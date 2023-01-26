INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two suspects are in the hospital after leading police on a chase that ended in a shootout Sunday afternoon. At 3 a.m. Sunday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a shots fired incident in the 1000 block of Broad Ripple. Officers learned a woman was involved in a disturbance with the father of her child, according to police. The woman told police the man fired at least one shot, hitting her vehicle as she drove away. The woman was not injured.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO