Orono, ME

Locally grown produce highlighted at Maine Broccoli Takeover

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine in Orono joined 10 other schools across the state for The Maine Broccoli Takeover hosted by food supplier Sodexo. The takeover highlighted Sodexo’s partnership with Good Shepard Food Bank and efforts to bring locally grown food to these campuses. “One of...
ORONO, ME
Husson University's IEX Center

Light snow overnight into early Tuesday. Temperatures falling throughout the day with sub-zero wind chills by the afternoon. Dangerously cold late week.
BANGOR, ME
Husson University showcases their newest technology

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - In this day in age, having a strong understanding of technology is an essential skill. Husson University is helping prepare students for the future. They are showcasing some of their newest technology.
BANGOR, ME
Cold Tonight. Even Colder By The Weekend

Maine Senate Republicans gather to discuss education issues, parental rights in school systems. Orland residents to vote on new, $4 million fire department building Wednesday. Light snow overnight into early Tuesday. Temperatures falling throughout the day with sub-zero wind chills by the afternoon. Dangerously cold late week.
ORLAND, ME
Coldest Lows Of The Season Possible Overnight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure continues to build into the region continuing to bring clear skies and breezy conditions to the region. Northwest gusts have been reaching up to 30 mph and will begin to taper off overnight with gusts that will only reach about 15 mph. This breeze factored in with some of our coldest lows so far this Winter season (-12° to 10°) will result in wind chill values in the teens and 20s below zero. This is only a taste of what is to come later in the week.
BANGOR, ME
Brightening Skies & Falling Temperatures Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure building in from the west will continue to clear us out this afternoon. We’ll have a gusty northwest wind today too with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible. This will usher colder air into the region this afternoon. Temperatures will fall to the single numbers north and teens elsewhere by late afternoon/early evening. Skies will be clear tonight and winds will become light, making for a frigid overnight. Lows will drop back mainly to the single digits below 0° for areas away from the coast while coastal areas bottom out near or just a bit above 0°.
BANGOR, ME
Precipitation tapers tonight, we see clearing skies overnight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The weak low-pressure system will exit the region and into the Canadian Maritimes tonight. Low temperatures drop into the single digits and teens north, and into the 20′s and 30′s DownEast. Winds will turn from southerly to northwesterly at around 5-10 mph. Precipitation shuts off DownEast this evening while snow lingers up north into later tonight.
BANGOR, ME
Furry Friends at 4: Bruno

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kathryn Ravenscraft from the Bangor Humane Society is here with another pet looking for a home. This week she brought Bruno.
BANGOR, ME
Snow Showers Possible This Afternoon, Steadier Light Snow Tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An area of low pressure approaching the state will give us a chance for some snow showers this afternoon mainly over northern and western parts of the state. Highs today will be in the 20s to around 30°. Low pressure is forecast to move through the Gulf of Maine tonight. This will bring snow showers and steadier light snow to the entire state for the overnight hours. Light accumulations of a coating to an inch or two are likely which will likely lead to some slippery roads for the overnight and early Tuesday morning. Overnight lows will drop to the teens to near 20°
BANGOR, ME
Cross Insurance Center hosts Bangor Wedding Show

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Wedding Association held this year’s wedding show in Bangor Sunday. Those planning weddings were invited to see a wide range of options for their big day from finding the perfect venue, to saying yes to the dress. There were even tasty treats being...
BANGOR, ME
Homecare group opens day program in Brewer

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A new option for elderly care during the day has come to Penobscot County. A&M Homecare has been providing care over the years for folks who are living at home and need some extra assistance. They offer services such as bathing, cooking, housekeeping, running errands or...
BREWER, ME
Fundraising efforts to help the Waterville Area Soup Kitchen

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Waterville Area Soup Kitchen is expanding their fundraising efforts to cover their rent for 2024. The soup kitchen prepares close to 800 meals per week. Waterville State Representative Bruce White and his wife, Doreen, started the fundraiser and spearheaded the effort last year by donating...
WATERVILLE, ME
Crews respond to fire in Veazie Saturday

VEAZIE, Maine (WABI) - Crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex in Veazie Saturday evening. Details are still limited at this hour, but officials say it happened at 1055 School Street, which is the address of Veazie Manor. No word yet or if there were any injuries or...
VEAZIE, ME
Lee Brice, Cole Swindell coming to Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Savings Amphitheater announced Monday morning another show coming this summer. Lee Brice and Cole Swindell will play at the Bangor venue on Sunday, May 28. Tickets go on sale Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. For more information, visit waterfrontconcerts.com.
BANGOR, ME
Waterfront Concerts gives peek behind the curtain at booking shows

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Another week, another announcement from Waterfront Concerts. On Monday we learned Lee Brice and Cole Swindell will be coming to the Maine Savings Amphitheater on May 28. It’s the seventh concert on the books for the Bangor venue this season, and plenty more are coming.
BANGOR, ME

