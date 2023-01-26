Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Denver is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDenver, CO
New Orleans Saints Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Highlands Ranch gets a cheesy new restaurantBrittany AnasHighlands Ranch, CO
Aurora resident waits eight days to learn car is stolenDavid HeitzAurora, CO
See DIA’s clever response to landing on a ‘global eyesore’ listBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Related
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Centre Daily
Here’s Where Broncos’ New Owners Went Wrong in Bungled HC Search
The Denver Broncos are getting blasted in the media and by fans for how they have handled their search for a new head coach. Honestly, the Broncos deserve the criticism. Even if Lady Luck or exorbitant sums of money ends up saving the day, it's apparent that the group running the head-coach hiring process is very green in the ways of the NFL. It appears the ownership group has bungled this thing from the start.
Video: Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Message For Joe Burrow Is Going Viral
Patrick Mahomes is done hearing about all this "Burrowhead" talk. During his postgame interview on Sunday night, Mahomes took a shot at Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The Chiefs quarterback made it clear it's called Arrowhead Stadium. “We showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not ...
Centre Daily
Colts Involved in Blockbuster Trade Proposal
Whether they'd like to admit it or not, the Indianapolis Colts appear closer to rebuilding than they are in postseason contention. As a result, arguably no player is untouchable when it comes to being dealt for valuable assets, such as high draft picks. With that being the case, Pro Football...
Sean Payton lands head coach job
The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach
Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Centre Daily
Texans Crush Walmart, Broncos & Excuses with DeMeco Hire
Somebody inside the Houston Texans organization got scared. Scared that somehow this front office would blow it. Again. Scared that the Texans might have to hire an inferior leader. Again. Scared that DeMeco Ryans might see ghosts of the past instead of potential in the future. How else to explain...
Centre Daily
Report: Bengals Position Coach Requested For Coaching Interview
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receivers coach Troy Walters is reportedly a target for the Texans' open offensive coordinator position. Houston just hired former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans this week and requested an interview with Walters. He played eight seasons in the NFL and has been on...
Centre Daily
Isaiah Foskey, Jarrett Patterson Hope To Boost Their Draft Stack At The Senior Bowl
Former Notre Dame stars have a strong recent history of boosting their draft stock after outstanding performances at the Senior Bowl, and former Irish stars Isaiah Foskey and Jarrett Patterson are looking to do that again in 2023. ISAIAH FOSKEY, DEFENSIVE END. It shouldn't be much of a surprise that...
Centre Daily
Watch: Joe Burrow Gives Midfield Message To Patrick Mahomes Following AFC Championship Game
CINCINNATI — Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow had a microphone pick up their conversation at midfield following the Chiefs AFC Championship win over Cincinnati. Check out Burrow's message for the victor as he gets ready to play in his third Super Bowl. For more on the Bengals, watch the...
Centre Daily
Jaguars’ QB Nathan Rourke Undergoes Foot Surgery
Weeks after joining the Jacksonville Jaguars' roster, quarterback Nathan Rourke underwent foot surgery and is set to rehab with the team moving into the offseason. According to TSN's Farhan Lalji, Rourke, who signed with the Jaguars on Jan. 16, the surgery was to remove plate and screws in his foot.
Centre Daily
Should Jets Pick Peter Skoronski in First Round of 2023 NFL Draft?
In our ongoing series about possible offensive left tackles New York may select in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, we take a deep dive on Northwestern's Peter Skoronski. The Jets have the No. 13 pick and according to the consensus of mainstream draft platforms (nflmockdraftdatabase.com), this Wildcats' left tackle is projected to go No. 11 overall to Tennessee.
Centre Daily
Cowboys ‘Unsung Hero’ Kearse to Surgery: ‘I Gave It Everything’
FRISCO - If the Dallas Cowboys were a movie, the leading man is obviously quarterback Dak Prescott, with a large cast of main characters that include receiver CeeDee Lamb, linebacker Micah Parsons and running back Ezekiel Elliott. But as the credits roll on, which player would earn the spotlight as...
Centre Daily
Jacob Oden Narrows Recruitment, Sets Commitment Date
The class of 2024 will take shape over the next few months. Many want to end their recruitments before their senior season, an annual trend that causes commits to fly. Jacob Oden will continue this trend. He cut down his recruitment on Tuesday and set a commitment date. Oden will focus on Tennessee, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, and Iowa.
Centre Daily
Texans Preparing for Much Easier Schedule in 2023, Aim to Improve Upon Disappointing Season
The Houston Texans are in for an easy year. Supposedly. As All Sports Culture discovered, taking the regular season win percentage of every 2023 opponent for Houston, both home and away, makes its schedule the third easiest in the league — harder than only New Orleans and Atlanta, both of which were part of a three-way tie for last place in the NFC South.
Centre Daily
Social (Media) Justice: Patriots Poking Referees, Courtesy of LeBron James
The New England Patriots' season wasn't doomed by bad officiating, but more so an anemic offense, a slew of injuries and general dysfunction. But that doesn't change the fact that human referees suck. Possibly more than ever. In our rapid trend toward tech assisting every aspect of our daily lives,...
Comments / 0