Maryland State

Comments / 21

Leroy Price
5d ago

If they only get paid 32 hours that's fine they'll see how hard it is to live off 32 hours they'll beg for 40

Reply
4
Richard Boyd
5d ago

I have been on a 4 day workweek for almost 9 years now. Change is scary as clear in many comments on here but no, I work 4 days and get 40 hours of pay. I take Fridays off so today starts my weekend. it's awesome! it's only fair, work 4 get three off.

Reply
2
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

Northfield NJ
SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

