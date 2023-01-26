A clear but cold December day greeted us as we entered the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge near Cambridge, MD. We had just passed through the gate when dozens of northern shovelers appeared in the first pond. Our friend from Kentucky, who had joined us for the outing, was delighted. My wife, Pat, and I had seen such flocks often over the years, but we were just as thrilled as our friend.

CAMBRIDGE, MD ・ 23 HOURS AGO