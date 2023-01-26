ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

wbrz.com

Officials identify 2 men killed in Waffle House parking lot Monday morning

BATON ROUGE - Two people were found dead inside a car at a Waffle House early Monday morning after a reported shooting. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said it got a report of shots being fired around 3 a.m. Monday morning at the Waffle House on Rieger Road near Siegen Lane. Sources said the two male victims, later identified as 33-year-old Leonard Leslie and 37-year-old Horace Watson, were dead before first responders arrived.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

East Baton Rouge Parish announces sandbag locations

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department announced several locations for residents to pick up sandbags on Sunday, Jan. 29. The announcement comes as heavy rain continues to come down in the Baton Rouge area. Below is the list of sand and sandbag...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Several squirrel monkeys stolen from Acadiana Zoo

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) – Broussard police responded to a burglary at Zoosiana Jan. 29. According to police, several squirrel monkeys were taken from their habitat around 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 29. All other Zoo animals have been accounted for and their is no concern for public safety at this...
BROUSSARD, LA
WAFB

2 found dead off of Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were found dead near Siegen Lane overnight. The bodies were discovered around 3 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 in the parking lot of a Waffle House located in the 10000 block of Reiger Road, officials confirmed. A possible suspect or motive is unknown...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Teen accused of fatally shooting woman inside car at Tangipahoa Parish gas station

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — A Hammond teen faces a murder charge after detectives say he shot a woman while inside her parked car at a Tangipahoa Parish gas station on Sunday. The investigation started when detectives say an HPD officer was flagged down by a driver near Southwest Railroad Avenue near Old Covington Highway shortly after 7 p.m. The driver said a woman in the car with him had been shot at a nearby gas station and that they were en route to the hospital.
HAMMOND, LA
brproud.com

Man hit, killed by 2 cars while crossing Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man on Airline Highway was hit and killed by two vehicles on Saturday, Jan. 28. The Baton Rouge Police Department says Patrick Patterson, 20, was trying to cross the highway when he was hit by a Ford F-150 and a Ford Focus around 8:20 p.m. Patterson was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries, according to the police.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge prepares for severe weather with sandbag locations

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge officials are preparing for the heavy rain as the city waits out a flash flood warning. BRProud’s Storm Tracker team reported that heavy rainfall is possible and could impact low areas with poor drainage the most. During the day, the rain will increase over the I-10 and the I-12 corridor and go north. The highest risk for severe weather will be in the afternoon to the early evening.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Traffic stops used to be punitive. Now, in Baton Rouge, they're becoming supportive.

Christopher Csonka is the founding executive director of the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. A native Ohioan, Chris has worked in criminal justice for more than 20 years with the longest portion of that being at the Summit County Sheriff's Office where his focus was jail administration. Chris has also worked in public safety at the county level focusing on justice improvement initiatives. Chris is a proud Navy veteran in which he served for 10 years.
BATON ROUGE, LA

