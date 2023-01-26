Read full article on original website
Henderson ISD off lockdown; suspect in custody
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Henderson ISD has pulled all campuses off lockdown after learning of a threat against an unnamed school. The district says it was notified by federal and local authorities of the threat against a school that could possibly be in the East Texas area. That lockdown was...
Lufkin crews respond to structure fire, issue warning on space heaters
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - At 8:37 a.m., Lufkin Fire was called to the 2100 block of Copeland to a report of a shed fire. Firefighters arrived on the scene and quickly extinguished the blaze, preventing it from spreading to any nearby homes or structures, according to a release from City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth.
Lufkin man accused of shooting son following argument at home Monday
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin man was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly shot his son. Police say Jaboskey Garrett, 48, shot his son Monday night. His son is Travoskey Garrett, 30. The shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. following a disturbance between the two at their home on Persimmon street.
First Alert Weather Day: Freezing rain likely Tuesday afternoon
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Cold air continues to sit over East Texas with waves or rain moving in off and on through Thursday. Temperatures Tuesday will stay steady most of the day, so those areas below freezing will stay there through afternoon. Some heavier bands of rain will move in...
SFA announces Dr. Steven Westbrook as president
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Board of Regents has announced Dr. Steve Westbrook as the institution’s president. Westbrook was brought on board after the mutually agreed upon decision for previous president Scott Gordon to resign in April of 2022. “That action item with that title by itself might...
Man charged with attempt to commit murder in Carthage shooting
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - A man is charged with attempt to commit murder for an early morning shooting in Carthage, according to Carthage Police Chief Blake Smith. A 911 call reporting the shooting in the 600 block of South Adams Street was made around 3 a.m. Sunday. Officers responded and found a black male on the side of the street with gunshot wounds. No suspect was present on arrival, according to Smith.
SFA Board of Regents approves changes to salaries, meal plans, housing
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Board of Regents met Monday and approved a mid-year salary increase for employees of the university, an increase to non-resident fees and an increase to university meal plans and housing. The board approved the use of $3.5 million for a six percent increase to...
