Florida State

Man Sentenced with Brother After Hate Crime Attack on Black Shopper, Told Deputies ‘If We Don’t Do Anything About Them, They Will Take Over the World’

By Alberto Luperon
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 5 days ago
Comments

Erick William
5d ago

How much you want to bet they are trump lovers. Not all trump supporters are racist but all the racist I know are trump supporters, Why us that.

Reply(88)
299
muckraker_bob
5d ago

The nice thing about ignorance and bigotry is that if you look for it even briefly you will see that it was made in an unlimited supply. Some things can only be restrained - not cured. Which is why we invented prisons. If I were the judge I would have given this pair sentences that were five times as long. And made them apologize to their victim in public. Or that sentence would be doubled.

Reply(34)
119
KeepTheFaith
5d ago

What complete idiots. Let them get taught about loving your neighbor as yourself in prison it's a whole different lesson they'll regret

Reply
111
