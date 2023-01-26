Read full article on original website
After Tyre Nichols' Death, NYPD Units Are Being InvestigatedAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
3 fire employees have been fired, and 2 additional Memphis cops have been placed on leave, according to officials.Malek SherifMemphis, NY
Unleash Your Inner Foodie: The Yelp Guide to the Top Taco Tuesdays in Syracuse, NYJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Following the murder of Tyre Nichols, protesters around the US condemn police violence.Sherif SaadMemphis, NY
Elijah Moore from Cardinal Hayes in the Bronx Commits to SyracuseAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITSyracuse, NY
cnycentral.com
Country star Luke Bryan to perform at the Amp in June
Syracuse, N.Y. — Country star Luke Bryan announced he will be performing at the St. Joseph's Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview this summer on his "Country on Tour" tour. Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Alana Springsteen and DJ Rock will join him on the tour. The concert is scheduled for June...
cnycentral.com
Meet Luna: CNY Central's adoptable pet of the week
JAMESVILLE, N.Y. — This is Luna! She's a pitbull mix with Second Chance Canine Adoption Shelter in Jamesville. Luna was originally found as a stray and was adopted by a loving owner years ago. Her owner passed away, and her world turned upside down. Second Chance staff said she's...
cnycentral.com
Meal plans get an upgrade at Project Lean Nation, new store opening soon in Camillus
CAMILLUS, N.Y. — If your New Year’s Resolution was to eat healthy, you're in luck. A new franchise dedicated to helping people do just that opens this Saturday in Camillus. Project Lean Nation is a franchise that aims to help people achieve healthier lifestyles through pre-packaged, portion-controlled meals.
cnycentral.com
Lake effect snow will threaten portions of CNY on the last day of January
As always, lake effect snow is a difficult forecast since a small difference in wind direction and timing of when the wind direction shifts will cause a big change of where and how much snow will occur. A few bands have crossed through the Syracuse area this morning, as wet...
cnycentral.com
Utica soccer star Julianna Beaulieu & Dunkin' to surprise female HS student athletes
UTICA, N.Y. — February 1 is National Girls and Women in Sports Day and to celebrate, Utica University soccer star Julianna Beaulieu is serving guests at Dunkin’. National Girls and Women in Sports Day recognizes the confidence, strength and character girls and women gain through sports participation, which are fundamental for becoming strong leaders.
cnycentral.com
Snow plow strikes house overnight in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse City snow plow struck a house early Tuesday morning in Syracuse. The crash happened shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Highland Street between Sweeting Street and Saile Street, according to Onondaga County 911 dispatchers. Syracuse Police responded to the scene. Damage could be observed on...
cnycentral.com
Yankee Stadium to host Syracuse football against Pittsburgh for 100th anniversary game
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Orange and the Pittsburgh Panthers will celebrate the centennial anniversary of the first football game played at Yankee Stadium when the ACC rivals face off Nov. 11, 2023. The Yankee Stadium has hosted over 200 football games and established a bowl game since then.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse unveils football schedule for 2023 season
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — College football fans, get ready! The Syracuse Orange football team has released its schedule for the 2023 season. The schedule has six quality home games in the JMA Wireless Dome. The ACC enters its first season without divisions since the Orange joined the conference. In the new structure, each team will play three primary opponents annually and face the other 10 league teams twice during the four-year cycle, once at home and once on the road. Florida State, Pittsburgh and Boston College are those three teams for Syracuse.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Housing Authority creates scholarship in memory of Brexialee Torres Ortiz
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Housing Authority (SHA) announced Tuesday the creation of a scholarship in memory of Brexialee Torres Ortiz. The Brexialee Torres Ortiz Memorial Scholarship will present a $5,000 scholarship each year to an eligible SHA Public Housing resident entering a two- or four-year college or university who embodies the extraordinary spirit of Brexi.
cnycentral.com
Winter weather prompts school closings, delays Tuesday morning
CITI, (Oswego BOCES): Delayed 2 hours. Fulton City Schools: Delayed 2 hours; No AM BOCES; No AM UPK. Oswego Community Christian School: Delayed 2 hours. Phoenix Central Schools: Delayed 2 hours; No AM BOCES. Red Creek Central Schools: Delayed 2 hours. Trinity Catholic School: Delayed 2 hours.
cnycentral.com
Mild Sunday, then a couple cold snaps this week
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - It's been a fairly mild winter so far. Looking at this January as a whole, on average, our high temperatures were 6 degrees warmer than normal and our low temperatures were 11 degrees warmer than normal! Right now, we are in 9th place for the warmest January on record!
cnycentral.com
Oneida City Police Department warns public of new addictive substances: Girl Scout Cookies
ONEIDA, N.Y. — The Oneida City Police Department took to Facebook Tuesday to warn the community of highly addictive substances circulating in the area. The substances are often distributed by "strong, smart, fearless young women" who will get you hooked, according to the post. The street names for these...
cnycentral.com
What's on the menu?: Venison Tenderloin Chimichurri with Spatchcock Funk
Syracuse, NY — In this week's, "What's on the Menu?", segment on Weekend Today in Central York, viewers learn how to make Venison Tenderloin Chimichurri. Watch the clip above for step-by-step instruction. For more recipes visit Spatchcock Funk's YouTube page. Matt Read will appear on NBC 3 Sunday mornings...
cnycentral.com
CNY Pride and Wunderbar partner to provide self defense classes for LGBTQ+ community
Syracuse, N.Y. — It's been about two months since the mass shooting at a Colorado Springs gay club left 5 people dead and 25 others injured. For theLGBTQ+ community here in Syracuse, the memories of the shooting have not gone away. For the owner of downtown Syracuse Wunderbar and...
cnycentral.com
North Syracuse CSD considers changing district's name; seeks community input
North Syracuse, N.Y. — The North Syracuse Central School District, the largest suburban district in Central New York, is considering changing its name and wants input from the community. The district said it is considering changing the name to Cicero-North Syracuse Central School District. A district spokesperson said the...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police holding news conference on use of force in incident in Armory Square
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — UPDATE: Syracuse police are holding a news conference regarding this use of force incident. You can watch that live below when it begins at 2 PM:. The Syracuse Police Department confirmed it is conducting an internal investigation into use of force during a call on Saturday, Jan. 28.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse women's basketball falls to Louisville Cardinals
The Syracuse Orange lost Sunday’s game against the Louisville Cardinals after strong third and fourth quarters. The final score is 79 - 67. Louisville was coming off a two-game losing streak and managed to hold a lead over Syracuse throughout most of the game. Dyaisha Fair led the Orange...
cnycentral.com
Homelessness has decreased in New York State, but has increased in Syracuse as costs rise
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — For the first time in two years, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) recently completed its first comprehensive Annual Homelessness Assessment Report (AHAR). Nearly 600,000 individuals are experiencing homelessness in America, an increase of about 2,000 people since the last complete census conducted...
cnycentral.com
Woman hospitalized with serious injuries after overnight house fire in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman has been hospitalized with what fire officials said were serious injuries after a house fire early Monday morning in Syracuse. Emergency crews responded to the home on Valley Drive between Camp Avenue and Oakdale Drive just after 2:00 a.m. Monday. Upon arrival, crews encountered heavy smoke and fire throughout the first floor of the structure, fire officials on scene said.
cnycentral.com
National Grid reports power outage for almost 5,000 households around Oneida Lake
National Grid power outages around Oneida Lake, including Bridgeport, Lakeport and Sylan Lake areas were reported Tuesday evening. National Grid stated they lost one phase of transmission line that caused power outages in peak number of 4,600 households. Approximately 2,500 households had their power restored in less than 30 minutes...
