Read full article on original website
Related
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Alabama offers the younger brother of former Heisman winner Jameis Winston
Alabama almost landed a commitment from former Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston, but the product of Hueytown High School found it in his best interest to play for Florida State. The Tide extended an early offer to Jonah Winston. He is the younger brother of Jameis and is a 2026...
Yardbarker
Report: Texans Will Do “Everything They Can” To Acquire No. 1 Overall Pick
The NFL draft is fast approaching and as always there is no shortage of intrigue. While most of the season, it looked like the Houston Texans would have the no. 1 overall pick, the Chicago Bears will be on the clock first. This leaves a conundrum for Houston. Do they stay where they are and hope they get their guy? Or do they move up one spot to make it a guarantee? Draft analyst Todd McShay thinks it will be the latter.
Video: Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Message For Joe Burrow Is Going Viral
Patrick Mahomes is done hearing about all this "Burrowhead" talk. During his postgame interview on Sunday night, Mahomes took a shot at Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The Chiefs quarterback made it clear it's called Arrowhead Stadium. “We showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not ...
Jalen Hurts appears to make rare appearance with girlfriend at NFC Championship
Jalen Hurts isn’t just breaking the hearts of 49ers fans. The 24-year-old Eagles quarterback has the internet buzzing after he appeared to debut his girlfriend after defeating the Niners in the NFC Championship game on Sunday. Hurts is dating Bryonna “Bry” Burrows, according to multiple reports, which say the pair met while at Alabama — before the quarterback transferred to Oklahoma and finished his college career with the Sooners. They reportedly have been in an on-and-off relationship since 2016. Burrows graduated from Alabama in 2017 with a degree in political science, and went on to earn her MBA at the school,...
atozsports.com
Alabama HC Nick Saban just proved he’s a huge hypocrite
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban proved this week that he’s a hypocrite. During an appearance on Thursday at the Alabama Football Coaches Association (ALFCA) convention in Montgomery, Saban reportedly explained how he turned away a couple of players over lucrative NIL requests. Here’s what Saban said, according...
Ndamukong Suh has great reason for wanting to win another Super Bowl
Nadmukong Suh already has one Super Bowl ring from when he helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win a title three years ago, but the Philadelphia Eagles star has an excellent reason for wanting another. Suh and his wife, Katya, have twin boys who will turn 2 years old in March. The five-time Pro Bowl defensive... The post Ndamukong Suh has great reason for wanting to win another Super Bowl appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sean Payton lands head coach job
The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Big name emerges as Alabama offensive coordinator candidate
Several names are under consideration for the open Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator job. One big name emerged as an interview candidate on Monday. According to reports, the Tide will interview Washington Huskies, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. The Huskies had the No. 2 offense in the country in 2022, averaging 516.2 yards per game. The Read more... The post Big name emerges as Alabama offensive coordinator candidate appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LOOK: NFL legacy Jerome Bettis Jr. visits Alabama on Junior Day
Over the weekend Alabama hosted its annual Junior Day on campus as recruits from the class of 2025 flocked to Tuscaloosa. One such visitor was the son of an NFL legend and Hall of Fame member. According to multiple reports, Jerome Bettis Jr., the son of the former Pittsburgh Steeler...
Essence
Nicole Lynn Becomes First Black Woman Agent To Represent A Player (Jalen Hurts) In The Super Bowl
Lynn is a part of Hurts' all-female management team, the first of its kind in the league. What started from an Instagram DM has led Nicole Lynn to shattering glass ceilings as the first Black woman agent to represent an NFL player in the Super Bowl. After following Hurts’ collegiate...
Steve Wilks Could Be On Verge Of Landing Prominent Job
Former Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks earned himself some coaching consideration with his performance in 2022. The 49ers have reportedly requested permission to meet with Wilks for their likely soon-to-be vacant defensive coordinator position, per NFL Network insider Mike ...
Cowboys star Micah Parsons shares jaw-dropping reaction to Kayvon Thibodeaux’s 49ers trash talk
Dallas Cowboys defensive star Micah Parsons couldn’t believe what just New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux said about the San Francisco 49ers. With the 49ers getting blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game early on, Thibodeaux couldn’t help but talk trash to the San Francisco franchise, saying that they “might be better” than the Niners considering how the game was going.
FSU offers 5-star, No. 1 overall LB Sammy Brown
Florida State offered Jefferson (Ga.) junior five-star linebacker Sammy Brown on Monday. Brown mentioned FSU head coach Mike Norvell as well as assistant linebackers coach Antonio Rodriguez when sharing news of the offer. FSU is one of his nearly 30 offers. The 6-foot-2.5, 225-pound linebacker is ranked as the No....
NFL World Reacts To Eric Bieniemy Announcement
Despite being a head coaching candidate in almost every coaching cycle for five years, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy did not get any requests for head coaching interviews this cycle. An interesting new report could explain the reason. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, ...
DeVonta Smith’s heartfelt message to Jalen Hurts after reaching Super Bowl 57
After watching the Cincinnati Bengals make the Super Bowl 56 last season, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts felt compelled to call wide receiver DeVonta Smith, to paint a vision of what they could be as a team going forward. “Man, that could be us. We’re going to get there,” Smith...
hotnewhiphop.com
Michael B. Jordan Gives His Super Bowl Prediction
Michael B. Jordan gave his prediction while on “First Take.”. In two weeks from now, the Super Bowl will be played out in Arizona. This is going to be a fantastic game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Overall, these were the two best teams in the league all season, and they deserve this spot.
Sophomore Jacob Wilkins, son of Dominique Wilkins, lands a pair of SEC offers
There is a current trend of talented high school prospects with NBA bloodlines and Jacob Wilkins is another name to monitor on the national scale. The 6-foot-7 sophomore small forward from Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview, Wilkins is the son of former nine-time NBA All-Star Dominique Wilkins. Last week, Wilkins earned his...
Georgia better hope Duce Robinson doesn’t delay Signing Day decision
Georgia appears in the lead for five-star tight end Duce Robinson but if he delays his signing as rumored, the Bulldogs could be in danger of losing out. Most of the top players in college football have already signed during the window or committed with National Signing Day approaching. Duce Robinson is an exception.
Current Alabama Assistant 'Viable Candidate' For Coordinator Role
Alabama football is currently looking for an offensive and defensive coordinator following the departures of Bill O'Brien and Pete Golding. While former Alabama DC and Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt has been the most talked-about name for the defensive coordinator position, a new report ...
The Game Haus
Cincinnati, OH
7K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!https://thegamehaus.com/
Comments / 0