Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Food And Wine Magazine Names It's 2023 Connecticut Diner Of The YearFlorence CarmelaSouthbury, CT
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerFairfield, CT
The second richest person in ConnecticutLuay RahilGreenwich, CT
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feetRoger MarshGreenwich, CT
Related
hivplusmag.com
Expressing Love for HIV-Positive Women on Valentine's Day
The Museum of Modern Art in New York City has once again teamed up with over 100 artists, activists, and HIV-positive women to create handmade Valentine’s cards with heartfelt messages. Visual AIDS artist member Jessica Whitbred first thought up the idea for the LOVE POSITIVE WOMEN project in 2013....
Word On Whalley: Wings Rise; Neon Fades
Six-foot-wide aluminum incarnations of the words “WING” and “STOP” rested on the Sherman Avenue sidewalk as three seasoned sign-installers scoped out the scene. The trio — TJ Telesco (above at left), Evan Curtin and Jack Deyo (at right) of New Haven Sign — were preparing Tuesday morning to install the words above the storefront of a new Wingstop fried-chicken franchise at the corner of Sherman and Whalley.
Our Lives: 'Peace by Piece' - Bridgeport author speaks on new book based on quilting group
Lizzy Rockwell is a quilter and author from Bridgeport. She wrote and illustrated a book based on the quilting group Peace by Piece: The Norwalk Community Quilt Project. News 12’s Gwen Edwards spoke to Rockwell about the book and her career.
NHPR
Connecticut drag queens shine in latest season of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race'
RuPaul’s Drag Race is an Emmy-award winning series on MTV that pits drag queens from around the country against each other to become “America’s next drag superstar.” The cultural phenomenon is in its 15th season. Previous to this season, there has never been a drag contestant...
Mother and son laid to rest after building fire in Yonkers
The 85-year-old mother and her 68-year-old son both died in the Mulberry Street fire on Jan. 19.
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport to be Home to New Restaurant, Likely this Spring, as Fat Angelo's to Open Third State Location
A growing pizza business that started in Pennsylvania and filtered its way into West Virginia will soon be calling the City of Bridgeport home. Bria McKown, and her husband Chad, confirmed they will be operating the third location of Fat Angelo’s, known for its pizza and other menu. items,...
darientimes.com
'Unsung heroines': Experts uncover more stories about CT suffragettes of color
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Over 100 years after American women secured the right to vote, researchers are bringing to light the stories of over a dozen women of color who tirelessly championed for the 19th amendment in Connecticut. On Feb. 1, for its...
Times Square Suicide Jumper Died Just Days After Divorce Filing
The 46-year-old who took his own life by leaping off the ledge of Times Square rooftop bar was facing criminal charges relating to a domestic dispute days prior, according to police records. Connecticut financier Dale Cheney was facing a restraining order from his wife, Lauren, along with two misdemeanor charges for criminal mischief and disorderly conduct from an incident at their $3.8 million home on Jan. 16. The two had recently filed for divorce, according to the Daily Mail, just a couple of days before Cheney would take his life off the side of Bar 54 atop the Hyatt Centric hotel on 45th street. Police had made previous visits to the New Canaan house in 2008 related to other domestic disturbances which were allegedly over finances, according to law enforcement sources that spoke with the New York Post. Read it at Daily Mail
Woman Attacked By 2 Others At Youth Basketball Game In Milford
A Connecticut woman was attacked by two women at a youth basketball game by two loud, cussing women. The incident took place in New Haven County around noon on Sunday, Jan. 29 at the Parsons Center in Milford. Milford Police responded to the Parsons Center gym for a report that...
Norwalk photos: Bobcat
NORWALK, Conn. — Paul Cantor and his wife were walking Saturday on Redcoat Road when what appears to be a bobcat crossed the road in front of them, he said. It continued through a neighbor’s yard, through the trees toward Fillow Street. “It always picks up our spirits...
Bronx family recalls terrifying moments bullet blasted through ceiling with kids nearby
The bullet flew into the living room on Tiebold Avenue in the Fordham section on Sunday night.
Man charged in Queens execution-style shooting: NYPD
A Brooklyn man has been arrested 10 months after allegedly shooting and killing another man while the two were walking down a Queens street.
darientimes.com
Ridgefield mom, veterinarian dies at 39, leaving behind newborn son: 'Dr. Sobel will be missed immensely'
RIDGEFIELD — A local mother who was a familiar face to area pet owners at Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital in Danbury has died at 39, not long after giving birth to a baby boy. Dr. Kristin Sobel (Boyd), a resident of Ridgefield who worked as a veterinarian at Noah's Ark for almost five years, died unexpectedly, according to a message from the animal hospital. She died on Dec. 31 and left behind her husband, Jeffery Boyd, her son, Andrew Owen Boyd, her parents Marek and Krystyna Sobel, and extended family, according to her obituary.
13-year-old accused NYC murderer held without bail — as victim’s mom speaks
A 13-year-old baby-faced suspect was ordered held without bail Monday for allegedly murdering another Brooklyn teen — as the victim’s mom said she’s had enough of city violence and is moving her family out of state. Accused eighth-grader Trashawn Jones was arraigned on second-degree-murder and other charges while his own mother looked on in court. Jones, wearing a black hoodie with his head bowed, was ordered held at a juvenile facility. “I’ve never had a 13-year-old in this part [of court] until now,” Brooklyn Supreme Court Judge Craig Walker said. “The only way to have a 13-year-old is if they’re...
Mount Sinai investigating newborn’s death during NYC nurses' strike
An probe is underway of the death of a baby in Mt. Sinai's NICU during the strike. The 4-month-old baby died in Mount Sinai’s neonatal intensive care unit on Jan. 11. The hospital initiated a review of his death last week, according to internal communications reviewed by Gothamist. [ more › ]
Rapist on parole found guilty in Manhattan rape
CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 62-year-old man was found guilty on Monday of raping a woman in a sidewalk shed in Manhattan. Darryl Phelps was out on parole in connection with a 1998 rape when he attacked a 23-year-old woman on Dec. 22, 2021, authorities said. The woman was walking home from work when Phelps […]
pix11.com
Teen shot dead in East Harlem
The victim was just 17. No arrests have been made. The victim was just 17. No arrests have been made. Several dozen people came to Queens Borough Hall Monday night for a candlelight vigil honoring the memory of Tyre Nichols. Migrants fight to stay at Manhattan hotel. The city wants...
6 students arrested for Waterbury high school fight
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Six high school students were arrested Monday in connection to a fight at Crosby High School, according to police. The teenagers have all been charged with second-degree breach of peace. Officers responded to the school at 12:15 p.m. Monday after hearing about the fight, according to police. No one was injured, […]
fox5ny.com
'I'll be out on bail in 24 hours' - Suspect in NYC armed robbery spree issues warning
NEW YORK - The NYPD arrested two men early on Tuesday morning after an armed robbery spree that spanned three New York City boroughs over a period of several hours. But one of the suspects is already confident that he'll quickly be back on the streets due to New York's bail laws.
Comments / 0