ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

49ers fans blast Kyle Shanahan for loss

Maybe it’s not fair to blame head coach Kyle Shanahan for the San Francisco 49ers getting demolished by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship. Guess what? Life isn’t fair. So in that spirit, many 49ers fans and NFL observers were out to blame someone for the 49ers‘ dismal 31-7 loss. Shanahan was as good Read more... The post 49ers fans blast Kyle Shanahan for loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

2 players the Dallas Cowboys should target in free agency

When the clock strikes 4 p.m. on March 15, the Dallas Cowboys and the rest of the NFL can officially sign free agents and orchestrate trades if they choose to do. While NFL teams can legally tamper and contact free agents starting on March 13 at 12 p.m. ET – things can't be official until the above date and time.
News Talk 860 KSFA

Look Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Amazing House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

Look: NFL World Not Happy With Tony Romo Tonight

The NFL world doesn't seem to be as all-in on Tony Romo as it was when the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback first joined the broadcasting booth. Sunday night, CBS has the call of the AFC Championship Game, featuring the Chiefs and the Bengals, with Romo and his play-by-play man, Jim Nantz, on the ...
MISSOURI STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton lands head coach job

The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Cowboys star Micah Parsons shares jaw-dropping reaction to Kayvon Thibodeaux’s 49ers trash talk

Dallas Cowboys defensive star Micah Parsons couldn’t believe what just New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux said about the San Francisco 49ers. With the 49ers getting blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game early on, Thibodeaux couldn’t help but talk trash to the San Francisco franchise, saying that they “might be better” than the Niners considering how the game was going.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Kellen Moore already linked to 2 OC jobs

Kellen Moore was quickly linked to two vacant offensive coordinator jobs Sunday after he and the Dallas Cowboys parted way. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to have interest in Moore for their vacant offensive coordinator position, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Moore is also likely to speak with the Los Angeles Chargers,... The post Kellen Moore already linked to 2 OC jobs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
The Game Haus

3 Backup Centers for 76ers to Target at Trade Deadline

As the Philadelphia 76ers continue to surge ahead in the Eastern Conference, they will undoubtedly be buyers at this season’s NBA trade deadline. While the entire starting lineup, along with the guard spots on the bench, are seemingly locked down, the Sixers could look for an upgrade at their backup center spot.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach

Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

5 free agents 49ers must re-sign in 2023 NFL offseason

The San Francisco 49ers had a tough and unlucky end to an otherwise fairy-tale campaign. Despite going through not one, not two, not even three, but FOUR quarterbacks, the Niners found a way to win the NFC West and be among the last four teams standing in the 2022-23 NFL season. The wounds of losing the NFC Championship Game are still fresh. However, we can begin looking ahead to an interesting offseason for the team. Here we’ll look at the five free agents whom the 49ers absolutely have to re-sign during the 2023 NFL offseason.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Eric Bieniemy Announcement

Despite being a head coaching candidate in almost every coaching cycle for five years, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy did not get any requests for head coaching interviews this cycle. An interesting new report could explain the reason. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Game Haus

The Game Haus

Cincinnati, OH
7K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!

 https://thegamehaus.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy