story County Sheriff's Office needs your help to track down two burglars that broke into a bar and gas station. Deputies say video shows the masked pair broke into the bar Monday morning and then broke into the gas station Tuesday morning. A vehicle observed...
more1049.com
Investigation Leads To Drug Charges in Emmetsburg
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD)– Two people have been charged with drug-related offenses following an investigation by the Palo Alto County Sherrif’s Office last week. Sheriff John King tells KICD News deputies went a home northwest of Emmetsburg on Tuesday evening where illegal substance and drug paraphernalia were reportedly discovered.
yourfortdodge.com
Court To Consider Competency of Fort Dodge Mother Charged in Infant’s Death
A competency trial will be held this Friday to determine if the Fort Dodge mother accused of killing her infant daughter in November is fit to stand trial. Attorney’s for Taylor Blaha made an oral motion to request a competency exam which was approved by the judge overseeing the case.
KCCI.com
Ankeny police plan crackdown at 2 roadways where speeding is common
ANKENY, Iowa — The Ankeny police traffic unit will be keeping a close eye on speeders along two major roadways this week. The department tweeted they'll have officers patrolling Southwest Magazine and Southwest Prairie Trail Parkway all week. According to the department, recent speed studies found 85% of drivers...
KIMT
Investigation underway in NW Iowa after child death
EMMETSBURG, Iowa - An investigation is underway after a report of an unresponsive child who later died in northern Iowa. The Iowa Department of Public Safety said a 911 call was received Jan. 19 from 1605 8th St. in Emmetsburg in Palo Alto County. “Emmetsburg Police and EMT’s responded to...
Death of Emmetsburg child leads to investigation
The death of a child in Emmetsburg is currently being investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
KCCI.com
A world-record ride? RAGBRAI leaders want Ames to Des Moines to be biggest
DES MOINES, Iowa — Could it be a world record?. The 50th anniversary ride is expected to be RAGBRAI's biggest, but one particular day with a planned route of Ames to Des Moines could be the largest bicycle parade ever. The current record is 48,615 set in Italy on July 11, 2000. RAGBRAI ride director Matt Phippen estimates 100,000 could ride the 50-mile route from Ames to Des Moines.
theperrynews.com
Waukee woman allegedly brains roommate with gumball machine
A Waukee woman was arrested Wednesday on a Dallas County warrant in connection with a Jan. 6 incident in which she allegedly assaulted her roommate in their Waukee apartment. Rosemary Denise Abrams, 21, of 1255 S.E. University Ave., Waukee, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness.
algonaradio.com
Two Casinos Fined by IRGC
Two Iowa casinos were fined last week for violations involving self-ban regulations. Racing and Gaming administrator Brian Ohorilko, says the Diamond Jo Dubuque Casino was late in uploading the new list of those who banned themselves from gambling. Ohorilko says casinos can be fined up to 20-thousand dollars for these...
travelawaits.com
RAGBRAI Announces 2023 Route Across Iowa — Here’s Where Cyclists Will Ride This Year
RAGBRAI (The Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa) has announced its route across Iowa for 2023, the 50th anniversary of the epic bike touring event. The ride, which is planned by The Des Moines Register, will take place July 22 through 29 this year. The Route. The ride...
KCCI.com
Hazardous wind chills across Central Iowa through Tuesday morning
DES MOINES, Iowa — The snow from Saturday's storm has completed fallen across most of the state and now the cold temperatures have settled in Sunday morning. Local storm reports are still trickling in, but we managed to get 1 inch in Des Moines (this may be updated). Three inches was reported in Ames, and totals along the Highway 20 corridor measured up to 5-6 inches for places like Waterloo and Fort Dodge. Portions of Northwest Iowa received upwards of 9-10 inches of snow.
KCCI.com
911 system upgrades in the western metro
It's a change you probably won't notice, but it could help save your life. The 911 system used by Clive, Urbandale, West Des Moines and Waukee received an important upgrade on Tuesday. The Westcom Emergency Dispatch Center's upgrade allows it to tie all its resources into one system. It includes...
more1049.com
Two Area Traffic Stops Result in Drug Charges
Northwest Iowa (KICD)– Two men have been charged with various drug offenses following separate traffic stops. The first stop came on the afternoon of January 14th when the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office stopped a pickup about three miles south of Pocahontas where 30-year-old Cory Northup of Independence, Missouri was charged with possession of a controlled substance and for allegedly carrying a dangerous weapon as an ineligible person.
KCCI.com
Winter storm to impact north central Iowa on Saturday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Snow will be moving in Friday night from the northwest to the southeast. Snow will begin around midnight in far northwest Iowa. As we get closer to 4-6 a.m., snow will likely begin in the metro area. Heaviest banding of snow will be focused near U.S. Highway 20, with some neighborhoods from Sioux City to Fort Dodge picking up 6-9 inches of snow.
KCCI.com
Iowa State releases 2023 football schedule
AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State Cyclones football team has a number of notable matchups in 2023. The Big 12 Conference announced Iowa State's schedule Tuesday. The Cyclones will host the Iowa Hawkeyes at Jack Trice Stadium on Sept. 9 in the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series. Iowa State will...
KIMT
Latest update on the snow moving through the area today.
He snow is falling across Iowa this morning, and will continue through the day. The heaviest of the snow is aiming for our North Iowa counties, where Cerro Gordo, Hancock, and Kossuth fall under a Winter Storm Warning. 3-6" of snow is expected along and south of I-90, with pockets of higher totals possible where the Winter Storm Warning is present. North of I-90, anywhere between a trace and 3" of snow is expected. Expect road conditions to deteriorate through the day as roads become completely snow covered. The snow will gradually taper off overnight tonight and the colder air will settle in. Highs will be in the single digits by Sunday and overnight temperatures will be dipping below zero. Expect wind chill factors into the -20s and -30s by Sunday and Monday, with cold temperatures holding through next week.
KCCI.com
Cyclones squander 23 point second half lead in overtime loss
LUBBOCK, Texas — No. 13 Iowa State lost to Texas Tech 80-77 in overtime Monday night. Iowa State led by as many as 23 points in the second half before seeing the lead slip away in the final minute of the game. The Cyclones shot 57% from the free...
Comments / 1