Indianapolis, IN

FOX59

Man arrested for armed carjacking on NW side

INDIANAPOLIS – A man has been arrested for an armed carjacking on the northwest side. According to IMPD, officers received a report of an armed burglary involving a silver Dodge Charger in the 2400 block of Lafayette Rd. on Saturday, Jan. 28. The same car was found by officers the next day in the parking lot […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YAHOO!

Man kills himself during standoff with Lafayette police

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A 49-year-old man chose to end his life rather than surrender to police, according to Lafayette police. Officers went to the 1700 block of North 17th Street about 9 p.m. Monday to serve a warrant on the man, who police found inside a garage. But when police arrived, he put a gun to his head, prompting officers to back away, according to police.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WFYI

Indianapolis police shoot, wound man in exchange of gunfire

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man who exchanged gunfire with Indianapolis police was shot and critically wounded Sunday by officers during a foot chase that came after a police pursuit ended in a crash, police said. The shooting occurred about 13 hours after officers began looking for a man who...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
bcdemocrat.com

POLICE: Man, woman face drug charges following traffic stop

HAMBLEN TWP. — A man and woman from Martinsville, 39-year-old Jessey Richardson and 26-year-old Miranda Cooper, face multiple charges for possession of illegal substances and paraphernalia following a traffic stop last month. On Jan. 15, Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy Austin Schonfeld was field training Deputy Derek Frensemeier in a...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Anderson firefighter arrested for domestic battery

ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson firefighter has been placed on leave after being arrested for domestic battery. The Anderson Fire Department confirmed that firefighter Tyler Long has been placed on administrative leave pending an executive session with the Anderson Board of Public Works. Long was arrested over the weekend...
ANDERSON, IN
WISH-TV

Man dies in shooting on city’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is in critical condition after a shooting on the city’s north side, police say. Police say the shooting happened just after 1 p.m. Monday at the 2500 block of Plaza Drive. That’s near an apartment complex right next to Township Line Road and 86th Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

18-year-old sentenced to prison for Lafayette shooting

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An 18-year-old West Lafayette man is going to prison for 16 years for shooting a man in Lafayette three years ago. Gerald Bell was convicted in March of 2022 for Robbery with Serious Bodily Injury and other charges in the case. He shot another teenager when that teen tried to run away from a robbery at Bradford Place Apartments.
LAFAYETTE, IN
YAHOO!

Theft results in three arrests

Jan. 30—JENNINGS COUNTY — Indiana Conservation Officers have arrested three individuals regarding a theft of hunting equipment that happened early this month near Paris Crossing. As a result of their investigation, conservation officers executed a search warrant on a residence where multiple stolen items were located, and Terry...
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Police investigate deadly overnight shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a deadly shooting Saturday morning. Officers said a passerby called police just after 5:30 a.m. to report a man’s body in the 1900 block of N. Oxford Street. Police said they found the man lying outside in the street, and he had injuries consistent with […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Child stable after hit by vehicle on far east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A child was taken to a hospital in stable condition after being hit by a vehicle Monday morning on the far east side of Indianapolis, police said. Rescue workers and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a report of a child struck in the 9300 block of East 43rd Street at around 8 a.m. That’s a residential area near the intersection of 42nd Street and Post Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

