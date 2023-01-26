The 46-year-old who took his own life by leaping off the ledge of Times Square rooftop bar was facing criminal charges relating to a domestic dispute days prior, according to police records. Connecticut financier Dale Cheney was facing a restraining order from his wife, Lauren, along with two misdemeanor charges for criminal mischief and disorderly conduct from an incident at their $3.8 million home on Jan. 16. The two had recently filed for divorce, according to the Daily Mail, just a couple of days before Cheney would take his life off the side of Bar 54 atop the Hyatt Centric hotel on 45th street. Police had made previous visits to the New Canaan house in 2008 related to other domestic disturbances which were allegedly over finances, according to law enforcement sources that spoke with the New York Post. Read it at Daily Mail

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO