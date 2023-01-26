Read full article on original website
beckerspayer.com
How a Minnesota payer is boosting Medicaid outreach ahead of redeterminations
UCare is awarding grants to healthcare organizations across Minnesota to help them prepare for the impact of upcoming Medicaid redeterminations. The nation has been under continuous Medicaid enrollment since early 2020. On April 1, states will be allowed to begin determining who is and is not eligible for the program. Recent estimates have said that up to 18 million people could lose coverage over the course of about a year.
beckerspayer.com
BCBS Rhode Island expands access to behavioral health services
Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island has expanded access to behavioral health services with three providers in the state. The expanded access went into effect in late 2022 with the following providers, according to a Jan. 23 news release from the insurer:. Providence Behavioral Health: Child psychiatry, adult...
