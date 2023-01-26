Ross Chastain begins the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season Sunday in the Busch Clash at the Los Angeles Coliseum, marking the first of 19 appearances for Worldwide Express on Trackhouse Racing's No. 1 Chevrolet. Chastain wouldn't be able to race Sunday without Worldwide Express's support and neither would NASCAR. With...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO