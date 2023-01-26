Read full article on original website
'Why didn't Spirit of Norfolk have a fire suppression system?' Coast Guard investigator asks during hearings on engine fire onboard the yacht
NORFOLK, Va. — Why didn't Spirit of Norfolk have a fire detection or suppression system on board? That's the question Coast Guard investigators asked during Monday's hearing into what caused a fire onboard the pleasure cruise. More than 100 people were on board the yacht when the fire broke...
'We will never stop searching for him' | The online search for Codi Bigsby
HAMPTON, Va. — The disappearance of 4-year-old Codi Bigsby is a mystery looming over Hampton Roads and the rest of the country. The boy's father, Cory Bigsby, reported Codi missing on Jan. 31, 2021. Hampton police said Cory claimed he last saw his son around 2 a.m., but the boy had disappeared by 9 a.m.
No one hurt but residents displaced following Virginia Beach house fire
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A house fire is under investigation in Virginia Beach, the fire department said. Crews were called out to the 500 block of Longfellow Avenue around 6:15 p.m. Monday, which is in the Aragona Village section of the city. Arriving firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the residence, and fire began showing through the roof shortly afterward.
Person killed by gunfire in Virginia Beach barricade situation, police say
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A person died by gunfire after barricading themselves inside a home in Virginia Beach Monday night, police said. The Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) said officers responded to the 1900 block of Decathlon Drive around 9:30 p.m. after someone reported a barricade situation. The person...
The end of an era: Military Circle Mall closes permanently
NORFOLK, Va. — It's the end of an era: Norfolk’s Military Circle Mall is closing its doors for the last time on Tuesday. The iconic Norfolk staple is shutting down after more than 50 years. Norfolk city leaders are still in talks with developers about what's next for the space once crews demolish the decades-old building.
VSP: Man dead after crashing into guardrail, overpass in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a vehicle crash that left a man dead Monday morning. According to a spokesperson, the crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. on the westbound lanes of Interstate 264 at the I-64 interchange underpass. An initial investigation revealed that the driver of...
Virginia Beach middle school teacher accused of making threat out on bond
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach teacher is out on bond after he allegedly threatened to shoot up a school. Virginia Beach police officers arrested Corporate Landing Middle School teacher John Dupont on January 26 after school staff told investigators he said, "I'm going to shoot up the school," but added that he didn't have a gun.
VBPD officer shares special day of adventures with 'Otti the otter'
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach School Resource Officer Tyshon McNeil had a special guest ride along with him during one of his shifts last week. "Meet Otti - a beloved stuffed otter belonging to a Windsor Oaks Elementary School student. Otti spent a full day with Officer McNeil, visiting several [schools], learning about safe driving in School Zones, and much more," a Facebook post from the Virginia Beach Police Department said.
3 men shot on Roanoke Avenue in Newport News, police say
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Three people are hurt after a shooting in Newport News Sunday night. According to Newport News Police, the shooting happened around 8:25 p.m. in the 3000 block of Roanoke Avenue. When officers arrived, they found two injured men. Police said one of the victim's injuries...
Hampton police chief discusses recent string of violence
HAMPTON, Va. — After several weekend shootings, Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot discussed "recent issues" law enforcement is dealing with in the city Tuesday afternoon. Over the weekend, there were four shootings in less than 18 hours. The string of violence left three people hurt and one dead. But...
Virginia Zoo announces passing of Masai giraffe, Billy
NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Zoo announced Sunday that one of its Masai giraffes, Billy, passed away due to age-related health problems. In a Facebook post, the zoo said Billy received careful monitoring and thorough medical attention from his keepers and veterinary staff in his final months. He died via euthanasia following a declining quality of life.
Man, pregnant woman dead in Hampton shooting, police chief says
HAMPTON, Va. — A man, a woman, and her unborn child are all dead following a shooting in Hampton on Monday night, Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot confirmed. The Hampton Police Division said officers were called to Salisbury Way around 9:43 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the pair outside, both suffering from gunshot wounds.
Two men hurt in overnight shooting in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. — Two men are recovering after a shooting overnight in Suffolk. The Suffolk Police Department said around 12:30 a.m. Monday, officers found two men shot less than a mile away from each other. Investigators say the shooting happened on Charles Street, near West Washington Street, but a second victim was found on Bute Street.
'It was a normal day' | Parents pleased with first day back at Richneck Elementary School
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — On January 6, police say a 6-year-old boy intentionally shot his teacher, 25-year-old Abby Zwerner. She is recovering at home after being shot in the chest. No one has been charged in the incident at this time. More than three weeks later, Richneck Elementary School...
Police in Hampton investigating 4th shooting in less than 18 hours
HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Hampton are investigating the fourth shooting incident in that city in less than 18 hours. According to a police spokesperson, they were contacted shortly before 7 p.m. reporting that a man had walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound. His injury was not believed to be life-threatening.
Currituck County manhunt ends, suspect in custody
GRANDY, N.C. — A manhunt for an armed suspect has ended in Currituck County, with the suspect being taken into custody Tuesday morning, the Currituck County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies first alerted residents in the area of Aydlett Road and Macedonia Church Road on Monday afternoon for a suspect...
Man seriously hurt after Newport News shooting, police say
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man was seriously hurt after a shooting in Newport News on Sunday night, police say. According to a spokesperson, the shooting happened around 10:18 p.m. near the intersection of 9th Street and Ivy Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been...
Tip line for Newport News Public School employees aims to create transparency
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — In the weeks following the shooting at Richneck Elementary School, Newport News Public School teachers and other employees have addressed the school board and administrators with concerns they say they've had for years. At the special school board meeting days after the shooting, teachers said...
Average gas price up 15 cents in parts of Hampton Roads
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The average price of gas is up 15.3 cents in just the past week for Virginia Beach residents, and prices could go even higher. "You just never know what prices are going to do, it depends a lot on the high demand we are currently seeing," said Ryan Adcock, with Hampton Roads AAA.
"Sick and disgusted" | Hampton police chief responds to deadly police beating in Memphis
HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police Division Chief Mark Talbot officially weighed in on the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of police officers in Memphis. Sunday, dozens rallied outside of Hampton City Hall to speak out against the the now-viral videos of a January arrest, in which five Black police officers in Memphis beat Nichols following a traffic stop.
