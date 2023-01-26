ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Centre Daily

Colts Involved in Blockbuster Trade Proposal

Whether they'd like to admit it or not, the Indianapolis Colts appear closer to rebuilding than they are in postseason contention. As a result, arguably no player is untouchable when it comes to being dealt for valuable assets, such as high draft picks. With that being the case, Pro Football...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

Here’s Where Broncos’ New Owners Went Wrong in Bungled HC Search

The Denver Broncos are getting blasted in the media and by fans for how they have handled their search for a new head coach. Honestly, the Broncos deserve the criticism. Even if Lady Luck or exorbitant sums of money ends up saving the day, it's apparent that the group running the head-coach hiring process is very green in the ways of the NFL. It appears the ownership group has bungled this thing from the start.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton lands head coach job

The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
OnlyHomers

Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach

Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
DALLAS, TX
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Report: Bengals Position Coach Requested For Coaching Interview

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receivers coach Troy Walters is reportedly a target for the Texans' open offensive coordinator position. Houston just hired former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans this week and requested an interview with Walters. He played eight seasons in the NFL and has been on...
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

Texans Crush Walmart, Broncos & Excuses with DeMeco Hire

Somebody inside the Houston Texans organization got scared. Scared that somehow this front office would blow it. Again. Scared that the Texans might have to hire an inferior leader. Again. Scared that DeMeco Ryans might see ghosts of the past instead of potential in the future. How else to explain...
HOUSTON, TX
Centre Daily

Should Jets Pick Peter Skoronski in First Round of 2023 NFL Draft?

In our ongoing series about possible offensive left tackles New York may select in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, we take a deep dive on Northwestern's Peter Skoronski. The Jets have the No. 13 pick and according to the consensus of mainstream draft platforms (nflmockdraftdatabase.com), this Wildcats' left tackle is projected to go No. 11 overall to Tennessee.
WISCONSIN STATE
Centre Daily

Jaguars’ QB Nathan Rourke Undergoes Foot Surgery

Weeks after joining the Jacksonville Jaguars' roster, quarterback Nathan Rourke underwent foot surgery and is set to rehab with the team moving into the offseason. According to TSN's Farhan Lalji, Rourke, who signed with the Jaguars on Jan. 16, the surgery was to remove plate and screws in his foot.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Centre Daily

Cowboys ‘Unsung Hero’ Kearse to Surgery: ‘I Gave It Everything’

FRISCO - If the Dallas Cowboys were a movie, the leading man is obviously quarterback Dak Prescott, with a large cast of main characters that include receiver CeeDee Lamb, linebacker Micah Parsons and running back Ezekiel Elliott. But as the credits roll on, which player would earn the spotlight as...
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Jacob Oden Narrows Recruitment, Sets Commitment Date

The class of 2024 will take shape over the next few months. Many want to end their recruitments before their senior season, an annual trend that causes commits to fly. Jacob Oden will continue this trend. He cut down his recruitment on Tuesday and set a commitment date. Oden will focus on Tennessee, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, and Iowa.
TENNESSEE STATE
Centre Daily

Social (Media) Justice: Patriots Poking Referees, Courtesy of LeBron James

The New England Patriots' season wasn't doomed by bad officiating, but more so an anemic offense, a slew of injuries and general dysfunction. But that doesn't change the fact that human referees suck. Possibly more than ever. In our rapid trend toward tech assisting every aspect of our daily lives,...

