ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hivplusmag.com

Expressing Love for HIV-Positive Women on Valentine's Day

The Museum of Modern Art in New York City has once again teamed up with over 100 artists, activists, and HIV-positive women to create handmade Valentine’s cards with heartfelt messages. Visual AIDS artist member Jessica Whitbred first thought up the idea for the LOVE POSITIVE WOMEN project in 2013....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Haven Independent

Word On Whalley: Wings Rise; Neon Fades

Six-foot-wide aluminum incarnations of the words ​“WING” and ​“STOP” rested on the Sherman Avenue sidewalk as three seasoned sign-installers scoped out the scene. The trio — TJ Telesco (above at left), Evan Curtin and Jack Deyo (at right) of New Haven Sign — were preparing Tuesday morning to install the words above the storefront of a new Wingstop fried-chicken franchise at the corner of Sherman and Whalley.
NEW HAVEN, CT
TheDailyBeast

Times Square Suicide Jumper Died Just Days After Divorce Filing

The 46-year-old who took his own life by leaping off the ledge of Times Square rooftop bar was facing criminal charges relating to a domestic dispute days prior, according to police records. Connecticut financier Dale Cheney was facing a restraining order from his wife, Lauren, along with two misdemeanor charges for criminal mischief and disorderly conduct from an incident at their $3.8 million home on Jan. 16. The two had recently filed for divorce, according to the Daily Mail, just a couple of days before Cheney would take his life off the side of Bar 54 atop the Hyatt Centric hotel on 45th street. Police had made previous visits to the New Canaan house in 2008 related to other domestic disturbances which were allegedly over finances, according to law enforcement sources that spoke with the New York Post. Read it at Daily Mail
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk photos: Bobcat

NORWALK, Conn. — Paul Cantor and his wife were walking Saturday on Redcoat Road when what appears to be a bobcat crossed the road in front of them, he said. It continued through a neighbor’s yard, through the trees toward Fillow Street. “It always picks up our spirits...
NORWALK, CT
darientimes.com

Ridgefield mom, veterinarian dies at 39, leaving behind newborn son: 'Dr. Sobel will be missed immensely'

RIDGEFIELD — A local mother who was a familiar face to area pet owners at Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital in Danbury has died at 39, not long after giving birth to a baby boy. Dr. Kristin Sobel (Boyd), a resident of Ridgefield who worked as a veterinarian at Noah's Ark for almost five years, died unexpectedly, according to a message from the animal hospital. She died on Dec. 31 and left behind her husband, Jeffery Boyd, her son, Andrew Owen Boyd, her parents Marek and Krystyna Sobel, and extended family, according to her obituary.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
New York Post

13-year-old accused NYC murderer held without bail — as victim’s mom speaks

A 13-year-old baby-faced suspect was ordered held without bail Monday for allegedly murdering another Brooklyn teen — as the victim’s mom said she’s had enough of city violence and is moving her family out of state. Accused eighth-grader Trashawn Jones was arraigned on second-degree-murder and other charges while his own mother looked on in court. Jones, wearing a black hoodie with his head bowed, was ordered held at a juvenile facility. “I’ve never had a 13-year-old in this part [of court] until now,” Brooklyn Supreme Court Judge Craig Walker said. “The only way to have a 13-year-old is if they’re...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Rapist on parole found guilty in Manhattan rape

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 62-year-old man was found guilty on Monday of raping a woman in a sidewalk shed in Manhattan.  Darryl Phelps was out on parole in connection with a 1998 rape when he attacked a 23-year-old woman on Dec. 22, 2021, authorities said. The woman was walking home from work when Phelps […]
MANHATTAN, NY
pix11.com

Teen shot dead in East Harlem

The victim was just 17. No arrests have been made. The victim was just 17. No arrests have been made. Several dozen people came to Queens Borough Hall Monday night for a candlelight vigil honoring the memory of Tyre Nichols. Migrants fight to stay at Manhattan hotel. The city wants...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WTNH

6 students arrested for Waterbury high school fight

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Six high school students were arrested Monday in connection to a fight at Crosby High School, according to police. The teenagers have all been charged with second-degree breach of peace. Officers responded to the school at 12:15 p.m. Monday after hearing about the fight, according to police. No one was injured, […]
WATERBURY, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy