Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?Ted RiversOklahoma State
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Lakers: Two Knicks Trade Pitches To Bring Youth To Los Angeles
Your Los Angeles Lakers clearly need some help around the fringes of their rotation. I'd actually argue that they could use some help everywhere, and should be looking to move off Russell Westbrook's insane $47.1 million deal posthaste. Lakers Send Patrick Beverley, Juan Toscano-Anderson And Two Second-Rounders To Knicks For...
Magic’s Markelle Fultz Remains Close With Joel Embiid
Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz has a fan in Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid. That’s been the case since Fultz came out of Washington as the consensus first pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. Although it seemed Fultz was going to be on his way to join the Boston...
Lakers: What Rui Hachimura Trade Means For LA’s 2023 Free Agency Cap Space
The latest Los Angeles Laker, 6'8" combo forward Rui Hachimura, is an exciting addition to this season's roster for the home stretch. His athleticism, size and length (he boasts a 7'2" wingspan) still equip the 24-year-old with tantalizing upside. Selected with the ninth pick out of Gonzaga in the 2019 NBA draft, for now Hachimura is mostly a shooter. He has proven to be especially adept at catch-and-shoot triples, connecting on 41.3% of his looks over the past two seasons with his last club, the Washington Wizards.
Trey Murphy, Jose Alvarado Invited to NBA Rising Stars Game
New Orleans, La.- The New Orleans Pelicans might need to charter a bigger plane for NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City. Zion Williamson was named an All-Star Game starter last week. Trey Murphy and Jose Alvarado will also need a ride to Utah in a few weeks. The league...
Lillard scores 42 as Trail Blazers hold off Hawks 129-125
Damian Lillard scored 42 points, Anfernee Simons hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 34 seconds left and the Portland Trail Blazers held off the Atlanta Hawks 129-125 on Monday night. Dejounte Murray had 40 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Hawks, who played without star point guard Trae Young...
Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla Gives Promising Updates On Robert Williams, Marcus Smart
The Boston Celtics have dealt with a plethora of injuries so far this season and they keep coming. The Celtics have been without the services of both starting point guard Marcus Smart and center Robert Williams as they both deal with ankle ailments. Williams only missed Boston's last contest -- an overtime thriller against the Los Angeles Lakers -- while Smart has missed the team's last four games.
Helene Elliott: Gary Bettman doesn’t care if fans hate him. Why his NHL reign has lasted 30 years.
Gary Bettman made a name for himself in the 1980s as the NBA's general counsel and third-in-command, the sharp, young lawyer who created the league's salary cap. Working alongside Commissioner David Stern, Bettman helped stabilize the NBA and transform it into a star-centric league watched by a global audience. Still,...
Social (Media) Justice: Patriots Poking Referees, Courtesy of LeBron James
The New England Patriots' season wasn't doomed by bad officiating, but more so an anemic offense, a slew of injuries and general dysfunction. But that doesn't change the fact that human referees suck. Possibly more than ever. In our rapid trend toward tech assisting every aspect of our daily lives,...
Texans Preparing for Much Easier Schedule in 2023, Aim to Improve Upon Disappointing Season
The Houston Texans are in for an easy year. Supposedly. As All Sports Culture discovered, taking the regular season win percentage of every 2023 opponent for Houston, both home and away, makes its schedule the third easiest in the league — harder than only New Orleans and Atlanta, both of which were part of a three-way tie for last place in the NFC South.
