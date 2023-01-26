Read full article on original website
How Emblem Rings Work In Fire Emblem Engage
Not many people would have expected to see a combination of Stands from "Jojo's Bizarre Adventure" and Magical Girl transformations making its way to a series like "Fire Emblem," but here we are: Serving as the game's signature combat mechanic, Emblem Rings in "Fire Emblem Engage" allow the player characters to summon and fuse with spirits of previous series icons like Marth and Lucina, bringing them into battle alongside the player character.
Dead Space Devs Reveal Where They Draw The Line With Gore
The space horror phenomenon "Dead Space" set a new standard for genre when it hit shelves back in 2008 with its creepy atmosphere and intriguing story. But what set "Dead Space" apart from other horror games is that it wasn't afraid to get gory, like really gory. Players could rip off creatures' limbs, bash their bodies to a bloody pulp, and even burn them alive. And for fans of the grotesque visuals of "Dead Space," they didn't have to wait long for sequels. Eventually, however, some of the "Dead Space" team would move on to create "Callisto Protocol," a spiritual successor to the "Dead Space" series — although it didn't blow critics away quite like "Dead Space" did.
Why The Callisto Protocol Failed To Capture The Magic Of Dead Space
Developer Striking Distance Studios intended for "The Callisto Protocol" to serve as a spiritual successor to "Dead Space," but it failed to live up to the magic of the original survival horror experience that captured fans' hearts. K-ODYSSEY reported that the game underperformed in sales, to the point that publisher Krafton's stock took a hit as a result.
‘Gunsmoke’: Amanda Blake’s Official Cause of Death Wasn’t What Her Friends Told Everyone
After 'Gunsmoke,' the actor faced health challenges that ultimately killed her. Here's Amanda Blake's cause of death and a possible reason why her friends said she died of throat cancer.
Why Valve Never Released Left 4 Dead 3
Valve, a longstanding icon in PC gaming, was once better known for its generation-defining games in the "Half Life," "Team Fortress," and the "Left 4 Dead" series. More recently — well, more like the last decade or so — Valve shifted its focus from game development to other pursuits. Since 2013, the "Half Life: Alyx" VR game and the DOTA 2 card game "Artifact" are really the only big titles the company has shipped, and in 2023 Valve is much better known for running Steam and for the handheld Steam Deck than its games.
It's No Secret Why Cyberpunk 2077 Lost Almost All Of Its Playerbase Within A Month
At one point in time, CD Projekt RED's "Cyberpunk 2077" was widely anticipated in all corners of the industry. And when it finally released in December 2020, that anticipation was reflected in the numbers, selling over 13 million digital sales in its first weeks of availability (via Bloomberg). Unfortunately, within a month, the game's player count — which at one point peaked at over 1 million concurrent players — completely tanked. And it's no secret as to why.
Is Dead Space Remake Playable On Steam Deck?
While still far from muscling the Nintendo Switch out of the handheld console market, the Steam Deck has been building a solid library of games that make it an excellent addition or alternative for the more handheld-minded gamer. With titles like "Warzone," "Fortnite," and even "Overwatch 2" making their way over to the platform, it seems almost inevitable that excited fans of the new "Dead Space" remake might ask if they'd be able to experience the newly voiced Isaac and the horrors he faces on the compact but surprisingly powerful device. After all, what true horror fan wouldn't want to experience grisly alien gore on the go, at work, or even in the comfort of their own bed into the wee hours of the night?
Dead Space Remake's Alternate Ending Is Worth The Extra Work
It's true — the new "Dead Space" remake has a secret alternate ending, and it's no small feat to unlock it. The remake may be mostly faithful to the gameplay design and narrative beats of the 2008 horror classic, but it still finds some ways to update the original experience and bring it more in line with subsequent entries in the series. Whereas the first game only had one ending, its remake actually boasts two possible outcomes for Isaac Clarke's journey: the classic ending and a new alternate ending.
Agent: The Overhyped Rockstar Game That Was Never Released
Since the turn of the millennium, Rockstar Games has been at the forefront of gaming and has released numerous classic titles. Be it "Grand Theft Auto 5," "Red Dead Redemption 2," or "Bully," Rockstar has a laundry list of hits that have proven to be extremely popular and borderline timeless over the years. However, for every classic that the New York-based company has churned out over the years, there are several games the company has developed that gamers will never have a chance to play. "Agent" is one of those games.
Dead Space Remake: How To Unlock The Secret Alternate Ending
The "Dead Space" remake is out, and the critics are raving about it. It's being hailed as a superb successor to the series and well worth playing for both newcomers to the franchise and veterans of the original. In addition to the improved graphics, gameplay, and other updates, the remake also offers something brand new to entice gamers to return to the Ishimura.
