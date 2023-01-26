Atlantic General Hospital hospital officials are investigating the cause and severity of a cybersecurity attack that has taken over the network over the last few days. “Atlantic General Hospital is experiencing a ransomware event within our network,” Toni Keiser, the hospital’s vice president of public relations, said in an email Monday afternoon. “We are working diligently to investigate the source of this disruption, confirm its impact on our systems, and to restore full functionality to our systems as soon as possible. The incident has caused network outage issues with limited patient interruption.”

