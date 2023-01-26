ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

kprl.com

Atascadero Open House 01.31.2023

Atascadero is holding the first in a series of open house events to get input on the future downtown infrastructure enhancement plan. Today’s open house will be from 2-4 at the council chambers. Now last week, they had an open house to discuss the general plan in general. That...
ATASCADERO, CA
kprl.com

Paso Robles City Council 01.31.2023

Generally, the only meet on the first and third Tuesdays, but Paso Robles city council is meeting tonight at the library conference room. They’ll discuss participation in the San Luis Obispo county desalination study. They’ll get a report on the downtown on-street parking programs. And they’ll discuss expanding the...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Jan 14-26

Glendoria Ann Castillo-Jacobo, age 82, of Paso Robles, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 21. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Keith Edward Baldwin, age 65, of Paso Robles, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 14. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Rae Jean Hooker, of Lee, Florida, passed away...
PASO ROBLES, CA
YourCentralValley.com

‘No day is ever the same,’ Grover Beach officer says

GROVER BEACH, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Grover Police Department says “no day is ever the same” as a Police Officer. In a Facebook post, Grover Police says they often handle traffic accidents, thefts, and the occasional assault in their little beach community.  Police say they were we’re dispatched to check on three goats Saturday running […]
GROVER BEACH, CA
calcoastnews.com

More than a dozen SLO County roads remain closed

More than two weeks after storms pounded San Luis Obispo County, state and local agencies have reopened the majority of road closed because of flooding, mudslides and damage. As crews remove debris, officials have reopened some roads while more than a dozen roads and highways remain closed. Current road closures.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Fundraiser planned for five-year-old lost to floodwaters

PASO ROBLES, Calif. — Light at Sensorio in Paso Robles is planning a Sunday night fundraiser for the family of five-year-old Kyle Doan, who was lost to floodwaters this winter. Doan went missing after the car he was in with his mother got stuck in San Marcos Creek on...
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 01/16 – 01/22/2023

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. January 16, 2023. 08:48 — Francis...
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Injured hiker rescued in San Luis Obispo

– On Saturday evening, emergency crews in San Luis Obispo responded to and rescued an injured hiker in the South Hills open space. The hiker was reportedly injured after a trip and fall. The patient was assisted off the trail with a UTV and refused further transport, according to a post by the San Luis Obispo Fire Department:
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA

