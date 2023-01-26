Read full article on original website
WBOC
The Final Nail May Not Be in the Coffin For a Sports Complex in Worcester County
OCEAN CITY, Md. -- Town officials will potentially take another look at the Maryland Stadium Authority's feasibility study. The mayor and council will be presented with the option to do so at a work session on Tuesday, January 31st. The push to revisit the study, after it was rejected by...
Ocean City Today
Ocean City Margaritaville developer dies in heli-skiing incident
A Margaritaville resort planned for downtown Ocean City is still on, but experienced a major loss last week when the point person for the development company working on the project died unexpectedly. According to various national news reports, Tim Kinsley, 57, and his brother, Jon Kinsley, 59, were killed in...
getawaycouple.com
Check Out This Western Town on the East Coast
You can get a taste of the Old West by heading to the East Coast. We’re talking about Frontier Town in Ocean City, Md., which has been a popular vacation spot for decades. There are all kinds of activities here for the family, indoors and out, and more than 600 campsites. That helps to explain why this resort community has a small-town flavor at times but becomes a boomtown every summer.
delawarepublic.org
Long-awaited Georgetown pallet shelter village welcomes first residents
Residents began moving into Georgetown’s new pallet shelter village Monday, setting in motion an experiment in transitional housing for people experiencing homelessness in Sussex County. The village was originally intended to open last fall, but a series of logistical challenges pushed the move-in date to January. A majority of...
Bay Journal
Cambridge cameo: Birders flock to rare snowy owl sighting
A clear but cold December day greeted us as we entered the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge near Cambridge, MD. We had just passed through the gate when dozens of northern shovelers appeared in the first pond. Our friend from Kentucky, who had joined us for the outing, was delighted. My wife, Pat, and I had seen such flocks often over the years, but we were just as thrilled as our friend.
kentuckytoday.com
Big dreams: Painter decides to buy aging Maryland lighthouse
BALTIMORE (AP) — To call it a fixer-upper would be generous. There’s no running water, no heat, no electricity. Once one gets past the romance of buying a historic Chesapeake Bay lighthouse, there’s lead paint, asbestos and toxic benzene. Vandals broke down the door and seabirds died inside. Oh, it sits in about 18-feet of water within a U.S. Navy testing site called a “danger zone.”
foxbaltimore.com
Bed, Bath & Beyond closing 3 stores in Maryland among 90 closings nationwide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Home merchandise retailer Bed, Bath & Beyond will be closing 87 stores nationwide, including three stores in Maryland. The chain is apparently close to bankruptcy. Ultimately, the brand intends to close 150 stores.
WBOC
Watermen Hope New DNR Secretary Will Support Seafood Industry
EASTON, Md. - Maryland's new Department of Natural Resources Secretary, Josh Kurtz has been appointed by Governor Wes Moore amid concerns from Eastern Shore watermen. Kurtz, who previously served as CEO of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, has been the subject of much discussion since his appointment was announced. The Chesapeake...
Cape Gazette
Six solar fields await Sussex council action
Solar farms are rapidly becoming another cash crop for Sussex County farmers. Over the past two years, three solar projects have been approved, another six are pending a decision by Sussex County Council and another was introduced during council's Jan. 20 meeting. All of the projects are located on farmland.
justshortofcrazy.com
Explore the Ghostly Past of These 13 Haunted Places i n Maryland
Are you ready for a spine-tingling adventure? Look no further than the haunted places in Maryland!. From the “Not So Spooky Ghost Tours” in Allegany County to the haunted homes and graveyards in Caroline County, there’s plenty of paranormal activity to discover. Take a walk through the...
Ocean City Today
Kinsley brothers.jpeg
Ocean City Margaritaville developer dies in heli-skiing incident. A Margaritaville resort planned for downtown Ocean City is still on, but experienced a major loss last week stemming from an unexpected and tragic death.
Fast-growing discount grocery store chain opening new location in Delaware
A well-known and rapidly expanding grocery store chain is opening another new location in Delaware. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, the popular discount grocer Aldi will be celebrating the grand opening events for its newest Delaware supermarket location in Milford, according to the company's website.
The Dispatch
Probe Results In 76 Pounds Of Pot, Edibles, Shrooms, Cash, Four Guns
WEST OCEAN CITY — Two local men have been charged with various drug and weapons charges following a Worcester County Sheriff’s Office investigation late last year in West Ocean City. During the month of December, members of the Worcester County Criminal Enforcement Team concluded a significant controlled dangerous...
Ocean City Police still searching for missing woman
OCEAN CITY, MD – The Ocean City Police Department has renewed calls for the community to assist in locating a woman reported missing. The Ocean City Police Department’s Detective Bureau is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Rachael Smith, 35, of Ocean City. Smith is approximately 5’2″, 110 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. Smith may be in the Atlantic City or Bucks County, Pennsylvania area. Anyone with information can contact (609) 525-9128. The post Ocean City Police still searching for missing woman appeared first on Shore News Network.
Cape Gazette
Aidan Gause elected chief of Lewes FD
The new chief of the Lewes Fire Department knows a little something about rendering aid. The word is not only the first three letters of his name, but also a calling for Aidan Gause. Recently elected by his fellow members to lead the department, Gause applied to become a member...
Cape Gazette
Beebe names Ashley Foster chief people officer, senior VP
After a national search, Beebe Healthcare announced the appointment of Ashley Foster, MBA, as senior vice president and chief people officer, effective Monday, Feb. 27. In her role, Foster will provide strategic leadership for Beebe’s human resources and organizational development departments, which serve more than 3,000 team members in care sites across Sussex County. Serving as a strategic and operational leader, Foster will align the organization’s human capital with broader system goals through assessing and redefining human resource strategies and practices that focus on excelling employee engagement, talent acquisition, technology enhancement, organizational development and continued integration of human resources across the health system.
WMDT.com
Fire and Ice Festival in Ocean View helps raise money for Beebe Hospital
OCEAN VIEW, Del. Over 25 thousand visitors flocking to ocean view for the fire and ice Festival put on by the Bethany Fenwick Chamber of Commerce. The event saw ice sculptures, live music, food trucks, and a Biergarten, raising money for the Beebee Hospital Emergency Unit in Millville. Organizers say...
chestertownspy.org
Design with Jenn Martella: Searching for Sears, Roebuck Houses on the Eastern Shore
After the end of World War I, America became the world’s greatest economic power. The dam of pent-up consumer buying during the war years burst and riding the wave of economic prosperity was Sears, Roebuck and Co., “The World’s Greatest Store”. Whatever product consumers wanted for their homes, Sears, Roebuck’s goal was to provide it, including for a short time, automobiles! Since Sears provided products for the home, their natural next step was to provide customers with prefabricated homes. Sears, Roebuck offered plans and materials to complete a home from designs included in five series from 1908 to 1940 that totaled 447 house plans.
WBOC
We Take A Trip To The Newly Renovated Packing House In Cambridge
A collaborative culinary and professional workspace that promotes innovation and flexibility. That's what you'll find at the newly renovated Packing House in Cambridge.
WBOC
Most Wanted Monday – January 30, 2023
We've been low on captures lately, and the Wicomico County sheriff's office needs your help identifying some fugitives. Captain Tim Robinson joins us with another batch of baddies.
