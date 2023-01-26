Read full article on original website
Man arrested on murder, robbery charges released days before deadly shooting after judge denies hold
INDIANAPOLIS – A man arrested in connection with a deadly shooting could’ve been behind bars on a weapons charge. Instead, the suspect paid a $150 cash bond and allegedly killed a 20-year-old man just days later. Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested Jermerrell Hubbard this week on preliminary charges of murder and robbery in the death of […]
20-year-old man arrested in deadly shooting on Indy's north side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a 20-year-old man for his alleged role in a deadly shooting Monday afternoon at an apartment complex on the north side of Indianapolis. Police said the shooting happened shortly before 1 p.m. in the 2500 block of Plaza Drive, near 86th Street and Township Line Road.
YAHOO!
Man kills himself during standoff with Lafayette police
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A 49-year-old man chose to end his life rather than surrender to police, according to Lafayette police. Officers went to the 1700 block of North 17th Street about 9 p.m. Monday to serve a warrant on the man, who police found inside a garage. But when police arrived, he put a gun to his head, prompting officers to back away, according to police.
Suspect remains in critical condition after gunfight with Indianapolis police
INDIANAPOLIS — Christian Djon Myers, 22, remains in critical condition with wounds he suffered after a Sunday afternoon gunfight with IMPD officers on the city’s northside. Investigators said Myers fled from officers who attempted to arrest him for allegedly shooting at the car of his child’s mother around 3 a.m. Sunday in Broad Ripple Village. […]
WISH-TV
IMPD: Child stable after hit by vehicle on far east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A child was taken to a hospital in stable condition after being hit by a vehicle Monday morning on the far east side of Indianapolis, police said. Rescue workers and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a report of a child struck in the 9300 block of East 43rd Street at around 8 a.m. That’s a residential area near the intersection of 42nd Street and Post Road.
WLFI.com
18-year-old sentenced to prison for Lafayette shooting
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An 18-year-old West Lafayette man is going to prison for 16 years for shooting a man in Lafayette three years ago. Gerald Bell was convicted in March of 2022 for Robbery with Serious Bodily Injury and other charges in the case. He shot another teenager when that teen tried to run away from a robbery at Bradford Place Apartments.
Indianapolis family pleads to end gun violence after woman's death
“She left a beautiful daughter that I have to raise. I just don’t understand,” Terri Jordan-Keets, Brittany Allen's mom, said.
Family remembers Indy father killed in east side fire
INDIANAPOLIS — Raymond Diggs Sr. said he most remembers the doting father his son was before he was killed in an apartment fire this month alongside his children. 31-year-old Raymond Diggs Jr., his 1-year-old and 3-year-old daughters all passed away after the fire in their apartment started on Jan. 9. A 12-year-old child is still […]
WTHR
Police investigating death of twin brother of Ohio Amber Alert baby recovered in Indianapolis
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Police homicide detectives are investigating the death of the twin brother of a kidnapped baby boy recovered in Indianapolis following an Amber Alert in December. Six-month-old Kyair Thomas died just before midnight, police said. Homicide detectives responded to a call for an unresponsive child, and...
WTHR
Police: 6-month-old twin at center of AMBER Alert in December dies
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the twin boys who became the center of a statewide AMBER Alert that garnered attention nationwide last year has died. Police confirmed to 10TV that 6-month-old Ky'air Thomas was pronounced dead just before midnight Saturday. Homicide detectives responded to the call for an unresponsive child, and are investigating the baby’s death.
Muncie man found guilty of murder, armed robbery in connection to 2021 shooting
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — A jury deliberated for a little over two hours on Friday to find a Muncie man guilty of a July 2021 murder and armed robbery. D’ante Davis, 24, was convicted of fatally shooting and robbing 23-year-old James Braydon King III. On July 22, 2021, several people called Muncie police after hearing […]
YAHOO!
Lafayette middle school student arrested for threating to shoot classmate
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — On Monday, police arrested a 14-year-old girl at Tecumseh Junior High School after she sent a photo of a gun over Snapchat and allegedly made threats to shoot another student. The incident occurred over the weekend, but it was not reported to law enforcement until Monday,...
WISH-TV
Man dies in shooting at home in rural Grant County
FAIRMOUNT, Ind. (WISH) — A Texas man died in a shooting in rural Grant County on Sunday morning, the sheriff’s office said Monday afternoon. Benito D. Lugo, 24, of Hidalgo, Texas, died from a single gunshot wound, the Grant County Coroner’s Office said Monday afternoon. Deputies and...
Police investigate deadly overnight shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a deadly shooting Saturday morning. Officers said a passerby called police just after 5:30 a.m. to report a man’s body in the 1900 block of N. Oxford Street. Police said they found the man lying outside in the street, and he had injuries consistent with […]
WTHR
IMPD: 1 dead, 1 injured in Saturday morning shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating two shootings Saturday morning that left one person dead and another in stable condition. Shortly after 5 a.m., a man walked into IU Health-Methodist Hospital with an apparent gunshot wound. Police said he was in stable condition, but investigators have not determined where the shooting took place.
WISH-TV
17-year-old student dies in Hancock County crash
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A 17-year-old Greenfield Central High School student died Saturday night after a single-vehicle crash in Hancock County. At 11 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the area of County Road 500 North and County Road 50 East for a single-vehicle crash. That’s located in Maxwell, about two miles north of Greenfield, near Maxwell Intermediate School, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday.
Fox 59
Tuesday: Violent felonies at the same Indy bars
Police make frequent runs to the same bars for fights, gunfire and even murder. Tuesday night at 10, FOX59 News investigates violent felonies at pubs and tavern across Marion County — and why authorities struggle to shut them down. Tuesday: Violent felonies at the same Indy bars. Police make...
wrtv.com
Woman found dead inside home after shooting next to 96th Street Meijer
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a woman is dead after a Friday afternoon shooting on the city's northeast side. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 9500 block of Village Way, which is right next to the Meijer on 96th Street. Police found the victim...
Indy mother describes the moment a car crashed into her west-side home
INDIANAPOLIS — Yolanda Cabrera and her 1-year-old daughter were sitting in their living room on Friday afternoon. Little did they know, their lives would be flipped upside down in a matter of seconds. “I heard a loud sound. Then I blacked out for a minute,” Cabrera said. “As soon as I came to, I heard […]
Greenfield Central HS student dies in fatal crash
Hancock County Sheriff’s office is investigating after a Greenfield Central High School student died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night.
