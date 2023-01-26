UCare is awarding grants to healthcare organizations across Minnesota to help them prepare for the impact of upcoming Medicaid redeterminations. The nation has been under continuous Medicaid enrollment since early 2020. On April 1, states will be allowed to begin determining who is and is not eligible for the program. Recent estimates have said that up to 18 million people could lose coverage over the course of about a year.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO