On The Graham Norton Show, Sarah Michelle Gellar (Wolf Pack) revealed one Buffy the Vampire Slayer fact she doesn't need to be reminded of... Heading into this week's premiere of Paramount+, writer & executive producer Jeff Davis (Teen Wolf) and series star & executive producer Sarah Michelle Gellar's Wolf Pack, Gellar has been making the rounds to support the streaming series. And to absolutely no one's surprise (as you know by now if you've been following our coverage), Gellar has also been fielding a ton of Buffy the Vampire Slayer questions on a wide range of topics. For this go-around, things are a lot more light-hearted as Gellar explains that she quite enjoys discussing "Buffy" and what the show meant to so many over the course of its run and even through until today. But when it comes to being constantly reminded of just how long it's been since the influential series was on our screens? Well, let's just say that she would be more than happy to drive a stake through the heart of that topic…

3 DAYS AGO