Luxury Homes with Helipads! (In Idaho and 3 Neighboring States)
Homes with helipads — do they exist in Idaho? They sure do! In fact, there’s a home with a helipad for sale in Idaho right now. Since there was only one for sale in Idaho, we went to our friendly neighbors in Oregon, Nevada, and Montana to find some other homes that have helipads. Interestingly enough, each of those states have 1-2 homes on the market with helipads, too.
The Most Filmed Location in Idaho May Surprise You
When it comes to major motion pictures, Idaho isn’t quite California or New York, but there are a few filmmakers that dared to take a chance on the Gem State. Which Idaho location has been shot the most?. That’s a question that HawaiianIslands.com set out to answer not just...
People In Idaho Don’t Love The Outdoors Anymore and Its A Problem
The fantastic landscape of Idaho allows for so many different activities from rafting the Middle Fork of the Salmon River to hiking Redfish Lake Canyon and exploring the craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve. But, there seems to be a disconnect from all that Idaho offers outdoors. Are...
40 Ultimate Idaho Experiences to Have Before You’re 40
These days, that Idaho life is the apple of many an American's eye. It seems once people realize we're not the state of Iowa, they become smitten with our rural-meets-metropolitan lifestyle. And why wouldn't they? From the Gem State's great outdoors, to its one-of-a-kind Boise attractions, Idahoans are never at...
Sick Of The Boise Frenzy? Time To Buy A Beautiful Idaho Beach
Another round of cold weather makes us miss the sunshine and the heat. As much as we love the Gem State, long stretches of cold, cloudy weather make us think about getting on a plane to head somewhere warm, with sand under our feet and water all around us. Who doesn't love a vacation? The only problem is the cost. By the time you find a place to stay and pay for the food, drinks, flights, experiences, and ground transportation, your relaxing time away costs a stressful amount of money. The average vacation to Florida costs over $2,700 per couple. Hawaii costs over $3,200 for two people.
Utah Bans Transitional Surgeries For Minors, Will Idaho Follow?
Utah became the first state in 2023 to ban transitional surgeries for minors and kids last week. Utah Governor Spencer Cox signed SB16, which was passed by the state legislature. Last year, several states considered passing a ban prohibiting surgeries and drugs that block puberty. The governor's move will impact...
A Study Reveals Idaho Is One Of The Best States For Cheaters
We don't want to admit it but it's true - people love to cheat in their relationships. There are many theories as to why people cheat and we'll likely never figure out a concrete reason why they do. Unfortunately, it's just basic and random human behavior - behavior that isn't just plaguing the states around us, but Idaho as well.
Not A Good Look For Idaho, A High Rate of People Are Quitting
Anthony Klotz, a management professor at the University College London, coined the term "Great Resignation" and it could be making its way through Idaho. A recent study that was conducted by Wallethub shows that millions of people are quitting across the country and have pointed out why. Burnout is a...
Idaho Senator Brian Lenny: “Why Everyone Needs an AR-15″
A Conservative Republican senator from Nampa is getting a lot of attention from the state's major media outlets. However, it's not for any proposed legislation or statement concerning how the state is being governed. This senator is getting criticized for something he didn't work on in Boise, but something he wrote on his own time.
Cool Idaho Town is One of the Best in America (2 Years in a Row)
I mean, pretty much ALL of Idaho is cool, and some common favorites include Coeur d'Alene, Sun Valley, Boise, Stanley etc. But, if you had to pick just one place in Idaho and give it the name, "coolest town in Idaho," what would you pick?. We found a list from...
Top Things Idaho Taxpayers Need To Watch For This Tax Season
Tax season is in full swing and for scammers, it's the perfect opportunity to take advantage of unsuspecting individuals during what can be a stressful time. According to data from WalletHub, Idaho ranks 39th in states where you're most likely to be scammed. While it's not as high as neighboring states like Nevada or the always-beloved California, we still need to be aware and watch our backs.
What Income is Considered Middle Class in Idaho?
As cost of living goes up, so does the bracket for middle class income, or as others call it just middle-income. So where does that put Idaho? Are you making enough to be considered 'middle class' in the gem state? and how does it compare to the rest of the country? Let's get into it..
Want to Be Happy in Idaho? This is the Minimum Salary You Need to Make
You’ve heard both expressions before. “Money can’t buy happiness” and “More money, more problems.” Somewhere between those two adages is where you’ll find the truth. At least that’s what Purdue University was hoping to find when asking the question “Does happiness rise indefinitely...
Big Changes and Big Money Coming to Idaho Education
Idaho's education and public schools have been a hot topic for a while now and many Idahoans tout it as a top priority for this year. Idaho's New Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield recently presented the education budget request to the Joint Finance Appropriations Committee and is hopeful that some major money is put into bettering quite a lot. She said her plan follows pretty closely with what the Governer has said he want to see happen with the education system in Idaho.
Today! Boise State Hosts Future City Competition for ID Middle School Students
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho middle school students with a love for STEM are putting their best projects forward today at Boise State University in the Student Union Building from 8:00a.m. to 3:00 p.m. 🌎 FUTURE city. Students from more than 20 schools across the state were challenged to...
Only One Idaho Restaurant Makes The List of Top 100 Restaurants in America
It seems like every week, we uncover another unique, delicious or quirky Idaho restaurant so it kind of shocked us that only ONE restaurant in the Gem State found itself on this list. We’ve been checking Yelp every day this year, waiting for the 10th-anniversary edition of their “Top 100...
7 Years After Murder Idaho Killer Will Now Face Life In Prison
Canyon County, ID - It's been almost 8 years since 39-year-old Amparo Godinez Sanchez was shot and killed inside the home who at the time lived with her then-boyfriend Erasmo Diaz. June 11, 2015, Sanchez, court documents allege Erasmo Diaz shot and killed his girlfriend near Wilder in front of two of their children.
How To Get Sweet Revenge On The Idaho Homewrecker That Ruined Your Life
"I want to be a homewrecking-w$@%e when I grow up," said no little girl ever. Yet here you are, all grown-up and defiling a married man's wedding vows. His role in the affair is equally as despicable as yours, but you're the star of this show. JUSTIFYING the unjustifiable. You...
Idaho’s Most Historic Bed & Breakfast is 109 Years Old & as Popular as Ever
Idaho has some incredibly rich history and some unbelievable Airbnb, rentals and bed and breakfasts around the state. Before we get into the most historic Bed and Breakfast in the state, this adorable place was named the Most Charming Bed and Breakfast in Idaho. Explore Idaho's Most Charming Bed and...
People Refer To Potatoes As THIS And I’m Dying Laughing
When you live in Idaho, it comes with the territory that you're going to have to deal with a few lame potato jokes. Like it or not, people who aren't from Idaho still think its funny to make a random potato reference about our state. We get it. Idaho ships...
