Clinton County, MI

1 dead, 3 in hospital after Clinton County car crash

By Iz Martin
WLNS
 5 days ago

DUPLAIN TWP., Mich. (WLNS) — Three cars were involved in a car crash in Duplain Township Thursday.

According to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred around 7:25 a.m.

Initial investigation revealed that a 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix was driving north on Hollister Road when the driver lost control of the car and it went into the southbound lane.

After entering the lane going south, the Grand Prix hit a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox.

A Ford F-150 was also involved in the crash, rear-ending the Equinox.

A 46-year-old woman, a 14-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy were inside the Grand Prix.

The 14-year-old was pronounced dead at the crash site.

The woman and boy were taken to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing with critical injuries. Officials did confirm that the two were in stable condition.

The 59-year-old individual driving the Equinox was taken to Owosso Memorial Healthcare Center for minor injuries.

The driver of the F-150 was unharmed and refused medical treatment.

