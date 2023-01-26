Read full article on original website
Related
Rochester Woman Found in Snowbank Revived from Drug Overdose
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- First responders revived a Rochester woman who was found in a snowbank while experiencing symptoms of a drug overdose. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to the discovery of the woman on Saturday. She was found in a snowbank by the Apache Mall by her wife who was out looking for her.
Rice County Sheriff Says Memphis Video ‘Disturbing’
Jesse Thomas, Rice County Sheriff, told KDHL AM Minnesota listeners today he saw the body cam video of Tyre Nichols arrest in Memphis. He said it was, "hard to watch." Thomas was asked if the video will be used for training purposes. Nichols was beaten by five arresting officers and...
Owatonna Police Seeking Assistance Finding Stolen Firearm
The Owatonna Police Department is seeking your assistance in identifying the man in the photos below regarding a stolen firearm. On Thursday afternoon, the man concealed a .22 caliber rifle between bags of feed corn and left the store without making an attempt to pay. If you recognize this person...
Injury Crash on I-90 in Mower County
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol responded to an injury crash on I-90 in Mower County this afternoon. The official report on the incident indicates 61-year-old Nestor Castro was driving a pickup west on I-90 when the vehicle went off the road and rolled. The crash was reported at about 2:15 PM near the Elkton exit east of Austin.
Family of Rochester Roofer Hurt in Fall Asking for Community’s Help
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The family of a Rochester roofer seriously in a fall is asking for the community’s help. A GoFundMe has been set up by the roofer’s daughter Sarah, who said the fall happened as her dad was finishing up work for the day. The page was created last week after Sarah’s dad Casey fell 15 feet from a roof onto a concrete slab.
Veteran’s Home Coming to SE Minnesota Gets Large Donation
Preston, MN (KROC-AM News)- A veteran’s home set to open in southeast Minnesota this year has received a large donation. The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (DVA) announced an $80,000 donation Monday from the VFW - Charles McLaughlin Post 906 in Hutchinson. The donation comes with the instructions that each of the state's eight veterans homes receive $10,000.
Owatonna Fire Department Responds to Structure Fire
The Owatonna Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 2100 block of Saint Paul Road Northeast last evening. Shortly after 5 pm on Thursday, January 26th, Owatonna firefighters were dispatched for a report of a fire in the basement laundry room of the residence. Upon arrival, fire crews observed light smoke coming from an open garage door.
JUST IN: Several Owatonna ‘Bold & Cold’ Events Postponed Due to Weather
UPDATED 2pm - Friday, January 27, 2023 -- This weekend is going to be a cold one. Organizers of Owatonna's Bold & Cold Festival have decided to postpone some outdoor activities with the dropping temps to keep everyone safe. You can see the full updated schedule below. It's going to...
Adult Book Bingo Begins at Owatonna Public Library
The Owatonna Public Library is kicking off their annual Winter Book Bingo for adults. Pick up your bingo card at the adult services check-out desk or print out a copy from the library’s website here. Read five books between February 1st and March 31st to qualify. Any five books...
[Listen] Gordy AG Market Recap Beans Sharply Lower Friday
I was out of the studio Friday helping with the Region 8 Creed Contest in Austin. Late morning checking the markets I was surprised to see beans down pretty hard. Commodity Broker Gordy Kralovetz with Chiodo Commodities said beans were down even though the forecast was for dry areas of Argentina to remain dry and the wet areas of Brazile remain wet.
Your Complete Guide to Owatonna’s ‘Bold & Cold’ Festival This Weekend
It's going to be a cold and wintery weekend in Owatonna -- and that's perfect because we're celebrating winter all weekend long at Owatonna's Bold & Cold Festival. We're hearty bunch of Minnesotans here in O-Town, and we're celebrating everything Mother Nature can throw at us in January. Snow, sleet, ice, bitter cold, blizzards -- pass me a beer!
Goodhue, Hayfield Among Top Girls Basketball Teams
Minnesota Basketball News most recent rankings have rated Goodhue #4 in Class 2A, Hayfield #5 in Class 1A. Stewartville is #4 in Class 3A. There are four Big Nine Conference schools with Rochester Mayo #10 in Class 4A, Red Wing #7, Austin #13, Mankato East #19 in Class 3A. Four...
AM 1390 KRFO
Faribault, MN
20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://krforadio.com
Comments / 1