Louisiana leads the country in the number one deaths in Hospitals and here is what's being donepeaceful prospectsLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Legendary Football Coach Was Overpaid By MillionsOnlyHomersBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: SoLouM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Four men were arrested after it was claimed that an LSU student was raped before she was fatally struck by a car.San HeraldBaton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com
$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Baton Rouge: See where, winning numbers
Someone bought a Powerball ticket in Baton Rouge that is worth $100,000, the Louisiana Lottery said Tuesday. Winning numbers for the ticket, purchased at a Circle K store on Bluebonnet Boulevard near Interstate 10, were 09, 17, 20, 38 and 40 and 2x Power Play, the lottery said. It wasn't...
theadvocate.com
Aldi plans to open 5 South Louisiana stores this year. Here's where they will be.
Fast growing grocery chain Aldi should begin construction on its first Baton Rouge-area location in the next couple of weeks. Work is set to begin soon on a store in the Settlement at Shoe Creek, said Heather Moore, a division vice president for Aldi USA. The Central store is one...
Powerball ticket worth $50K expires
Some one missed out on collecting $50,000. The Louisiana Lottery says the deadline to claim a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 expired Thursday.
brproud.com
Tired of rush hour traffic in Baton Rouge? It ranks 5th in the US
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Feel like the ride to and from work is taking way too much of your time? You’re not alone. Baton Rouge commuters lose more than 100 hours a year to extra drive times caused by traffic congestion, according to one data survey. A...
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food Store
What's for lunch at Bet-R on Kalurah Street. Most grocery stores in Baton Rouge contain a deli department where hot meals are prepared and served. Here is the menu for daily lunch specials at local favorite, Bet-R Neighborhood Supermarket.
$50,000 Louisiana Powerball Ticket Unclaimed & is Now Worthless
Someone in St. Amant is going to be really crying in their gumbo when they see this news. They just missed out on $50,000. The Louisiana Lottery says the ticket, purchased at Fisherman's One Stop on LA 22 in St. Amant in Ascension Parish expired on Thursday. Louisiana Lottery spokesperson...
wbrz.com
Officials identify 2 men killed in Waffle House parking lot Monday morning
BATON ROUGE - Two people were found dead inside a car at a Waffle House early Monday morning after a reported shooting. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said it got a report of shots being fired around 3 a.m. Monday morning at the Waffle House on Rieger Road near Siegen Lane. Sources said the two male victims, later identified as 33-year-old Leonard Leslie and 37-year-old Horace Watson, were dead before first responders arrived.
East Baton Rouge Parish announces sandbag locations
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department announced several locations for residents to pick up sandbags on Sunday, Jan. 29. The announcement comes as heavy rain continues to come down in the Baton Rouge area. Below is the list of sand and sandbag...
brproud.com
How much money do you need to feed a family in Baton Rouge? Here’s the living wage
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge continues to grow economically, despite inflation worries in the nation. A living wage is the theoretical income level that allows individuals or families to afford adequate shelter, food and other necessities, according to Investopedia. When calculated, the living wage in Baton Rouge...
wbrz.com
Lee Drive has reopened; Burbank at Nicholson expected to be closed until Monday
BATON ROUGE - Hours after heavy rainfall, streets and bayous are still holding water. According to the mayor's office, Lee Drive has been reopened, but Burbank at Nicholson is still closed. That area is expected to be closed through the night until tomorrow. Students that live in the area will have to find a detour to get to campus.
brproud.com
Several squirrel monkeys stolen from Acadiana Zoo
BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) – Broussard police responded to a burglary at Zoosiana Jan. 29. According to police, several squirrel monkeys were taken from their habitat around 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 29. All other Zoo animals have been accounted for and their is no concern for public safety at this...
theadvocate.com
Former Louisiana Farm Bureau office sells for $4.8M. Here's what's planned for the space.
The former Louisiana Farm Bureau office on Airline Highway has been sold for nearly $4.8 million to a local community health organization that plans to open a primary care clinic. Open Health Care bought the building at 9516 Airline Highway in a deal that was filed Friday with the East...
brproud.com
Coroner identifies 13-year-old found shot inside vehicle in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office identified the teenager who was shot on Thursday, Jan. 26. Officials said Keddrick Turner, 13, died on Monday, Jan. 30 from injuries in a shooting that took place around 4:40 p.m. Thursday on Sharon Hills Boulevard. Deputies...
2 found dead off of Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were found dead near Siegen Lane overnight. The bodies were discovered around 3 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 in the parking lot of a Waffle House located in the 10000 block of Reiger Road, officials confirmed. A possible suspect or motive is unknown...
brproud.com
Teen accused of fatally shooting woman inside car at Tangipahoa Parish gas station
HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — A Hammond teen faces a murder charge after detectives say he shot a woman while inside her parked car at a Tangipahoa Parish gas station on Sunday. The investigation started when detectives say an HPD officer was flagged down by a driver near Southwest Railroad Avenue near Old Covington Highway shortly after 7 p.m. The driver said a woman in the car with him had been shot at a nearby gas station and that they were en route to the hospital.
brproud.com
Man hit, killed by 2 cars while crossing Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man on Airline Highway was hit and killed by two vehicles on Saturday, Jan. 28. The Baton Rouge Police Department says Patrick Patterson, 20, was trying to cross the highway when he was hit by a Ford F-150 and a Ford Focus around 8:20 p.m. Patterson was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries, according to the police.
brproud.com
Man accused of shooting through bedroom window, injuring woman in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man and woman in Baton Rouge were shot at while lying in their bed on Saturday, according to deputies. The Jan. 28 shooting took place at a location in the 1900 block of Mariner Drive and left a woman with gunshot wounds, according to an affidavit.
WDSU
LSU student who was hit by a car and killed will be laid to rest on Feb. 3
COVINGTON, La. — The funeral arrangments for the Louisiana State University student who was allegedly raped and then hit and killed by a car will be laid to rest on Feb. 3. Madison Brooks, 19, will be laid to rest in Covington at St. Peter Catholic Church at 1 p.m. Her visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge prepares for severe weather with sandbag locations
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge officials are preparing for the heavy rain as the city waits out a flash flood warning. BRProud’s Storm Tracker team reported that heavy rainfall is possible and could impact low areas with poor drainage the most. During the day, the rain will increase over the I-10 and the I-12 corridor and go north. The highest risk for severe weather will be in the afternoon to the early evening.
NOLA.com
Traffic stops used to be punitive. Now, in Baton Rouge, they're becoming supportive.
Christopher Csonka is the founding executive director of the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. A native Ohioan, Chris has worked in criminal justice for more than 20 years with the longest portion of that being at the Summit County Sheriff's Office where his focus was jail administration. Chris has also worked in public safety at the county level focusing on justice improvement initiatives. Chris is a proud Navy veteran in which he served for 10 years.
Comments / 0