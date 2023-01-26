Read full article on original website
General Assembly begins Joint Finance Committee hearings, starting with budget and revenue overview
The first meeting of the General Assembly’s Joint Finance Committee Tuesday gave lawmakers a chance to respond directly to Gov. John Carney’s proposed fiscal plan for 2024. That plan includes two notable tax relief proposals: raising Delaware’s standard deduction by 75 percent and increasing the refundability of the...
Delaware Department of Agriculture urging farmers to submit 2022 Agriculture Census
The Delaware Department of Agriculture is urging farmers to respond to the 2022 Agriculture Census. Less than 25% of Delaware’s producers have responded to the Ag Census thus far, which USDA Statistician Shareefah Williams says could jeopardize farm policy and decision-making about disaster relief, community planning, technology development, and more.
Deadline day: Unlikely 7 states will agree on proposal to cut Colorado River usage
Six of seven states that rely on the Colorado River have agreed to a proposal that cuts water usage. But California is still a holdout. Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Sarah Porter — director of the Kyl Center for Water Management at Arizona State University — about Tuesday’s deadline for states to submit a proposal to cut water usage to the federal government.
Two public health call centers are closing down
Delaware’s COVID-19 call center launched on March 4, 2020- 7 days before the state’s first presumptive positive case of COVID was announced, and 8 days before Gov. John Carney declared a state of emergency. The need for the COVID-19 call center was realized when the Division of Public...
DNREC to fund 14 new electric vehicle fast charging stations in Delaware
DNREC is funding new electric vehicle fast charging stations in all three counties. DNREC awarded grants to 14 locations to install the new stations. The state is not running them. They will be operated by private businesses - with 13 locations at hotels, restaurants, convenience stores and traditional gas stations - with the City of Milford handling the 14th.
St. Georges bridge set to close for 18 months
St. Georges bridge, 82 year-old half-moon shaped bridge that carries Route 13 across the Chesapeake & Delaware Canal, is set to close on April 4th, 2023 for a major repair project. Those repairs will include improvements to the structural condition and traveling surface of the bridge. Steve Rochette is with...
More construction and lane closures will be coming to the Delaware Memorial Bridge
The next phase of a major construction project on the Delaware Memorial Bridge begins early next month. Phase 2 of the project to rehabilitate the driving surface on the New Jersey-bound span gets started February 1st with nighttime lane closures on the Delaware bound span to create a bypass lane.
