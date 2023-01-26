ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

cnycentral.com

Country star Luke Bryan to perform at the Amp in June

Syracuse, N.Y. — Country star Luke Bryan announced he will be performing at the St. Joseph's Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview this summer on his "Country on Tour" tour. Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Alana Springsteen and DJ Rock will join him on the tour. The concert is scheduled for June...
SYRACUSE, NY
Meet Luna: CNY Central's adoptable pet of the week

JAMESVILLE, N.Y. — This is Luna! She's a pitbull mix with Second Chance Canine Adoption Shelter in Jamesville. Luna was originally found as a stray and was adopted by a loving owner years ago. Her owner passed away, and her world turned upside down. Second Chance staff said she's...
JAMESVILLE, NY
Utica soccer star Julianna Beaulieu & Dunkin' to surprise female HS student athletes

UTICA, N.Y. — February 1 is National Girls and Women in Sports Day and to celebrate, Utica University soccer star Julianna Beaulieu is serving guests at Dunkin’. National Girls and Women in Sports Day recognizes the confidence, strength and character girls and women gain through sports participation, which are fundamental for becoming strong leaders.
UTICA, NY
Snow plow strikes house overnight in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse City snow plow struck a house early Tuesday morning in Syracuse. The crash happened shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Highland Street between Sweeting Street and Saile Street, according to Onondaga County 911 dispatchers. Syracuse Police responded to the scene. Damage could be observed on...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse unveils football schedule for 2023 season

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — College football fans, get ready! The Syracuse Orange football team has released its schedule for the 2023 season. The schedule has six quality home games in the JMA Wireless Dome. The ACC enters its first season without divisions since the Orange joined the conference. In the new structure, each team will play three primary opponents annually and face the other 10 league teams twice during the four-year cycle, once at home and once on the road. Florida State, Pittsburgh and Boston College are those three teams for Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse Housing Authority creates scholarship in memory of Brexialee Torres Ortiz

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Housing Authority (SHA) announced Tuesday the creation of a scholarship in memory of Brexialee Torres Ortiz. The Brexialee Torres Ortiz Memorial Scholarship will present a $5,000 scholarship each year to an eligible SHA Public Housing resident entering a two- or four-year college or university who embodies the extraordinary spirit of Brexi.
SYRACUSE, NY
Winter weather prompts school closings, delays Tuesday morning

CITI, (Oswego BOCES): Delayed 2 hours. Fulton City Schools: Delayed 2 hours; No AM BOCES; No AM UPK. Oswego Community Christian School: Delayed 2 hours. Phoenix Central Schools: Delayed 2 hours; No AM BOCES. Red Creek Central Schools: Delayed 2 hours. Trinity Catholic School: Delayed 2 hours.
OSWEGO, NY
Mild Sunday, then a couple cold snaps this week

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - It's been a fairly mild winter so far. Looking at this January as a whole, on average, our high temperatures were 6 degrees warmer than normal and our low temperatures were 11 degrees warmer than normal! Right now, we are in 9th place for the warmest January on record!
SYRACUSE, NY
What's on the menu?: Venison Tenderloin Chimichurri with Spatchcock Funk

Syracuse, NY — In this week's, "What's on the Menu?", segment on Weekend Today in Central York, viewers learn how to make Venison Tenderloin Chimichurri. Watch the clip above for step-by-step instruction. For more recipes visit Spatchcock Funk's YouTube page. Matt Read will appear on NBC 3 Sunday mornings...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse women's basketball falls to Louisville Cardinals

The Syracuse Orange lost Sunday’s game against the Louisville Cardinals after strong third and fourth quarters. The final score is 79 - 67. Louisville was coming off a two-game losing streak and managed to hold a lead over Syracuse throughout most of the game. Dyaisha Fair led the Orange...
SYRACUSE, NY
Woman hospitalized with serious injuries after overnight house fire in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman has been hospitalized with what fire officials said were serious injuries after a house fire early Monday morning in Syracuse. Emergency crews responded to the home on Valley Drive between Camp Avenue and Oakdale Drive just after 2:00 a.m. Monday. Upon arrival, crews encountered heavy smoke and fire throughout the first floor of the structure, fire officials on scene said.
SYRACUSE, NY

