ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YAHOO!

Man kills himself during standoff with Lafayette police

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A 49-year-old man chose to end his life rather than surrender to police, according to Lafayette police. Officers went to the 1700 block of North 17th Street about 9 p.m. Monday to serve a warrant on the man, who police found inside a garage. But when police arrived, he put a gun to his head, prompting officers to back away, according to police.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Child stable after hit by vehicle on far east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A child was taken to a hospital in stable condition after being hit by a vehicle Monday morning on the far east side of Indianapolis, police said. Rescue workers and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a report of a child struck in the 9300 block of East 43rd Street at around 8 a.m. That’s a residential area near the intersection of 42nd Street and Post Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

18-year-old sentenced to prison for Lafayette shooting

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An 18-year-old West Lafayette man is going to prison for 16 years for shooting a man in Lafayette three years ago. Gerald Bell was convicted in March of 2022 for Robbery with Serious Bodily Injury and other charges in the case. He shot another teenager when that teen tried to run away from a robbery at Bradford Place Apartments.
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Family remembers Indy father killed in east side fire

INDIANAPOLIS — Raymond Diggs Sr. said he most remembers the doting father his son was before he was killed in an apartment fire this month alongside his children. 31-year-old Raymond Diggs Jr., his 1-year-old and 3-year-old daughters all passed away after the fire in their apartment started on Jan. 9. A 12-year-old child is still […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Police: 6-month-old twin at center of AMBER Alert in December dies

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the twin boys who became the center of a statewide AMBER Alert that garnered attention nationwide last year has died. Police confirmed to 10TV that 6-month-old Ky'air Thomas was pronounced dead just before midnight Saturday. Homicide detectives responded to the call for an unresponsive child, and are investigating the baby’s death.
COLUMBUS, OH
WISH-TV

Man dies in shooting at home in rural Grant County

FAIRMOUNT, Ind. (WISH) — A Texas man died in a shooting in rural Grant County on Sunday morning, the sheriff’s office said Monday afternoon. Benito D. Lugo, 24, of Hidalgo, Texas, died from a single gunshot wound, the Grant County Coroner’s Office said Monday afternoon. Deputies and...
GRANT COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Police investigate deadly overnight shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a deadly shooting Saturday morning. Officers said a passerby called police just after 5:30 a.m. to report a man’s body in the 1900 block of N. Oxford Street. Police said they found the man lying outside in the street, and he had injuries consistent with […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: 1 dead, 1 injured in Saturday morning shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating two shootings Saturday morning that left one person dead and another in stable condition. Shortly after 5 a.m., a man walked into IU Health-Methodist Hospital with an apparent gunshot wound. Police said he was in stable condition, but investigators have not determined where the shooting took place.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

17-year-old student dies in Hancock County crash

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A 17-year-old Greenfield Central High School student died Saturday night after a single-vehicle crash in Hancock County. At 11 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the area of County Road 500 North and County Road 50 East for a single-vehicle crash. That’s located in Maxwell, about two miles north of Greenfield, near Maxwell Intermediate School, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Tuesday: Violent felonies at the same Indy bars

Police make frequent runs to the same bars for fights, gunfire and even murder. Tuesday night at 10, FOX59 News investigates violent felonies at pubs and tavern across Marion County — and why authorities struggle to shut them down. Tuesday: Violent felonies at the same Indy bars. Police make...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy