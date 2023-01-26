Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Zac Taylor’s gets real on Patrick Mahomes late hit penalty in Bengals loss to Chiefs
The Cincinnati Bengals fell short of the Super Bowl in heartbreaking fashion. A late hit penalty from Joseph Ossai on Patrick Mahomes gave the Kansas City Chiefs enough field position to kick the game-winning field goal. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor spoke to the media following the loss. While the...
Sean Payton lands head coach job
The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach
Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
KMBC.com
'Yeah. Deserved that.' Cincinnati mayor served steaming slice of humble pie after Chiefs AFC Championship win
CINCINNATI — Too far? Yeah, too far. Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval was served a steaming slice of humble pie Sunday night after the Kansas City Chiefs came out on top of the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl. While a little...
KMBC.com
Watch Power & Light celebrate Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship win
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Your Kansas City Chiefs are heading back to the Super Bowl!. The team will finish the season where it started, in Glendale, Arizona in Super Bowl LVII after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes thanks the Chiefs trainer that got his ankle ready for the AFC title game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs back to the Super Bowl in heroic fashion on Sunday with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. Mahomes says he was only in the game thanks to his training staff. After suffering a...
KMBC.com
Parkville business making sure Travis Kelce's iconic post-game quotes live on forever
PARKVILLE, Mo. — There was no shortage of memorable moments from Travis Kelce after last night's AFC Championship game. A local business is making sure those will live on forever. Inside White Farmhouse Flowers in Parkville, there’s Chiefs gear everywhere. "We have a lot of Chiefs t-shirts, and...
KMBC.com
Live game updates: Chiefs battle the Bengals in their fifth-straight AFC Championship game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Cincinnati Bengals vs. the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. No, you aren't experiencing déjà vu. After another year of NFL football and Kansas City finds its team right back at Arrowhead Stadium, hosting the Bengals, where last year's season ended in heartbreak.
KMBC.com
Report: Denver Broncos trade for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The AFC West is still trying to win an arms race with the Kansas City Chiefs. A new report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport confirms that the Denver Broncos are trading for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. This content is imported from...
KMBC.com
New Super Bowl inspired espresso is sure to get Chiefs Kingdom going
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Businesses are getting in the spirit of the Super Bowl. New Kansas City Chiefs espresso is sure to get the kingdom going. Parisi Coffee quality and innovation manager Aaron Duckworth admits his job might be one of the best ones out there. "I literally feed...
KMBC.com
'Go win it now': NFL Films captures post-game exchange between Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The growing rivalry between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals was filled withtrash talk the week of the game. After the game, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had a short message to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. NFL Films captured an exchange between the two quarterbacks...
