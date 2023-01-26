Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DFT Communications Makes History with its First-Ever Live Local Video Service!Jeremy BrowerFredonia, NY
A large number of migrants might "overwhelm" services in a rural New York town.Sherif SaadJamestown, NY
Fast-growing food chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersJamestown, NY
Popular Clothing & Lifestyle Retailer is Closing a Location in New YorkBryan DijkhuizenLakewood, NY
Related
wnynewsnow.com
2023 State of the City, Looking Back on a Year In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Mayor Eddie Sundquist delivered the 2023 State of the City address Monday, which highlighted the achievements Jamestown has made within the past year. After inheriting a city on the verge of financial collapse, Mayor Sunquist says the city now has the largest fund...
wnynewsnow.com
Village Of Falconer Welcoming New Restaurant
App viewers tap to watch video report. Falconer, NY (WNY News Now) – A new Restaurant is opening at a familiar location in the Village of Falconer this Wednesday. Many locals reminisce on enjoying an ice cream cone at ‘Big Don’s Ice Cream’, which has sat vacant for some time. Now, new owners are breathing life into the building and excitedly waiting for the grand opening of ‘Maple Tree Cafe and Ice Cream’.
wnynewsnow.com
Potential Curriculum Change Underway At Jamestown Public Schools
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A new way of teaching kiddos in Jamestown may be in the works, as educators explore new learning methods. New York State Common Core curriculum has been in place for more than a decade now, but English Language Arts teachers in Jamestown are experimenting with other syllabi.
wnynewsnow.com
Community, Lawmakers React To Jamestown 2023 State Of The City
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist delivered his 2023 State of the City address Monday, while highlighting his achievements, lawmakers and community members alike had feedback on the Mayor’s remarks. For Councilmembers like Councilwoman At-Large Kim Eckland, the lack of communication between the council...
New York Town Set To Receive Millions Of Dollars In Aid
One small town in New York received some big news. New York State governor Kathy Hochul announced that the city of Dunkirk will receive $10 million dollars in state aid to help with the revitalization of the city. The governor was in Western New York to announce the news that...
Structure Fire in Olean Displaces Three Families
OLEAN, NY — A structure at 235 N. Third St. caught fire Monday morning, causing about $10,000 in damages with an additional $5,000 in damages to contents, according to a news release from Olean Fire Chief Timothy Richardson. No injuries were reported. One pet died in the fire. Three families were displaced, and the cause of the fire is under investigation. Believers Chapel in Olean provided support and shelter for the families.
Buffalo’s Lake Effect Snow Machine Not Done Anytime Soon
Snow is one of those things that are essentially synonymous with Buffalo. If you travel around the country and tell people you're from the 716, you can all but guarantee they say something like "how do you guys deal with all of that snow?" Which of course is often a valid question, considering that we live in one of the snowiest cities in America.
wnynewsnow.com
Gas Prices Have Surged 40 Cents In A Month
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — If prices at the pump seem to be on the rise, you’re right. AAA says the national average for regular gas has jumped to $3.50 a gallon. That’s a 12-cent increase from last week and a 40-cent increase over the last month and more than nine-percent since the end of last year.
Security guard shot overnight at downtown Buffalo club
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A security guard is listed in stable condition after he was shot overnight at a downtown Buffalo club. The security guard, a 36-year-old man, was shot shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday while on duty for Club Marcella in parking lot on Michigan Avenue. He was taken...
wnynewsnow.com
Fundraiser Launched Following Tragic Wrong-Way Crash
ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) – A fundraiser has been launched to help raise money for a Jamestown couple following a tragic wrong-way vehicle collision on I-86 over the weekend. Todd and Sandra Town were traveling on Interstate-86 just past exit 12 in Jamestown around 6 p.m. Saturday when...
Drag Brunch tradition alive and well in Buffalo
It's a celebration of good food and good fun at Buffalo's original Drag Brunch. This event happens once a month at Tappo Pizza on Chandler Street, but it's been an ongoing tradition for 6 years now.
Three Of America’s Best Fish Fries Are In New York
Fish Fry season is almost upon us and the good news is that some of the best fish fires in the country are in our own backyard. In 2022, the website Mash.com put out a list of the best fish fires in the United States and three of the restaurants are here in the Empire state.
Man admits to fatal Cheektowaga parking lot stabbing
The Erie County District Attorney's office says the incident happened this past June.
wnynewsnow.com
Locally Loved Musician Passes Away
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A local musician who launched a fulltime career performing, has passed away. Florida resident Jackson Rohm, who is originally a native of Lakewood, passed away this week. The accomplished singer-songwriter released seven full-length albums during his time. He’s known locally not just for...
Two shootings at Buffalo locations Saturday night
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police were present at the intersection of Schreck and Olympic Avenues, as well as on Michigan Avenue, overnight Saturday into Sunday. The first presence was in response to an overnight shooting incident that, per BPD, took place at Sweets Lounge on Schreck Avenue just after 2 a.m. Officers reportedly responded […]
Security guard shot outside Club Marcella in Buffalo
The Buffalo Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting incident outside Club Marcella
wellsvillesun.com
Fugitive from Pennsylvania nabbed in Ellicottville
A Friendship NY man who has been on the lamb for involuntary manslaughter charges is now in custody. Cattaraugus County Sheriff Tim Whitcomb announced the arrest of Christian R. Brewster, 25, of Friendship on Route 242 in Ellicotville NY. Brewster was wanted by the Bethlehem City, PA Police Department. He...
erienewsnow.com
Second Victim Dies In Wrong-Way I-86 Crash Near Jamestown
ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) — Police have identified the victims killed in a wrong-way crash on I-86. The crash happened in the westbound lane of I-86 between exit 12 Jamestown and exit 11 Strunk Road around 6 p.m. Saturday. New York State Police say a preliminary investigation found...
BPD seeking public’s help in finding Buffalo teen
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 15-year-old Zhaire Wilson. Wilson is described as 5-foot-8, approximately 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, royal blue pants and black Crocs. Wilson’s last known location was in the area […]
Woman shot in Buffalo overnight
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a woman was injured after a shooting overnight. Just after 2 a.m., officers were called to the Sweets Lounge on Schreck Avenue on reports of a fight. When police arrived at the scene they found a 49-year-old woman that had been...
Comments / 0