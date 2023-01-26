Maryland Congressman Kweisi Mfume proposed a bill to Congress to help identify potential mass shooters.The Identifying Mass Shooters Act directs the National Institute of Justice of the Department of Justice to lead a study and analyze the digital footprint of past mass shooters to potentially help identify people looking to become mass shooters. "Just as if someone was outside of our house screaming out that they are going to rob us, we would take action," Mfume said. "I think many of these individuals who have previously been mass shooters, and unfortunately are trying to become mass shooters, are screaming out through...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO