This year’s Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs win the AFC Championship to advance to the Super BowlTina HowellKansas City, MO
7 of the Creepiest Abandoned Places in KansasTravel MavenKansas State
Kansas City Royals Bring Back Cy Young Award WinnerOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Exploring Gardner Mountain in Lake TahoeTammy EminethGardner, KS
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Former Buffalo Bills RB LeSean McCoy rips Cincinnati Bengals’ Eli Apple
LeSean McCoy hasn’t donned a Buffalo Bills jersey since 2018, but it’s clear that the team’s red, white and blue still runs through his veins. McCoy, co-host of FS1′s SPEAK, recently joined the I AM ATHLETE podcast. During his time on the show, McCoy was asked about Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple.
Video: Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Message For Joe Burrow Is Going Viral
Patrick Mahomes is done hearing about all this "Burrowhead" talk. During his postgame interview on Sunday night, Mahomes took a shot at Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The Chiefs quarterback made it clear it's called Arrowhead Stadium. “We showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not ...
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach
Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
Sean Payton lands head coach job
The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach
DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. San Francisco 49ers: NFC Championship time, TV, live stream
The San Francisco 49ers visit the Philadelphia Eagles for the 2023 NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, January 29 (1/29/2023) at 3 p.m. ET. The game will air on FOX and FOX Deportes and can be streamed live on fuboTV (free trial), DirecTV Stream (free trial) and other live TV services.
BetMGM bonus code: Claim your first bet offer for Super Bowl 57
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. If you think you already have a good read on the Super Bowl 57 matchup, then make sure you sign up at BetMGM...
Caesars bonus code FULLSYR unlocks $1,250 plus more for Super Bowl 57
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Caesars is ready to invite new customers to their incredible welcome bonus, just in time for Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City...
FanDuel sports betting promo: New $3,000 No Sweat First Bet
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. New users have an unbelievable FanDuel sports betting promo opportunity available. This offer allows new users who sign up today, to bet up...
Super Bowl LVII gear: Where to buy Chiefs vs Eagles hats, shirts, more online
Super Bowl 57 will be a titanic clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, and it all goes down on Sunday, February 12 (2/12/2023), which gives fans time to gear up for the big game. Fanatics.com has just dropped a fresh collection of Super Bowl LVII gear, featuring...
How to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs: AFC Championship time, TV, live stream
The Cincinnati Bengals visit the Kansas City Chiefs for the 2023 AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday, January 29 (1/29/2023) at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS and can be streamed live on fuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial) and other live TV services.
FanDuel NY promo code: New users can get a $3,000 bonus today
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. FanDuel Sportsbook is celebrating Super Bowl LVII in fine style by offering new customers a welcome bonus worth a mammoth $3,000!. This takes...
When is Super Bowl 57? Date, time, TV channel, how to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Super Bowl LVII features a clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, February 12 (2/12/2023) at 6:30 p.m. ET. The biggest football game of the year will be broadcast nationwide on FOX, and can be streamed live on fuboTV...
Caesars promo for NY: Claim up to $1,250 on Caesars with code FULLSYR
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Sports betting has taken New York by storm, and everyone is asking the same questions such as ‘where can I sign up’? Well...
