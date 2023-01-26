ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Canton steel company cited for explosion that killed employee

By Michael Reiner
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 5 days ago

CANTON , Ohio (WKBN) — A steel manufacturing company has been cited for an explosion that killed one employee and injured two others.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited TimkenSteel for one willful violation of the agency’s general duty clause and proposed penalties of $145,027.

According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Labor, on July 26, three furnace attendants working at TimkenSteel’s Faircrest plant in Canton suffered severe injuries after an explosion of an electric arc furnace after water became encapsulated in molten metal. All three workers were hospitalized, one of whom later died on Aug. 19.

The employee who died was Joseph Farrell.

OSHA investigators determined that TimkenSteel failed to provide the attendants with protection from potential steam explosions. They were conducting furnace-tapping operations at the time.

This is not the first time that the company has been cited for a fatal incident. In June 2022, OSHA cited the company after a worker suffered fatal crushing injuries during an incident in December 2021 at its Gambrinus facility in Canton.

OSHA Area Director Howard Eberts said that TimkenSteel failed to protect the employees.

“The potential for steam explosions from mixing water and molten metal is a well-known and documented industry hazard. TimkenSteel has experience with the hazard and developed company safety procedures to prevent its dangers, but failed to implement them. Employers must protect workers from known hazards whether a specific OSHA standard exists or not,” Eberts said.

TimkenSteel produces carbon steel, alloy and micro-alloy steel in specialty bars, mechanical tubing and other products used in the automotive, industrial and energy markets. It employs 1,800 workers.

Comments / 1

Nonya B
5d ago

They should be fined more! 4 deaths in five years is UNACCEPTABLE. They don’t care about safety

