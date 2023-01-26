Read full article on original website
Exploring The National Mustard MuseumEast Coast TravelerMiddleton, WI
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overheadRoger MarshWisconsin State
On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, many women are planning to participate in marches.Sherif SaadMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cracking the Code: UW-Madison Scientists Bypass Brain's Protective Barrier for Neurological Disorder Gene TherapiesJeremy BrowerMadison, WI
zippy lube reimagined on Madison north side
The art of forensics: How police sketches work in a digital world. As cameras position themselves from the streets to home doorbells, criminal investigators have increasingly turned to technology as evidence. Allies join the fight for justice days after released bodycam footage of Tyre Nichols. Updated: 5 hours ago. Allies...
Grant program works to improve quality of Madison neighborhoods
UW Whitewater at Rock County and Edgewood College partnered to start a new nursing program in an effort to educate and retain nurses for Southern Wisconsin communities. According to a Madison Police Department incident report, a teenager displayed a gun during the lunch-time altercation involving around a dozen people. Name...
Wis. man helps wife fight Alzheimer’s with music
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - While many people have experienced the way music can brighten a day or heal a broken heart, one couple believes that a beautiful song can also fight disease. Jill McGlauchlin and Joe McNally is the husband-and-wife musician duo known as the Jaybirds. With McGlauchlin on the...
From changing oil to making donuts, Zippy Lube changes gears
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -There is a new eatery on Madison’s north side providing fuel for the neighborhood. Located inside the former building of a Zippy Lube auto shop on Sherman Avenue, the new space has kept the name but bolstered its resume with offerings of house made coffee, old-fashioned fried donuts and locally-sourced fried chicken.
Lil Wayne coming to Madison this spring
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Lil’ Wayne is pulling into Madison this spring as his latest tour gets underway. The rap superstar comes to The Sylvee on Saturday, April 8, as part of his Welcome to the Carter Tour, organizers revealed Tuesday. Tickets for the show will go on...
Salt vs. sand use: City of Madison Streets Division weighs in
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Following a big snowfall as the Capitol City saw Saturday, some residents may be wondering why the city’s interior roadways are more snow-covered than perhaps neighboring municipalities. The answer lies within a policy the City of Madison Streets Division has been practicing for more than a decade.
Cambridge resident celebrates 104th birthday
Some Sunset Village owners claim furnace damage could be the result of a power outage on Friday night. From sledding, to skiing and even ice sculpting, there’s something for everyone this winter in Wisconsin. “As a human being, it broke me...” Dane Co. Sheriff reacts to Tyre Nichols body...
Adaptive Climbing Program in Madison
Cold weather really sets in this week. The workshop held on the last Sunday of each month, is led by Boulders employees and volunteers, who brought the program to fruition back in 2014. After power outage in Madison, some residents’ furnaces stop working. Updated: Jan. 28, 2023 at 10:12...
The art of forensics: How police sketches work in a digital world
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As cameras position themselves from the streets to home doorbells, criminal investigators have increasingly turned to technology as evidence. But as electronics move us forward, law enforcement officials stand by another kind of technique-- one that relies on old-fashioned pencil and paper. “I realized, ‘Okay, there’s...
After power outage in Madison, some residents’ furnaces stop working
In 1919, The Treaty of Versailles was signed, Woodrow Wilson was president and Bernadine Christianson was born. From sledding, to skiing and even ice sculpting, there’s something for everyone this winter in Wisconsin. “As a human being, it broke me...” Dane Co. Sheriff reacts to Tyre Nichols body cam...
Madisonians left in the dark after power surge zaps their appliances
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Many people in a Madison neighborhood are blaming a power surge for damage to their appliances and personal items. Residents in the Sunset Village neighborhood contacted NBC15 News hoping for answers and possible reimbursement from Madison Gas & Electric, which services the westside neighborhood. The neighborhood...
Allies join the fight for justice days after released bodycam footage of Tyre Nichols
The Ice Castles in Lake Geneva are going back up after warmer than typical temps in January melted the work first done by crews. Madison mayoral candidates meet for community forum. Updated: 7 hours ago. Three candidates in the race for Madison’s mayor will meet Monday night in a community...
Madison mayoral candidates meet for community forum
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the first time, the three candidates running for Madison mayor gathered for a community forum to meet the community and answer questions. Incumbent Satya Rhodes Conway, Gloria Reyes and Scott Kerr met at 7 p.m. at Sequoya Library. The event was moderated by Wisconsin Public Radio talk show host emeritus Joy Cardin.
Short break from the brutal cold
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We woke up to very cold weather this morning, and we’ll only see a short break from it before it returns on Friday. Another First Alert Day has been called for Friday as wind chills will be back in the 20-25 below range during the morning.
FIRST ALERT DAY: Friday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC15 meteorologists have issued a First Alert Day for Friday, February 3 ahead of dropping temperatures and dangerous wind chills. Wind chills are expected to be between 20 and 25 below zero early Friday morning, with near 30 below possible in some locations. Download the First...
Four snowmobiling deaths reported in four days
MADISON (WMTV) – Four snowmobile deaths in the past four days have more than doubled the number reported in January, new DNR numbers show. Last week, after the first two of the four deaths occurred, bringing the total at the time to five, the agency warned riders about the number so far. Two more since Friday pushed the total this month to seven.
It’s National Plan for Vacation Day! Plan your next trip to Wisconsin Dells
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today is National Plan for Vacation Day!. This cold weather may have you dreaming of warmer days off of work, so you can get started planning your trip to Wisconsin Dells. Wisconsin Dells is a great vacation spot for the whole family. NBC15′s Erin Sullivan sat...
Village of Brooklyn couple escapes house fire unharmed
BROOKLYN, Wis. (WMTV) – A fast-moving fire swept through a home in the Village of Brooklyn and a couple got out safely just in time. Jeff Vondra explained he was in the kitchen of his home, on Stacie Court, around 5 p.m. on Sunday, making dinner when he smelled smoke coming from the garage. He quickly realized the garage was on fire and yelled to his wife to get out of the home.
Following a mild winter, Wisconsinites embrace winter weather conditions
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - From sledding, to skiing and even ice sculpting, there’s something for everyone this winter in Wisconsin, and after a mild start, people are taking full advantage of this weekend’s winter weather. But before families can enjoy the winter activities, city workers are putting in the hours to ensure the snow doesn’t get in the way.
It’s about to get chilly around here
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Happy Sunday Everyone!!!. It was definitely a difficult day yesterday on the roads. Snow began early on Saturday morning and didn’t end till early this morning, and now we just have a few flurries out there. Snow totals we impressive and higher than what we expected. Madison Airport broke a daily record by receiving 6.1″ on Saturday, then continued to receive more into early Sunday morning. Many of our communities reported 7+”. Hats off to all the folks keeping the roads as clear as possible. It was a difficult job because once one area was plowed, it quickly started accumulating again. Roads right now around the region are showing big signs of improvement compared to where we were 24 hours ago.
