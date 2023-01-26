The latest Los Angeles Laker, 6'8" combo forward Rui Hachimura, is an exciting addition to this season's roster for the home stretch. His athleticism, size and length (he boasts a 7'2" wingspan) still equip the 24-year-old with tantalizing upside. Selected with the ninth pick out of Gonzaga in the 2019 NBA draft, for now Hachimura is mostly a shooter. He has proven to be especially adept at catch-and-shoot triples, connecting on 41.3% of his looks over the past two seasons with his last club, the Washington Wizards.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO