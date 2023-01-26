BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An area of low pressure approaching the state will give us a chance for some snow showers this afternoon mainly over northern and western parts of the state. Highs today will be in the 20s to around 30°. Low pressure is forecast to move through the Gulf of Maine tonight. This will bring snow showers and steadier light snow to the entire state for the overnight hours. Light accumulations of a coating to an inch or two are likely which will likely lead to some slippery roads for the overnight and early Tuesday morning. Overnight lows will drop to the teens to near 20°

BANGOR, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO