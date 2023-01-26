ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Steve Miller
5d ago

Don’t be fooled by these new members’ platitudes. Read their tweets and their op-Eds. They are vocal right wingers with their Agendas. Rufo is a provocateur and has no business in education. Dr Anderson is against a woman’s right to choose… not sure he’s qualified to be in charge of educators. Obviously Speir is right wing religious person who started his own Christian charter school, so why is he here? Appointed by Desatan to fundamentally turn new college into a religious school like Hillsdale? You can’t do that and be a public school.

