After Tyre Nichols' Death, NYPD Units Are Being InvestigatedAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
3 fire employees have been fired, and 2 additional Memphis cops have been placed on leave, according to officials.Malek SherifMemphis, NY
Unleash Your Inner Foodie: The Yelp Guide to the Top Taco Tuesdays in Syracuse, NYJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Following the murder of Tyre Nichols, protesters around the US condemn police violence.Sherif SaadMemphis, NY
Elijah Moore from Cardinal Hayes in the Bronx Commits to SyracuseAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITSyracuse, NY
Syracuse football 2023 schedule: Will this be a good November for the Orange? (analysis)
Syracuse, N.Y. — This might be the year Syracuse football finally breaks its recent November slump. The order for the full 2023 schedule was released by the ACC on Monday night, and the final four games of the season are favorable for SU. Kickoff times and broadcast information will be announced closer to the season, typically two weeks before each game.
Syracuse freshman Chris Bell endured a quick hook and a long benching: ‘It’s hard, but it’s basketball’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Chris Bell was taking a seat on the Syracuse bench, while the Dome faithful were still standing and clapping. Syracuse’s game against Virginia was just 14 seconds old when Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, upset over a turnover by Bell, summoned the freshman to the bench.
Benny Williams was out of Monday’s Virginia game for ‘personal’ reasons
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Benny Williams did not play in Monday night’s game against Virginia for “personal” reasons, Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim said. Boeheim said Williams will be back at practice Wednesday. The Orange will take Tuesday off from practice as its usual NCAA mandated time off. SU next plays on Saturday at Boston College.
Syracuse AD reveals new football opponent for 2024, says future schedules full of ‘opportunity’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football now has its opponents set through the 2026 season after athletic director John Wildhack told syracuse.com the 2024 nonconference slate has been finalized. The Orange will face Ohio, Army, Holy Cross and Connecticut in 2024.
Syracuse basketball: Recruit Marcus Adams to announce Top 5 after official visit to SU
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Marcus Adams Jr., a 6-foot-8 high school recruit; and Cory DeSanti, his AAU coach, had a lot to talk about on their return flights to California after spending the previous two days on an official visit to the SU campus. After making a connecting flight in...
Syracuse basketball box score vs. No. 6 Virginia
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 67-62 loss to No. 6 Virginia on Monday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_UVA_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Syracuse can’t...
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance vs. Virginia
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team after its 67-62 loss to No. 6 Virginia on Monday night in the JMA Wireless Dome? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? What’s your overall grade?. If you’re having trouble seeing the polls...
New girls basketball state poll: 2 new Section III teams join rankings
Syracuse, N.Y. — Two new Section III girls basketball teams made an appearance in this week’s New York State Sportswriters Association poll. Auburn (No. 28 in Class AA) and Westhill (No. 24 in B) join the poll after being unranked.
Benny Williams is not in JMA Wireless Dome for Syracuse’s basketball game vs. Virginia
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Sophomore forward Benny Williams is not in the JMA Wireless Dome Monday night and will not be here when Syracuse plays Virginia at 7 p.m. It’s unclear why Williams is not at the game. Williams has played in every SU game but one thus far this...
Syracuse’s home game against Pitt is being moved to Yankee Stadium: ‘It’s a unique opportunity’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football doesn’t need a bowl berth to get back to New York City next season. SU’s scheduled home game against Pittsburgh has been flexed to Yankee Stadium to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the first college football game hosted at the iconic venue.
Syracuse once again fails to punch up in losing to Virginia Tech (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — It seemed that whatever could go wrong, did go wrong for the Syracuse University men’s basketball team in a 85-70 loss to Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia on Saturday night. The Hokies proved it all night on the Orange.
Details emerge in Armory Square arrest that injured woman (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 31)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. SyraQs: World War II vet, 100, spent half his life raising money for fellow vets: Henry Sienkiewicz has lived all 100 years of his life in Syracuse. He served his country as a bombardier in World War II, his city as a firefighter for 30 years, and his heritage by serving in the Polish Legion of American Veterans. In 1957 he was awarded a medal for bravery for rescuing a man from the second floor of a burning house, and for more than 50 years he sold poppies outside of supermarkets to raise money for veterans. Sienkiewicz recently spoke with us about the inspiring birthday greetings he got from the local elementary school, the dangerous bombing runs he made in the war, and whether he ever thought he’d live to be 100 years old. (N. Scott Trimble photo)
One day after leading Eagles to Super Bowl, QB Jalen Hurts will watch Syracuse-UVA basketball
Syracuse, N.Y. -- One day after leading the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl, quarterback Jalen Hurts will watch Syracuse face the Virginia men’s basketball team in the JMA Dome on Monday night. Hurts will be the latest guest of billionaire Adam Weitsman, the owner and CEO of Upstate...
HS roundup: Auburn boys bowlers win, snap three-way first-place tie
It’s been a three-team race for first place nearly all season in the Empire Division of Salt City Athletic Conference boys bowling league. Auburn, East Syracuse Minoa and Central Square all held 14-2 records on Monday. The Maroons broke that tie with a 5-2 victory over Cortland. East Syracuse...
New Hartford bowler rolls second 300 game of season (video)
New Hartford bowler Ray Cyr rolled his second perfect 300 game of the season in the Spartans’ 11-0 victory over Utica Proctor on Monday. Cyr finished with a 773 series that included games of 237, 236 and 300.
Syracuse high school makes waves nationally for suspending Pledge of Allegiance in 1993
A Syracuse high school principal’s decision to suspend the daily Pledge of Allegiance in January, 1993 stirred up controversy nationwide. Henninger High School principal Peter Kavanagh decided to temporarily suspend the pledge from the morning announcements for four days after students came back from their holiday break.
Another milestone for Bishop Ludden’s Amarah Streiff: 2,000 career points
The legacy of Bishop Ludden girls basketball player Amarah Streiff continued to grow on Monday when the senior became the 13th player in Section III history to exceed the 2,000-point plateau.
HS girls volleyball: Chittenango records 98 digs in win over CBA (64 photos)
After dropping two of their last three matches, the Chittenango girls volleyball team came roaring back with a 3-1 victory over host Christian Brothers Academy on Monday.
Family of CNY student who died sparks change; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 30)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 30; Low: 20. Another cold day; some snow. See the 5-day forecast. A big chill in Skaneateles: The Skaneateles Polar Bear Club brought back its Polar Plunge on Saturday at Clift Park after a two-year hiatus. Over 145 people plunged into the chilly waters of Skaneateles Lake, representing nonprofit groups, school teams and local businesses. Many wore matching costumes. One group ran into the lake wearing toilet plungers as hats. Plunge participant fees benefit the Skaneateles Fire Department, Skaneateles Education Foundation and Skaneateles Ambulance Volunteer Emergency Services. See more photos. (Katrina Tulloch photo)
Syracuse marketing firm lays off 64; president cites business strategy change
Syracuse, N.Y. — A fast-growing digital marketing firm in Syracuse laid off 64 employees last week in what it described as a “strategic business decision.”. The layoffs from Terakeet’s outreach team include 25 employees in Syracuse, with the rest employees who work remotely from locations throughout the country.
