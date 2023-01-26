SYRACUSE, N.Y. — College football fans, get ready! The Syracuse Orange football team has released its schedule for the 2023 season. The schedule has six quality home games in the JMA Wireless Dome. The ACC enters its first season without divisions since the Orange joined the conference. In the new structure, each team will play three primary opponents annually and face the other 10 league teams twice during the four-year cycle, once at home and once on the road. Florida State, Pittsburgh and Boston College are those three teams for Syracuse.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO