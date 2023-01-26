Read full article on original website
Can You Legally Raise Chickens For Eggs in Lawton, Oklahoma?
With the ever-increasing sky-high price of eggs these days, web searches about raising chickens inside Lawton city limits have peaked online... mainly, is it legal?. As with any topic that involves municipal government, the answers aren't as clear and concise as they could be. Can you own chickens inside the...
More Ice on the Way
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The next wave of mainly sleet arrives early Tuesday morning, creating more difficult travel. Most of it will move east of us by the afternoon with quieter mainly cloudy and cold weather. The third wave of precipitation arrives Wednesday. This round could be a bit steadier with more freezing rain than sleet, creating more problems especially on roadways. Temperatures will rise above freezing as precipitation ends on Thursday. Expect a warming trend by the weekend.
Wow, Wichita Falls Actually Got the Dallas Stars Meal Combo
I can't believe it, we actually got one of these in Wichita Falls for once!. If you're a big Dallas sports fan like myself, you go to games for time to time. You have probably seen them advertise for different things at restaurants from time to time. Go get the Dallas Cowboys (blank) at Whataburger, go get the Dallas Mavericks (blank) at 7/11, go get the Texas Rangers (blank) at Taco Bueno.
P.E.T.S. Clinic receives $200,000 grant
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The P.E.T.S. Clinic has received a $200,000 grant from PetSmart Charities to improve accessible veterinary care. PetSmart Charities has committed $100 million over the next five years toward improving access to veterinary care. The veterinary care grant program is a key part of this effort.
Winter Weather Closings and Delays for Wichita Falls, TX
The National Weather Service is issuing a winter storm warning for Wichita Falls and the surrounding until Wednesday, February 1st at noon. With poor weather conditions expected, it is recommended to keep a close eye on weather and road conditions and to avoid traveling if possible. A list of school closures and other business delays can be found on the KAUZ News Channel 6 and KFDX Channel 3 official Facebook pages.
“How are the roads?” Wichita Falls officials prep for winter weather
The winter storm is here bringing with it sleet and freezing rain and the potential for hazardous travel conditions.
More Store Closings at the Central Plaza in Lawton, OK.
If you haven't heard the unfortunate news yet, there are more stores closing at the Central Plaza in Lawton, Fort Sill. It seems more and more retailers are exiting the old mall to open elsewhere or to leave town. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE WHAT NEW STORES HAVE CLOSED AT CENTRAL...
Three children die in Davidson, Okla. house fire
DAVIDSON, Okla. (KSWO) - Three children died in an overnight fire on January 29, officials confirmed Monday. UPDATE 4:20 p.m.: Assistant State Fire Marshal James Fullingim has released officials details into the fatal overnight fire in Davidson. According to the release, the fire was initially reported around 10 p.m. on...
Stone Oven ready to serve customers during cold weather
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Rain, sleet, or snow, bad weather can have some restaurants rolling in the dough! “I try to be open as much as possible because right now is kind of like survival mode, you know, trying to survive where the world is probably gonna go with the economy and stuff,” Stone Oven […]
Ice and sleet could fall in Texoma and Wichita Falls next week
A blast of Artic air is on the way with a strong cold front and it may bring some winter precipitation along with it on Tuesday Jan. 31, 2023.
Two injured in head-on collision
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A portion of the Lloyd Ruby overpass was closed Saturday morning while Wichita County deputies and police worked the scene of a head-on collision between a pickup and an 18-wheeler. The incident began around 3:45 a.m. when a pickup, occupied by a man and woman, fled from deputies. Wichita County Sheriff’s […]
Man arrested for hitting child with whip, exposing himself
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man Monday after he allegedly hit a child with a whip and exposed himself to a different child. 58-year-old Aurelio Saldana was arrested on charges of injury to a child and indecency with a child. Police responded to...
Defendant in forging operation pleads
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The first of three suspects arrested in a forging and ID theft operation run in a Wichita Falls apartment has pleaded guilty. John Wade Williams is sentenced to five years in prison for fraud and possession of other persons’ I.D. information. Special investigators with the Texas Department of Public Safety and […]
Community members join the WF Museum of Art for art workshop
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Saturday in the Wichita Falls Museum of Art, an On The Wall workshop was hosted. The watercolor workshop attendees examined two house portraits from the museum’s permanent collection. They also learned sketching and watercolor techniques, which they then used to make their own house portraits. Teaching artist, Ginger Boller, encourages anyone to join their workshops regardless of experience.
3 COVID-19 related deaths reported in Wichita County in January
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported three new COVID-19 related deaths. According to their website, from January 20 to January 26, 2023, the Health District reported 110 new cases, three deaths, 15 hospitalizations, and 157 recoveries. There are five new cases that are up-to-date on their vaccinations. There are […]
2nd suspect in bank fraud case sentenced to prison
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Both women accused in a Wichita Falls checking kiting scheme have now been sentenced to prison. According to court documents, on Friday, January 27, 2023, Debra Jo Carroll pleaded guilty to four charges in 78th District Court. She received sentences of eight years in prison for forgery and 12 months state […]
‘I’ll give you a reason to call police’; Man assaults grandmother, brother
Police said when they arrived, they made contact with one of the two victims, who said his brother assaulted him and his grandmother, then left the scene on foot before the officers arrived.
Disturbance ends in pursuit and arrest
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested a man after he reportedly broke some windows at his ex’s house and ran from police. According to police, on Saturday, around 4:45 p.m., officers responded to an address on Chase Drive for a disturbance involving a man that was possibly armed with a gun. The suspect […]
Former tire store manager pleads guilty to theft
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former tire store manager pleads guilty Friday, January 27, to theft of thousands of dollars of tires from the store. Skyler Hilbers pleaded to theft of $30,000-$150,000. His original charge was theft greater than $300,000. The court records alleged he stole more than $300,000 in cash, tires or other inventory […]
Details released in Iowa Park shooting
A suspect in a shooting in Iowa Park Tuesday night was arrested and released on bond twice last week for separate charges.
