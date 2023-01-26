Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kprl.com
Atascadero Open House 01.31.2023
Atascadero is holding the first in a series of open house events to get input on the future downtown infrastructure enhancement plan. Today’s open house will be from 2-4 at the council chambers. Now last week, they had an open house to discuss the general plan in general. That...
kprl.com
Paso Robles City Council 01.31.2023
Generally, the only meet on the first and third Tuesdays, but Paso Robles city council is meeting tonight at the library conference room. They’ll discuss participation in the San Luis Obispo county desalination study. They’ll get a report on the downtown on-street parking programs. And they’ll discuss expanding the...
syvnews.com
Public comments on Diablo Canyon decommissioning costs miss target
The more than two dozen members of the public who spoke at a California Public Utilities Commission virtual hearing on the costs of decommissioning Diablo Canyon Power Plant last week rarely came close to the goals of the meeting. But Central Coast residents will get another opportunity to comment on...
Crash closes Highway 41 between Atascadero and Morro Bay
The crash occurred at 9:30 a.m.
Lompoc’s federal correctional facility has a recruitment day on Feb. 4
The Federal Correctional Complex in Lompoc is having a national recruitment day on Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 403 Oakridge Rd. in Lompoc. The post Lompoc’s federal correctional facility has a recruitment day on Feb. 4 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Ousted board member running to reclaim seat in Paso Robles
One of two candidates on the ballot in an upcoming special election in Paso Robles is the previous board member hoping to reclaim his seat.
Flooding leaves SLO County homeless residents with nowhere to go: ‘I’m so distraught’
Helping local unhoused people recover from recent storms will be “akin to rebuilding a city after a major disaster,” one homeless services provider said.
Two arrests after police pursuit into Santa Maria
A police chase from Arroyo Grande into Santa Maria ended with two people arrested late Sunday night.
See drone video — and before-and-after photos — as crack grows at Pismo Beach cliff
Shell Beach cliff holding a beloved community bench continues to crack.
SLO County railroad trestle stood for nearly a century — until the rains came
Locals spotted the bridge connecting Avila Beach to Port San Luis “swaying and creaking” before it collapsed in 1981.
Search for Kyle Doan continues, moves up the Salinas River
Another search took place Saturday by San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's rescue and dive team officials following the disappearance of Kyle Doan.
Mid-State Fair announces first grandstand acts of 2023. Here’s who is coming
Tickets for one act go on sale Friday.
Death notices for Jan 14-26
Glendoria Ann Castillo-Jacobo, age 82, of Paso Robles, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 21. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Keith Edward Baldwin, age 65, of Paso Robles, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 14. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Rae Jean Hooker, of Lee, Florida, passed away...
‘No day is ever the same,’ Grover Beach officer says
GROVER BEACH, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Grover Police Department says “no day is ever the same” as a Police Officer. In a Facebook post, Grover Police says they often handle traffic accidents, thefts, and the occasional assault in their little beach community. Police say they were we’re dispatched to check on three goats Saturday running […]
calcoastnews.com
More than a dozen SLO County roads remain closed
More than two weeks after storms pounded San Luis Obispo County, state and local agencies have reopened the majority of road closed because of flooding, mudslides and damage. As crews remove debris, officials have reopened some roads while more than a dozen roads and highways remain closed. Current road closures.
KSBW.com
Fundraiser planned for five-year-old lost to floodwaters
PASO ROBLES, Calif. — Light at Sensorio in Paso Robles is planning a Sunday night fundraiser for the family of five-year-old Kyle Doan, who was lost to floodwaters this winter. Doan went missing after the car he was in with his mother got stuck in San Marcos Creek on...
Walmart on Bradley Road in Santa Maria briefly closed due to hoax shooter threat
A News Channel 3-12 videographer confirmed a heavy police presence at the Walmart on 2220 S Bradley Rd. The post Walmart on Bradley Road in Santa Maria briefly closed due to hoax shooter threat appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Red Light Roundup 01/16 – 01/22/2023
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. January 16, 2023. 08:48 — Francis...
Injured hiker rescued in San Luis Obispo
– On Saturday evening, emergency crews in San Luis Obispo responded to and rescued an injured hiker in the South Hills open space. The hiker was reportedly injured after a trip and fall. The patient was assisted off the trail with a UTV and refused further transport, according to a post by the San Luis Obispo Fire Department:
Two arrested in connection to Monday night carjacking in Santa Maria
Santa Maria Police arrest two for their involvement in an armed carjacking in the 300 block of east Betteravia Monday night around 11 p.m. The post Two arrested in connection to Monday night carjacking in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
