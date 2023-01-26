Read full article on original website
Man arrested for armed carjacking on NW side
INDIANAPOLIS – A man has been arrested for an armed carjacking on the northwest side. According to IMPD, officers received a report of an armed burglary involving a silver Dodge Charger in the 2400 block of Lafayette Rd. on Saturday, Jan. 28. The same car was found by officers the next day in the parking lot […]
Man arrested on murder, robbery charges released days before deadly shooting after judge denies hold
INDIANAPOLIS – A man arrested in connection with a deadly shooting could’ve been behind bars on a weapons charge. Instead, the suspect paid a $150 cash bond and allegedly killed a 20-year-old man just days later. Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested Jermerrell Hubbard this week on preliminary charges of murder and robbery in the death of […]
YAHOO!
Man kills himself during standoff with Lafayette police
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A 49-year-old man chose to end his life rather than surrender to police, according to Lafayette police. Officers went to the 1700 block of North 17th Street about 9 p.m. Monday to serve a warrant on the man, who police found inside a garage. But when police arrived, he put a gun to his head, prompting officers to back away, according to police.
Indianapolis police shoot, wound man in exchange of gunfire
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man who exchanged gunfire with Indianapolis police was shot and critically wounded Sunday by officers during a foot chase that came after a police pursuit ended in a crash, police said. The shooting occurred about 13 hours after officers began looking for a man who...
Police arrest man accused in deadly Grant County shooting
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — Deputies arrested a man accused in a fatal shooting early Sunday morning in Grant County. Deputies were called to the shooting just after 3:15 a.m. at a home at 7220 South 200 West. That's about 8 miles south of Marion and 60 miles north of Indianapolis.
20-year-old man arrested in deadly shooting on Indy's north side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a 20-year-old man for his alleged role in a deadly shooting Monday afternoon at an apartment complex on the north side of Indianapolis. Police said the shooting happened shortly before 1 p.m. in the 2500 block of Plaza Drive, near 86th Street and Township Line Road.
IMPD: Suspect shot by officers following car chase was involved in Broad Ripple shots-fired incident
Officers returned fire and struck Myers, who was taken to Methodist Hospital, where he remains in critical condition as of Monday afternoon, IMPD said.
bcdemocrat.com
POLICE: Man, woman face drug charges following traffic stop
HAMBLEN TWP. — A man and woman from Martinsville, 39-year-old Jessey Richardson and 26-year-old Miranda Cooper, face multiple charges for possession of illegal substances and paraphernalia following a traffic stop last month. On Jan. 15, Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy Austin Schonfeld was field training Deputy Derek Frensemeier in a...
cbs4indy.com
Anderson firefighter arrested for domestic battery
ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson firefighter has been placed on leave after being arrested for domestic battery. The Anderson Fire Department confirmed that firefighter Tyler Long has been placed on administrative leave pending an executive session with the Anderson Board of Public Works. Long was arrested over the weekend...
WISH-TV
Man dies in shooting on city’s north side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is in critical condition after a shooting on the city’s north side, police say. Police say the shooting happened just after 1 p.m. Monday at the 2500 block of Plaza Drive. That’s near an apartment complex right next to Township Line Road and 86th Street.
Fox 59
Woman in serious condition, dog dead in house fire on east side
One woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition after a house fire that killed a dog on the east side of Indianapolis. Woman in serious condition, dog dead in house fire …. One woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition after a house fire that killed...
WLFI.com
18-year-old sentenced to prison for Lafayette shooting
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An 18-year-old West Lafayette man is going to prison for 16 years for shooting a man in Lafayette three years ago. Gerald Bell was convicted in March of 2022 for Robbery with Serious Bodily Injury and other charges in the case. He shot another teenager when that teen tried to run away from a robbery at Bradford Place Apartments.
YAHOO!
Theft results in three arrests
Jan. 30—JENNINGS COUNTY — Indiana Conservation Officers have arrested three individuals regarding a theft of hunting equipment that happened early this month near Paris Crossing. As a result of their investigation, conservation officers executed a search warrant on a residence where multiple stolen items were located, and Terry...
WTHR
Grant Co. deadly shooting
A man's under arrest in Grant County for a deadly shooting. It happened just before 3:30 Sunday morning in Fairmount.
YAHOO!
Lafayette middle school student arrested for threating to shoot classmate
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — On Monday, police arrested a 14-year-old girl at Tecumseh Junior High School after she sent a photo of a gun over Snapchat and allegedly made threats to shoot another student. The incident occurred over the weekend, but it was not reported to law enforcement until Monday,...
Police investigate deadly overnight shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a deadly shooting Saturday morning. Officers said a passerby called police just after 5:30 a.m. to report a man’s body in the 1900 block of N. Oxford Street. Police said they found the man lying outside in the street, and he had injuries consistent with […]
WISH-TV
IMPD: Child stable after hit by vehicle on far east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A child was taken to a hospital in stable condition after being hit by a vehicle Monday morning on the far east side of Indianapolis, police said. Rescue workers and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a report of a child struck in the 9300 block of East 43rd Street at around 8 a.m. That’s a residential area near the intersection of 42nd Street and Post Road.
Columbus man accused of stealing cash, lottery tickets from multiple businesses
COLUMBUS, Ind. – An accused serial burglar is behind bars in Columbus after police claim he ripped off several businesses last week. The Columbus Police Department is investigating multiple cases in which someone threw a rock through a window or glass door to get inside buildings. The individual then stole cash and lottery tickets. Police […]
Muncie man found guilty of murder, armed robbery in connection to 2021 shooting
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — A jury deliberated for a little over two hours on Friday to find a Muncie man guilty of a July 2021 murder and armed robbery. D’ante Davis, 24, was convicted of fatally shooting and robbing 23-year-old James Braydon King III. On July 22, 2021, several people called Muncie police after hearing […]
WTHR
Police investigating death of twin brother of Ohio Amber Alert baby recovered in Indianapolis
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Police homicide detectives are investigating the death of the twin brother of a kidnapped baby boy recovered in Indianapolis following an Amber Alert in December. Six-month-old Kyair Thomas died just before midnight, police said. Homicide detectives responded to a call for an unresponsive child, and...
