ComicBook

Adam Scott Confronts Boy Meets World Star Over "Traumatic" Event Happening on Set

Whether you're a celebrity or not, we've all had experiences that could easily be explained but, without answers, they haunt us forever, which is exactly what happened to Adam Scott in a guest-starring role on Boy Meets World nearly 30 years ago. While appearing on the Boy Meets Pod podcast, hosted by series stars Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, and Will Friedle, Scott finally got the chance to confront Strong about the "traumatic" experience of being denied a hug after filming wrapped on the season finale, an event which Strong had no recollection of, confirming it was nothing more than an awkward social encounter.
bleedingcool.com

Sarah Michelle Gellar on One "Buffy" Reminder That She Doesn't Need

On The Graham Norton Show, Sarah Michelle Gellar (Wolf Pack) revealed one Buffy the Vampire Slayer fact she doesn't need to be reminded of... Heading into this week's premiere of Paramount+, writer & executive producer Jeff Davis (Teen Wolf) and series star & executive producer Sarah Michelle Gellar's Wolf Pack, Gellar has been making the rounds to support the streaming series. And to absolutely no one's surprise (as you know by now if you've been following our coverage), Gellar has also been fielding a ton of Buffy the Vampire Slayer questions on a wide range of topics. For this go-around, things are a lot more light-hearted as Gellar explains that she quite enjoys discussing "Buffy" and what the show meant to so many over the course of its run and even through until today. But when it comes to being constantly reminded of just how long it's been since the influential series was on our screens? Well, let's just say that she would be more than happy to drive a stake through the heart of that topic…
E! News

Law & Order: SVU Preview: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is in Serious Trouble After Getting Ambushed

Watch: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Exclusive Sneak Peek. Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal. After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.
soaphub.com

General Hospital Alumna Annie Wersching Dead at 45

Actress Annie Wersching, known for her roles in primetime on 24 and Timeless, died today, Sunday, January 29, at the age of 45. The actress appeared on General Hospital in 2007 as Amelia Joffe, a woman from Sam’s past who had a fling with Sonny and played a pivotal role in Jake’s life.
buzzfeednews.com

Seth Rogen Recalled The “Very Loaded Moment” In 2006 When Tom Cruise Apparently Tried To Convince Him And Judd Apatow To Join Scientology In A Resurfaced Clip

In case you missed it, Tom Cruise inadvertently found himself at the center of controversy this week after Jerrod Carmichael made a joke about Scientology while hosting the Golden Globes on Tuesday night. At one point during the broadcast, Jerrod emerged onstage carrying three Golden Globe statuettes. #GoldenGlobes host Jerrod...
TVLine

Annie Wersching, 24, Bosch and Timeless Actress, Dead at 45

Annie Wersching, the actress who starred in 24, Bosch and Timeless among others, died Sunday. She was 45. Wersching passed away of cancer after being diagnosed in 2020, our sister site Deadline first reported. She continued working with recurring roles in both Star Trek: Picard and The Rookie right up until her death. Her husband, actor Stephen Full, confirmed the news in a statement. “There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today,” he said. “But she left us the tools to fill it.  She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught...
wegotthiscovered.com

Lo and behold, Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson are united in the strangeness of their movie contract stipulations

You know what they say about movie stars: Take a look at the fine print on their contracts, and you’ll find out exactly who they are. … Just kidding, nobody says that. But Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson do have some very interesting stipulations in their movie contracts. Stipulations, we might add, that shed a bit of light on who they are and what’s important to them.
The Independent

Brooke Shields says she was raped by unnamed man in her twenties in new documentary

Brooke Shields has spoken publicly for the first time about being raped by an unnamed man when she was in her twenties.In her new documentary Pretty Baby, which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday (22 January), the former child star shared an account of the assault.*Warning – details of sexual assault below*As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Shields says the attack took place just after she had graduated from prestigious university Princeton. Shields was struggling to find work at the time and had met with a man for dinner to talk about her career.“He said, ‘Come back to...
Looper

Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue

Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
ComicBook

Netflix Just Added One of the Best Action Movies of the Past Decade

A slew of new content has been added to Netflix to kickstart a new month but among the titles they've added is one of the best action films of the past decade, The Raid 2. The 2014 Indonesian action thriller film, a sequel to 2011's breakout The Raid: Redemption, is now available for streaming on the service, and while it's worth seeking out its predecessor, those eager for a great time (albeit a very violent one) would do good to seek it out. Some other notable movies that Netflix has added this week include Tom Cruise's Minority Report, the classic musical Grease, the first five films in the Rocky franchise, the fan-favorite Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the classic action film Top Gun.

