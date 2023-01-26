ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

wnynewsnow.com

2023 State of the City, Looking Back on a Year In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Mayor Eddie Sundquist delivered the 2023 State of the City address Monday, which highlighted the achievements Jamestown has made within the past year. After inheriting a city on the verge of financial collapse, Mayor Sunquist says the city now has the largest fund...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Village Of Falconer Welcoming New Restaurant

App viewers tap to watch video report. Falconer, NY (WNY News Now) – A new Restaurant is opening at a familiar location in the Village of Falconer this Wednesday. Many locals reminisce on enjoying an ice cream cone at ‘Big Don’s Ice Cream’, which has sat vacant for some time. Now, new owners are breathing life into the building and excitedly waiting for the grand opening of ‘Maple Tree Cafe and Ice Cream’.
FALCONER, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Potential Curriculum Change Underway At Jamestown Public Schools

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A new way of teaching kiddos in Jamestown may be in the works, as educators explore new learning methods. New York State Common Core curriculum has been in place for more than a decade now, but English Language Arts teachers in Jamestown are experimenting with other syllabi.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Community, Lawmakers React To Jamestown 2023 State Of The City

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist delivered his 2023 State of the City address Monday, while highlighting his achievements, lawmakers and community members alike had feedback on the Mayor’s remarks. For Councilmembers like Councilwoman At-Large Kim Eckland, the lack of communication between the council...
JAMESTOWN, NY
WIBX 950

New York Town Set To Receive Millions Of Dollars In Aid

One small town in New York received some big news. New York State governor Kathy Hochul announced that the city of Dunkirk will receive $10 million dollars in state aid to help with the revitalization of the city. The governor was in Western New York to announce the news that...
DUNKIRK, NY
TAPinto.net

Structure Fire in Olean Displaces Three Families

OLEAN, NY — A structure at 235 N. Third St. caught fire Monday morning, causing about $10,000 in damages with an additional $5,000 in damages to contents, according to a news release from Olean Fire Chief Timothy Richardson. No injuries were reported. One pet died in the fire. Three families were displaced, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.  Believers Chapel in Olean provided support and shelter for the families. 
OLEAN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo’s Lake Effect Snow Machine Not Done Anytime Soon

Snow is one of those things that are essentially synonymous with Buffalo. If you travel around the country and tell people you're from the 716, you can all but guarantee they say something like "how do you guys deal with all of that snow?" Which of course is often a valid question, considering that we live in one of the snowiest cities in America.
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Gas Prices Have Surged 40 Cents In A Month

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — If prices at the pump seem to be on the rise, you’re right. AAA says the national average for regular gas has jumped to $3.50 a gallon. That’s a 12-cent increase from last week and a 40-cent increase over the last month and more than nine-percent since the end of last year.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Fundraiser Launched Following Tragic Wrong-Way Crash

ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) – A fundraiser has been launched to help raise money for a Jamestown couple following a tragic wrong-way vehicle collision on I-86 over the weekend. Todd and Sandra Town were traveling on Interstate-86 just past exit 12 in Jamestown around 6 p.m. Saturday when...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Locally Loved Musician Passes Away

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A local musician who launched a fulltime career performing, has passed away. Florida resident Jackson Rohm, who is originally a native of Lakewood, passed away this week. The accomplished singer-songwriter released seven full-length albums during his time. He’s known locally not just for...
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Two shootings at Buffalo locations Saturday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police were present at the intersection of Schreck and Olympic Avenues, as well as on Michigan Avenue, overnight Saturday into Sunday. The first presence was in response to an overnight shooting incident that, per BPD, took place at Sweets Lounge on Schreck Avenue just after 2 a.m. Officers reportedly responded […]
BUFFALO, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Fugitive from Pennsylvania nabbed in Ellicottville

A Friendship NY man who has been on the lamb for involuntary manslaughter charges is now in custody. Cattaraugus County Sheriff Tim Whitcomb announced the arrest of Christian R. Brewster, 25, of Friendship on Route 242 in Ellicotville NY. Brewster was wanted by the Bethlehem City, PA Police Department. He...
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY
erienewsnow.com

Second Victim Dies In Wrong-Way I-86 Crash Near Jamestown

ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) — Police have identified the victims killed in a wrong-way crash on I-86. The crash happened in the westbound lane of I-86 between exit 12 Jamestown and exit 11 Strunk Road around 6 p.m. Saturday. New York State Police say a preliminary investigation found...
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

BPD seeking public’s help in finding Buffalo teen

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 15-year-old Zhaire Wilson. Wilson is described as 5-foot-8, approximately 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, royal blue pants and black Crocs. Wilson’s last known location was in the area […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Woman shot in Buffalo overnight

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a woman was injured after a shooting overnight. Just after 2 a.m., officers were called to the Sweets Lounge on Schreck Avenue on reports of a fight. When police arrived at the scene they found a 49-year-old woman that had been...
BUFFALO, NY

