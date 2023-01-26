ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

13News Now

The end of an era: Military Circle Mall closes permanently

NORFOLK, Va. — It's the end of an era: Norfolk’s Military Circle Mall is closing its doors for the last time on Tuesday. The iconic Norfolk staple is shutting down after more than 50 years. Norfolk city leaders are still in talks with developers about what's next for the space once crews demolish the decades-old building.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

VBPD officer shares special day of adventures with 'Otti the otter'

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach School Resource Officer Tyshon McNeil had a special guest ride along with him during one of his shifts last week. "Meet Otti - a beloved stuffed otter belonging to a Windsor Oaks Elementary School student. Otti spent a full day with Officer McNeil, visiting several [schools], learning about safe driving in School Zones, and much more," a Facebook post from the Virginia Beach Police Department said.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Hampton police chief discusses recent string of violence

HAMPTON, Va. — After several weekend shootings, Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot discussed "recent issues" law enforcement is dealing with in the city Tuesday afternoon. Over the weekend, there were four shootings in less than 18 hours. The string of violence left three people hurt and one dead. But...
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Virginia Zoo announces passing of Masai giraffe, Billy

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Zoo announced Sunday that one of its Masai giraffes, Billy, passed away due to age-related health problems. In a Facebook post, the zoo said Billy received careful monitoring and thorough medical attention from his keepers and veterinary staff in his final months. He died via euthanasia following a declining quality of life.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Man, pregnant woman dead in Hampton shooting, police chief says

HAMPTON, Va. — A man, a woman, and her unborn child are all dead following a shooting in Hampton on Monday night, Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot confirmed. The Hampton Police Division said officers were called to Salisbury Way around 9:43 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the pair outside, both suffering from gunshot wounds.
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Two men hurt in overnight shooting in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two men are recovering after a shooting overnight in Suffolk. The Suffolk Police Department said around 12:30 a.m. Monday, officers found two men shot less than a mile away from each other. Investigators say the shooting happened on Charles Street, near West Washington Street, but a second victim was found on Bute Street.
SUFFOLK, VA
13News Now

Currituck County manhunt ends, suspect in custody

GRANDY, N.C. — A manhunt for an armed suspect has ended in Currituck County, with the suspect being taken into custody Tuesday morning, the Currituck County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies first alerted residents in the area of Aydlett Road and Macedonia Church Road on Monday afternoon for a suspect...
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
13News Now

"Sick and disgusted" | Hampton police chief responds to deadly police beating in Memphis

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police Division Chief Mark Talbot officially weighed in on the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of police officers in Memphis. Sunday, dozens rallied outside of Hampton City Hall to speak out against the the now-viral videos of a January arrest, in which five Black police officers in Memphis beat Nichols following a traffic stop.
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Norfolk, VA
Community Policy