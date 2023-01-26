Read full article on original website
Winter weather advisory near Houston | Significant ice in Central and North Texas
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Many parts of Texas, including San Antonio, Austin and Dallas, are under a winter storm warning as significant ice accumulation could make for very dangerous driving conditions and closed roads. Greater Houston will be spared from the ice, but some very light freezing rain is possible...
Southeast Texas resident $1 million richer after claiming scratch ticket prize from Texas Lottery
LA PORTE, Texas (KIAH) — It may not be Mega Millions, but winning $1 million is no small jackpot and in La Porte, a resident is a big winner today. That resident who elected to remain anonymous has claimed a top prize from winning a scratch ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword. The ticket was purchased at Stripes Store 40626H, located at 100 W. Nolana Loop, in Pharr.
Houston-area resident, golf’s oldest living major winner turns 100
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A year after winning The Masters and the PGA Championship in 1956, Jack Burke co-founded Champions Golf Club, just northwest of Houston. The club was the site of his 100th birthday party on Sunday, where hundreds of people celebrated the world’s oldest living golf major tournament champion.
Emergency kit every car should have this winter according to AAA Texas
HOUSTON (KIAH) We don’t always see the harsh side of winter in Houston, like snow and ice, but winter weather could still impact your vehicle. With ice expected in parts of Texas, AAA Texas is advising everyone to make sure vehicles are prepared for any winter weather hazards. Winter...
Man found dead in north Houston apartment, deputies say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Authorities are still investigating a shooting in north Harris County that left a man dead Tuesday morning. It happened around 1 a.m. at the La Monterra Apartments at 310 Parramatta Lane near Trevor Way, just north of Houston. According to authorities, a man had gunshot wounds...
HPD investigates shooting at north Houston gas station, one person sent to hospital
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a shooting in north Houston that sent one person to the hospital. Details are limited right now but police said the shooting happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning near the Valero gas station on 4401 Airline Drive. The victim was taken to Memorial...
DPS, HPD conduct drug bust on possible meth, fentanyl lab in northwest Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Authorities are investigating a possible drug lab that agents found hundreds of pills that they believe is meth and fentanyl. Texas Department of Public Safety agents along with Houston police officers conducted a bust at a business garage located at the 10100 block of Sussex Lane near Gessner Road in the Carverdale area of northwest Houston.
Property tax relief available to tornado victims
HOUSTON (KIAH) — The tornado damage to hundreds of Harris County homes and businesses could actually lead to savings for their owners on their property tax bills. State lawmakers created Temporary Disaster Exemptions after Hurricane Harvey caused widespread devastation. Since then, they’ve been utilized a few times in several...
Man killed in fatal auto ped in Jersey Village, HCSO says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead Monday morning after he was struck by a car near Jersey Village. It happened around 11 p.m. Sunday night at the 7800 block of the West Sam Houston Parkway North. Harris County Sheriff’s deputies say the man was walking in the middle...
Woman, current and ex-boyfriend hospitalized after domestic fight in north Houston, sheriff says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two men and a woman are fine after a domestic fight sparked a shooting and stabbing incident in north Harris County. It happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday night at the 1700 block of Strawn Road in Magnolia Gardens, near Aldine. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed...
Galveston police chief placed on leave after botched SWAT raid
GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) — Galveston’s police chief is on a 10-day administrative leave as the city investigates a SWAT search that wrecked the wrong house for the wrong suspect. Doug Balli has been the chief of Galveston police since March of 2022. He has 26 years of experience...
Man arrested for Jan. 9 deadly shooting in Third Ward
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is in jail, charged in the Jan. 9 fatal shooting of a man and wounding another in Houston’s Third Ward. Joshua Toliver, 30, is charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a weapon. The shooting happened...
Man arrested for double shooting that left girlfriend dead at south Houston motel
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man has been arrested for killing a woman and injuring another at a south Houston motel last week. Christopher George Edwards, 52, was charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon after last Monday night’s shooting at the Cushingberry Motel at 4510 Idaho Street near Cullen Boulevard around 10:30 p.m.
Teen wounded in shooting of car that was hit 11 times, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A teenager is recovering Monday morning after the car he was travelling in was shot 11 times. Police say the 17-year-old was taken to Houston Fire Station 35 around 3 a.m. Monday morning with a gunshot wound. It was reported the juvenile was in the car...
HPD seeking help to find stolen truck after fatal shooting
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man and a vehicle taken following the fatal shooting. The victim was found at 1713 West T.C. Jester Boulevard about 8:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27. The vehicle is a 2022 white Dodge Ram pickup truck with Oregon license plates 915NLP.
DA: Man gets 35 years for killing friend after smoking meth
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was sentenced to 35 years in prison this week after he was convicted of murder for shooting a friend after smoking methamphetamine, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced. Sean Strout, 36, of Houston, was convicted of murder after four days of trial for...
Prairie View A&M beats Texas Southern in double OT
HOUSTON (AP) — Hegel Augustin scored 21 points as Prairie View A&M beat Texas Southern 89-74 in double overtime on Saturday. Augustin added seven rebounds for the Panthers (8-14, 4-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Tekorian Smith scored 17 points and Ricky Nelson had 15 points and three steals. Davon Barnes...
HPD searching for suspect who shot, killed man over a woman
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Charges have been filed against a suspect wanted in a deadly shooting off Little York, but that suspect is still not in police custody as of Tuesday morning. Oziel Ousbaldo Gonzalez, 46, is now charged with murder in connection to a shooting at a game room...