Can You Pet The Cat In Hi-Fi Rush?
During their January Developer Direct, Xbox and Bethesda released additional information on five games slated for release in 2023. One of which was not only revealed for the first time during the showcase, but it released the very same day straight to Xbox Game Pass: "Hi-Fi Rush." Created by Tango Gameworks, the studio responsible for "The Evil Within" series and "Ghostwire Tokyo," "Hi-Fi Rush" seems to be the studio's black sheep project as there's not an ounce of horror anywhere in the title. There is, however, an adorable, robotic cat named 808.
A Space For The Unbound Review: An Emotionally-Charged Nostalgic Adventure
Have you ever found yourself yearning for a simpler time, where long summer days provided an escape from the stress of everyday life? If so, then "A Space for the Unbound" may be just what you need as an escape from the modern world. This game is a delightful homage to nostalgia-driven whimsy, with a unique art style and engaging story.
How Long Does It Take To Beat Dead Space Remake?
Ever since the "Dead Space" remake's launch trailer, people have been ready to get scared again. While the game is a remake of the 2008 title with the same name, many are wondering how long it will take to beat. Considering Motive Studio has already shown off some new content...
Why US Pokémon Fans Never Saw Ash Catch His Tauros
Ash Ketchum has caught plenty of Pokémon in his day, but nostalgic fans of the "Pokémon" anime may best recall his team members from his earliest adventure through Kanto. Of course, there's Pikachu, along with fan-favorites like Bulbasaur and Charizard, as well as some underrated heavy hitters like Kingler and Muk. However, viewers of this early chapter of the long-running series may still be rather puzzled by one of Ash's earliest gets — or, rather, 30 of them.
GoldenEye Studio Reminds Players That The Original Version Wasn't Perfect
There's been no shortage of first-person shooters this millennium, but back in the 90s, these games were rare. FPS games had to adapt to become more relevant, which is exactly what Rare accomplished with "GoldenEye 007." In the nearly 30 years since it came out for the Nintendo 64, the shooter genre exploded, and "GoldenEye 007" is often credited as one of the most impactful games of all time because of its influence on the genre. The high demand for "GoldenEye" remasters hasn't slowed over the years, and now it's available via Nintendo Switch Online and Xbox Games Pass — but perceptive fans noticed something was amiss with this most recent re-release.
Persona 4 Golden: How To Beat Shadow Yosuke
One of the Xbox Game Pass games that will blow you away in 2023, "Persona 4 Golden," has plenty to do in the nearly 70 hours it takes to beat. When not going to school, befriending and romancing people, or spending time with their uncle and cousin, players will likely be fighting off shadows. Some of these shadows take the form of other characters, and that's the case with Shadow Yosuke.
Persona 4 Golden Review: A Gorgeous Remaster With Some Blemishes
A quiet town beset by a murderous fog. A transfer student from the big city with a unique ability. Strange worlds that are hidden within TVs and are built within the inner psyches of tormented individuals. Fierce creatures that reflect the inner hearts of those who have fully accepted themselves. All of these are the building blocks of "Persona 4 Golden," a remaster of the classic JRPG from Atlus that brings it from the PlayStation 2 and PlayStation Vita to the PC, Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.
Fortnite: How To Find And Use The Falcon Scout
"Fortnite" really is the battle royale that keeps on giving. Each new season brings plenty of changes to shake up Epic's enormously successful free-to-play title, and Chapter 4 Season 1 has been no different. The recent addition of the Falcon Scout is the latest piece of evidence that the developers at Epic Games aren't any closer to running out of new ideas.
The Best Stat Tracker For Modern Warfare 2
If you've been playing the "Call of Duty" series for a while, it's likely that you're familiar with the games' emphasis on performance when it comes to multiplayer. For years, players have kept track of their kill-death ratio (K/D) and various other levels of their performance in-game. The series' latest entry, "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2," is no different in this regard. However, when it comes to advanced stat tracking, hardcore players often go to third-party stat trackers to get a better grip on their performance.
What The Critics Are Saying About The Dead Space Remake
"Dead Space" launches on January 27. For the uninitiated, "Dead Space" (2022) is the remake of the critically acclaimed 2008 title by the same name. The original space horror wowed gamers with its unique setting and gory presentation. The plot centers around Isaac Clarke, a systems engineer on a mining spaceship, who has to battle his way to safety after an outbreak erupts and the dead begin coming back to life, transforming into monsters called Necromorphs.
