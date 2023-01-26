MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Happy Sunday Everyone!!!. It was definitely a difficult day yesterday on the roads. Snow began early on Saturday morning and didn’t end till early this morning, and now we just have a few flurries out there. Snow totals we impressive and higher than what we expected. Madison Airport broke a daily record by receiving 6.1″ on Saturday, then continued to receive more into early Sunday morning. Many of our communities reported 7+”. Hats off to all the folks keeping the roads as clear as possible. It was a difficult job because once one area was plowed, it quickly started accumulating again. Roads right now around the region are showing big signs of improvement compared to where we were 24 hours ago.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO