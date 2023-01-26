Read full article on original website
Related
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Centre Daily
Selena Gomez Hits Back at Haters Who Comment on Her Shaky Hands: See Her Response
Clap back! Selena Gomez hit back at haters who commented on her shaky hands. In a now-deleted TikTok makeup tutorial, fans pointed out that Selena, 30, appeared to have a slight tremor while applying micellar water to a sponge. The Only Murders in the Building star responded to the comments...
Centre Daily
‘My 600-Lb Life’ Season 11 Cast: Meet Dr. Younan Nowzaradan’s New Patients
My 600-Lb Life is returning to TLC and Discovery+ for the reality television shows's 11th season. The series follows Houston-based bariatric surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan as he helps a cast of morbidly obese patients with making positive changes in their lives. According to TLC, each episode of My 600-Lb Life...
Centre Daily
Cindy Williams’ Audition To Be Princess Leia Resurfaces After Star’s Death
Video footage of Cindy Williams auditioning for the coveted role of Princess Leia in the original Star Wars movies has resurfaced following her death aged 75. The legendary actress' children, Zak and Emily Hudson, announced on Monday that their mother died peacefully last Wednesday following a brief illness. "The passing...
Comments / 0